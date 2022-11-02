Blues confident they'll shake off skid

Meeting with GM was firm but fair, according to players; their confidence in each other, coaching staff still strong

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Doug Armstrong was firm but fair.

That's the message Blues players and coaches took away from Tuesday's meeting with the general manager in light of a five-game losing streak that has the Blues sitting at 3-5-0, last place with six points in the Central Division.

Robert Thomas (18) feels the Blues will bounce back from a five-game losing streak and the center's confidence in the group hasn't wavered. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

And instead of giving them the win or else ultimatum, Armstrong reaffirmed his belief that the Blues can snap out of what has been ailing them and get back to their winning ways.

"It's a different perspective," center Robert Thomas said. "He obviously watches the game from up top. He sees a different outlook on what's going on and what he thinks. It's always good to get another perspective on stuff.

"I've been through it a couple times. Honestly, every year there's always going to be a time like this where it seems like everything's going against you. We found a way every year to fight through it and to bounce back. I couldn't be more confident in this team."

The Blues, who host the New York Islanders on Thursday, were on the practice ice Tuesday and were put through an arduous skate. They were back on the ice Wednesday for a brisk 40-minute skate and are searching for ways to help them find their mojo again, whether it be moving guys around or simply playing for one another.

"It's getting back to details," captain Ryan O'Reilly said. "It's definitely not going to be easy, but we have to lean on each other. We have to use each other to get out of this and stick together and I think we'll be fine. It's not much you can talk about it. It's physically doing it, sticking up for each other, having each other's backs. If we can do that, we'll find our way out of this.

"I think it's been two hard practices. We've been pushing it. I think guys are working, but it's just being more clear when we work and working for each other a bit more. I thought these practices were good. You can practice all you want and talk about it, but we'll have to wait to find out tomorrow. We believe in each other here. We've talked about it. We know we have something here, but we have to get back to controlling what we can control and leave it out there every shift."

Armstrong reaffirmed his belief in the players, and he also reaffirmed his belief in coach Craig Berube. And coming from the players, the message is not hitting deaf ears. It still resonates loud and clear.

"Absolutely. Gosh yeah," O'Reilly said. "I think our coaching staff has done a great job and we believe in them. Our systems there, it's in here. We're all fighting it. We've kind of dug ourselves into a hole here, we're all struggling to get out of it. We have faith in the systems. It's on myself, the leadership group, the core here, it's our turn to make the difference and get this back on the right track."

It seems the Blues are trying to find out who they really are searching for that identity. Gone are the days of mixing in skill with the power, grit and physical determination they had when they won the 2019 Stanley Cup. It's seemed to transition more to a speed and skill kind of group.

"We've got a lot of guys from previous years," Thomas said. "We know what kind of team we are. It's just about sticking together and fighting for each other. I think that's the main thing.

"It's always tough no matter when it happens in the season, but being at the start of the season, it gives you a lot of time to make up for it. It happens every year, it's part of the game, part of the way hockey works."

That's why the coaching staff is doing all it can to eliminate the past and focusing in on what lies ahead. The schedule doesn't change, opponents won't change and teams won't feel sorry for you.

"We know we have a good hockey team in there," Berube said. "They just have to go on the ice and perform like a good hockey team. Sometimes to get out of ruts and adversity and things like that, it's not going to just happen, you've got to go out and push the envelope, you've got to make it happen, you've got to work your way out of it and compete your way out of it. I didn't feel that we did that the last two games. We're too safe almost. We've got to get on our toes and play hard."