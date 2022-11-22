Blues have some decisions to make with reinforcements on the cusp

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Looking to extend their winning streak to eight games beginning with a three-game road trip starting Wednesday in Buffalo, Craig Berube has some decisions to make.

The personnel that's been in the lineup has clicked and with that, comes the thought of why change what's been working? Well, the Blues have reinforcements about ready to return, so there will be changes.

Vladimir Tarasenko was on the ice Tuesday ahead of the matchup with the Sabres and appears set to return after missing two games due to illness.

"I think so," Berube said when asked if Tarasenko is good to go. "He practiced and felt OK today. I would assume he's ready."

The Blues skated Tarasenko on a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Brandon Saad instead of slotting the right wing back with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich.

"I thought that the 18-25-89 line (with Jordan Kyrou) was pretty effective," Berube said. "Going to have to move some guys around and just see what works."

Josh Leivo, who had been skating with Saad and O'Reilly and doing an effective job, was relagated with Tyler Pitlick rotating in and out of the fourth line on Tuesday.

"Either options are great. Vladi's Vladi," O'Reilly said. "The way he plays and the stuff he creates, I think it will be good as well. I don't know what it will be yet, but either way, I think it will be a good line for success I'm sure."

Buchnevich did not practice on Tuesday, nor did defenseman Colton Parayko, who returned in Monday's 3-1 win over Anaheim after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

"I think Parayko's fine," Berube said. "(Buchnevich will) be fine too."

Torey Krug did not skate Tuesday after the defenseman was a late scratch after taking warmups with an upper-body injury.

"We thought it was best he stay off again today and then get a skate tomorrow and see how he feels," Berube said. "We'll know tomorrow if he can go."

Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who has missed seven games with an upper-body injury, could make his return as well. He has been a regular at practice recently and appears set to return any day.

"He's fine. I think he's doing good. He feels good," Berube said. "We'll have to do some moving around there, but we'll see."

Forward Logan Brown has not played since Nov. 8 in Philadelphia with an upper-body injury, the same game Bortuzzo was injured in, but the difference is Brown also has not skated.

"He's just rehabbing," Berube said. "He's not on the ice yet. He didn't skate today."

The Blues skated their lines like this Tuesday:

Saad-O'Reilly-Tarasenko

*Walker-Thomas-Kyrou

Barbashev-Schenn-Acciari

Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Leivo/Pitlick

* Placeholder for Buchnevich

Mikkola-Faulk

Leddy-Rosen

Tucker-Bortuzzo

Binnington

Greiss

If Tarasenko, Krug and Bortuzzo all return on Wednesday, the lines could hypothetically look like this:

Saad-O'Reilly-Tarasenko

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou

Barbashev-Schenn-Acciari

Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Leivo/Pitlick

Leddy-Parayko

Krug-Faulk

Mikkola-Bortuzzo

Binnington

Greiss

One line that appears set, for now, is Ivan Barbashev, Brayden Schenn and Noel Acciari.

The Blues moved Acciari to right wing after playing fourth line center after Tarasenko went out and it has clicked immensely.

Acciari has three goals the past two games and the line is generating often.

"Pretty good line," Berube said. "Two real solid games in my opinion. Real solid. ... It's a hard line, it's a good identity line for us I believe, three physical guys. They're creating opportunities to score too and scoring. They're doing a good job.

You can move (Acciari) around. I think he brings everybody into the fight for me, whoever line he's playing on or what he does. ... He gets good looks almost every game because of hard work and being around that net. He's putting them in now. Whatever line he goes on, he helps them. He really does in my opinion."

* Mikkola grabbing the minutes -- Defenseman Niko Mikkola has been one blue liner to take advantage of the added minutes to the defensive corps with Parayko, Krug and Bortuzzo all missing time.

It started with his first 20-plus minute game of ice time on the season Nov. 14 in a 3-2 win at Colorado, a game in which Mikkola was on the ice for the final roughly two minutes to kill off a 5-on-3 that turned into a 6-on-3 with the goalie pull, and it's build from there.

MIkkola, who leads the Blues at plus-7, has gone over 20 minutes in each of the past five games, including a season-high 22:03 on Monday playing alongside Justin Faulk after Krug left during pregame.

"It's pretty fun to play a lot of minutes," Mikkola said. "I played some big minutes last year too, so it's not like new or anything. I feel more confident playing 20 minutes (a game) than 10 minutes. It's been good. I really enjoy it.

It's the same mentality and you have to play the same way. It doesn't change the game, but you feel like you're more in on the game. I like it. It's building your confidence when you know you're a big part of the team. Everybody want to be part of the team.

"You want to be on the ice in those kinds of situations. I think that's part of my game is closing out games. I take what they give me and do my best. Last 10 games it's been pretty good. I've been working on moving the puck and making the decisions faster. I think it's been alright."

Mikkola only has one assist in 17 games this season, but the Blues are putting him in defensive stuiations to thrive in more than anything else and the Finn is doing so. He's beeen on the ice for 11 goals for and six goals against in 5-on-5 situations this season.

"He's doing the job," Berube said. "Obviously the more you play, the more confident they're going to be for sure. He's done a good job of grabbing it when we needed him with injuries and different things. He's gone out and done a good job in all the defensive situations.

"I think he's reading the plays better and moving it quicker. For me, that's been an improvement."

* Peaks and valleys -- The mood these days in the Blues locker room is much more laid back and relaxed, but two weeks ago, it certainly wasn't.

The Blues became the first team in NHL history to follow up a losing streak of eight or more games by winning seven in a row.

"It's funny, the highs and the lows of the season," O'Reilly said. "Peaks and valleys, but it's definitely nie to be in this situation and positive again. I think you've got to give credit to a lot of guys just sticking with it, keep your head down and putting the work in. Things eventually turned. It wasn't easy by any means. I think the big thing with us is we've go to see what changed for us, see the little details that we adjusted, the way we shifted our mindset. It's something now we have to know for when things don't go well, having that resiliency and the focus to kind of get back out."

The Blues have worked their way through some rough patches and have earned the breaks that have come along with winning.

"You've got to work and you've got to create your own luck for sure by competitiveness and hard work and winning battles," Berube said. "If you take care of those things, those things are controllable. There's a lot of things that are uncontrollable, but you can control your work ethic and your competitiveness out there. If we're winning 50 percent or more of our puck battles and you limit your turnovers and mistakes, you're going to be in good shape. That's just playing good hockey."

Nobody said it would be easy, but the mentality was certainly tested.

"It's extremely difficult just because you're finding ways to lose games," O'Reilly said. "One bad things happens and it steamrolls. The way we ghot out of it is stop worrying about the outcome and not be fazed by little mistakes, embracing the mistakes. Mistakes are going to happen. It's how do we pick each other up, how do we come together when those bad things happen and not drift apart and go on our own in a sense."