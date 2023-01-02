O'Reilly out six weeks, Tarasenko out four weeks as Blues take crippling hit to injuries

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Treading water for much of the first half of the season, the Blues will somehow have to trudge forward without two of their top forwards.

The team announced on Monday that Ryan O'Reilly will miss will be reevaluated in six weeks with a broken foot and Vladimir Tarasenko will be reevaluated in four weeks with a right hand injury.

Each player was injured in a 5-2 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and join defenseman Torey Krug (upper body) out of the lineup.

"Injuries are part of the game," coach Craig Berube said. "Everyone goes through it. We're going through it now. Everybody's got to step up and do the job here. We've got to rely on everybody here. We need everybody as a team. That's how we're going to get out of it by playing really good team hockey and everybody contributing and stepping up here and carrying the load.

"It's obviously tough. We have obviously three pretty important players out of the lineup, but again, that's part of the game. You go through these things at times. We're going through it now."

Tarasenko was injured in the first period when he blocked a shot by Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba; he played 4:18 in the first period and did not return. O'Reilly blocked a shot by Wild defenseman Calen Addison while on the penalty kill in the second period but finished off the game.

"Yeah, obviously sucks losing them," center Robert Thomas said. "In years past, we've fought through injuries and found a way through it. And it's got to be the same story. We've got a big challenge ahead of us and a lot of people are going to have to step up and I'm excited for the challenge for a lot of guys and we've just got to fight through it."

O'Reilly was seen after the game with no apparent discomfort but came to the rink on Sunday not feeling right.

"Yesterday afternoon when I got to Halifax (Nova Scotia), I got the information that he came into the rink yesterday and wasn't feeling great," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said from the World Junior Championships. "We sent him down to get some pictures taken and it came back a little bit more serious than we were hoping it was going to be.

"I think it's a great opportunity for a lot of different players. I've been able to touch base with some of our veteran guys via text that the reality is that some of the players aren't playing to the standards that they set for themselves the first 30-plus games. The challenge for them is to get their game back on par and lead us and then we have opportunity for younger players. I think in pro sports, injuries are part of our profession, part of the game. Winning organizations don't dwell on what they don't have, they look forward to working with the things they do have. I'm looking forward to seeing (Colton) Parayko, (Justin) Faulk and (Nick) Leddy on the back end and (Brandon) Saad and Schenn get their games up to the standard that they demand of themselves and I think once they do that, we're all going to be able to pull behind and a great opportunity for other guys that have been pining for more ice time are going to get it."

Tarasenko, who has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 34 games this season, and O'Reilly, who has 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 37 games, are tied for third on team in goal scoring, and Tarasenko is third in points.

"Just got to look forward, I think, and obviously two very important pieces to our team, two big leaders," Parayko said. 'But just moving forward, it's kind of the things that we can focus on right now is what's in this locker room and the guys and what we can do to just get out there and put wins together. I think it's going to be on all of us in here to just make that extra step, just that little bit more and maybe find a good opportunity to go here on the road with these first four games and just build our game as a team. Try to use it as a positive to get to our game and sense of just playing hard. Everybody's stepping up just a little more and should be good."

Tarasenko and O'Reilly join Krug, who was placed on IR last week and also expected to be reevaluated in six weeks. If all goes well, each player is projected to return post All-Star break in mid-February, but at 17-17-3, where will the Blues be by then? What position will they be in with the trade deadline looming on March 3?

"That's a good question. I think this road trip's a big trip for us to play good hockey, win games and make sure that we're keeping up pace here," Berube said. "I don't think anybody's thinking any other way than that. We're not thinking about when they're going to get traded. I don't know anybody that really wants to get traded out of here. I think they want to play here and they want to keep going here. We've got to play better. We're going to really have to tighten up defensively here and play good hockey without the puck."

Forward Jake Neighbours was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League and will be in the lineup when the Blues begin a four-game trip starting with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

"(Schenn) had told me that both of them are a bit banged up and kind of unsure about their injuries," Neighbours said. "It's definitely not what you want to hear, it;s not why you want to come up when you're replacing someone, especially those two guys that are such big parts of this team, but I think at the same time, it's a good opportunity for me, got key guys out of the lineup and we need to step up."

Neighbours had nine points, including seven goals, in his past nine games wirh the Thunderbirds playing with linemates Will Bitten and Hugh McGing.

Neighbours has one goal in 13 games with the Blues this season.

"I just started putting a lot more to the net and trying to create more in the offenzive zone, trying some new things," Neighbours said. "I did a lot of video with Chucky down there, the assistant coach (Daniel Tkaczuk). We just looked at some things from different ways for creating offense to try and find myself open and what not. I think my linemates were playing really good too. The three of us had a good thing going and some good chemistry. But I think it was just more about being around the net directing a lot more towards the net.

"I think the last couple games in Springfield, I was starting to get my offensive game back, starting to feel it a little bit and play some better hockey. I think I earned the call-up and now it's about just trying to stay here and bring the play that I had the last couple games down there to here."