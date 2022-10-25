Barbashev takes turn with top line

ST. LOUIS -- Craig Berube did a little experimenting on Tuesday.

The Blues coach, in search of some chemistry on one of his top forward lines with Pavel Buchnevich, who was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, and Brandon Saad, day-to-day with an upper-body injury, moved Ivan Barbashev up to a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Kyrou.

Ivan Barbashev (49) took a turn practicing on the top line with Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Kyrou at practice on Tuesday. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This on the heels of a 4-0 loss against the Winnipeg Jets to close out a three-game road trip Monday that gave the Blues (3-1-0) their first loss of the season.

"Just experimenting a little bit today. We'll see about tomorrow," Berube said referring to Wednesday's home game against the Edmonton Oilers. "I felt with 10 with 18 and 91 (Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko), they did a lot of good things in the Edmonton game. Just trying to find some chemistry a little bit right now. With guys out, I'm trying to find some chemistry."

Berube, who played Schenn with O'Reilly and Kyrou Monday, moved Schenn back with Thomas and Tarasenko on Tuesday at practice at Enterprise Center.

With Saad, who had been playing with O'Reilly and Kyrou, missing Monday's game, there's a need for someone with some grit and bite on that line.

"He can provide it for sure," Berube said of Barbashev. "Barbashev has the ability to be a power forward. He's a strong skater, he's physical. He needs to play north-south. When he plays east-west, it becomes not his game so much. He has the ability to make plays, and we want him to make plays, but it has to be a north-south game."

But has that been the case though? Has there been enough of that?

"Since the start of the season, all the games as a whole, as a team, not consistent enough," Berube said. "Not consistent enough in that north-south game."

The Blues are doing all they can at the moment to try to plug and play whoever until Buchnevich and Saad return.

"Definitely. We miss them for sure," Berube said. "They're both really good players and big pieces for us, but that's the way it is in this league. You're going to have injuries and you've got to move on and you've got people that's going to step up and do the job."

The team also signed veteran Tyler Pitlick, 30, to a one-year, one-way, $750,000 contract Tuesday to help provide forward depth.

"I just think the way I play the game fits in with this team and we think they want a guy that's going to go north and be physical and get on forechecks and just bring that energy every night," Pitlick said. "I think I can do that to help the team."