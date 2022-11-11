Blues take necessary step, end losing streak with 5-3 win over Sharks

Win snaps franchise record eight-game regulation losing streak; team needed step in right direction, now need to build off it

ST. LOUIS -- It's a step.

Sounds simple enough, right? But for the Blues, a simple step in the right direction is all they wanted, is all they needed.

The Blues had reason to celebrate Thursday after a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks at Enterprise Center that ended an eight-game losing streak. (From left to right) Tyler Pitlick, Torey Krug, Brayden Schenn, Ivan Barbashev and Justin Faulk celebrate a Krug goal in the first period. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Losing eight straight games, all in a regulation, which is a franchise record for futility, weighed heavily on the players, coaches and staff enough. It had to end at some point, just for some sanity, just for a sliver of confidence.

Finally, it happened Thursday in a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks at Enterprise Center on Thursday, the first feeling of victory in 19 days.

The past eight games and what seemed like an eternity waiting for that elusive victory, was tremendously burdensome. Who wants to skate off the ice time and time again, home or away, walking into the locker room to nothing but dead silence?

Sometimes, we all take the simplest pleasures for granted, and for a change, the Blues (4-8-0) could walk into a locker room filled with good vibes, smiles, music and most importantly, a good feeling walking out.

"It was obviously a good feel for sure," coach Craig Berube said. "You lose as much as we have lately and it's really not a good feeling, but we got a win. It was a battle, but we got a win and I thought we did a lot of good things tonight.

"... I just congratulated them. They stayed with it for me and won a game. They didn't beat themselves tonight, we didn't beat ourselves tonight, stayed with it. They tied it up, but we stayed with it and kept battling in the third and took over and won."

The Blues rode into the game making some lineup changes to try and make something, anything happen. Nikita Alexandrov, called up from Springfield Wednesday, made his NHL debut and was part of the fourth line with Noel Acciari and Tyler Pitlick, which led the charge in supplying good offensive zone shifts with suatined pressure and good puck cycles.

"I thought that Acciari's line was excellent tonight," Berube said. "Provided a ton of energy for us and real good hockey, and I thought they lifted our bench up a bunch tonight with their play."

Alexandrov played 9:31, had two shots and had two hits in the game.

"He was good too for me," Berube said. "Like I told you, what he played tonight is what he does. It's simple, but he's smart, strong with pucks and physical."

The line would get pucks in and went to work, and would keep pucks in allowing lines that followed them to get behind and sustain momentum.

"Yeah. I think they were simple," said forward Brandon Saad, who scored his first goal, and point, of the season. "Any time then can get out and create momentum like that, it kind of gives the team energy. And we kind of follow along, managing turnovers and getting pucks deep is a really big part of our game."

Speaking of Saad, he and Ryan O'Reilly played alongside of Josh Leivo, who was also called up from Springfield on Wednesday. Berube said earlier in the day that Leivo has the ability to hang onto pucks, work it down below the goal line and win wall battles, a good complement to Saad and O'Reilly.

Leivo assisted on Saad's goal that gave the Blues a 3-2 lead with 1:52 left in the second period.

"He's really good down low," Berube said. "He's got a good stick and hangs onto pucks down there and he can make plays. He was pretty solid tonight."

"As a line, we want to play heavy and control pucks and have a good cycle game," Saad said. "He fits right into that mold. We're happy to have him up and contributing."

And then there's Calle Rosen, thrust into the seventh defensive role after the injuries to Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich. Rosen, who now becomes the sixth defenseman after Robert Bortuzzo was placed on injured reserve Thursday after suffering an upper-body injury Tuesday at Philadelphia, scored his second game-winning goal with the Blues and assisted on another.

"Always good to help the team win games," Rosen said. "Today was a big one, so I feel happy about that.

"It’s a big one, for sure. Always good to win games. So happy we got the win today, and we’re just going to keep building from today."

The Blues weren't perfect by any means. They still missed on some terrific scoring chances, didn't pounce on loose pucks around Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and allowed the Sharks to gain sustained zone time while crashing the crease area around Jordan Binnington, but what they did was build around some good offensive zone shifts and didn't get discouraged when a puck went into their net.

The Blues build one-goal leads four different times.

"I thought so the first period and in the second period we really took over," Berube said. "Some real good looks, just not going in right now enough, but the third period a little bit laid off for a bit but I thought we got it back. Early in the third we were, not on our heels, but kind of waiting around a little bit.

"You've got to just stay with it and keep battling. We're getting good looks, they're just not going in the net the way we want. ... You've got to just keep playing."

And they did.

"Yeah, I think everyone was just ... we were playing aggressive on the forecheck and we were building shifts and that creates energy, that creates momentum and we did a good job tonight," said forward Jordan Kyrou, who scored a power-play goal in the second to give the Blues a 2-1 lead. "Feels good finally. I mean, it sucks losing all those games in a row, so it feels great."

Brandon Saad reacts after scoring above Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen in a 5-3 Blues victory Thursday at Enterprise Center. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

"Results matter, so to get that win tonight, we did a good job of sticking with it and every time they battled back, I thought it was a good job of us not getting down and sticking with the process," Saad said.

It's one win, yes, and it's a start. Now comes the part where the Blues need to build on it, and it will be a daunting challenge at Vegas on Saturday. The same Vegas that has won nine in a row.

"Go practice tomorrow and go get ready for Vegas. We're going to have to play really well there," Berube said. "They're a very good team, they won again tonight. It'll be a great challenge for us and a great test.

"Our guys will feel a lot better now with a win, but we know we've got a lot of work to do, a way's to go, but it's a good starting point."