Saad practices in full, could return Monday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Another boost to the lineup could be on the horizon for the slumping Blues.

Brandon Saad participated in his first full practice with the team Friday since suffering a lower-body in a 2-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 22.

The Blues are hoping to have Brandon Saad (20) back in the lineup Monday against the Boston Bruins after the forward missed the past six games with an upper-body injury. Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

Saad, who does not have a point in three games this season, could be in the lineup when the Blues (3-6-0), who have dropped six straight, face the red-hot Boston Bruins on Monday.

"I tweaked something during the game there and it kind of got worse," Saad said. "It's just been a little bit longer than I thought, but starting to feel better now. It didn't feel as bad and kind of got worse throughout the next coming days, so it's something we had to address.

"I think anyone will tell you when they have time out and they're watching hockey games, it's never fun. It's nice to get out there with the guys again and be around them and get that excitement back, so it's great to be out there."

The Blues have not won a game with Saad out of the lineup. The forward practiced on a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Ivan Barbashev.

"He got through practice, he was fine out there," coach Craig Berube said of Saad. "The telling tale will be how he feels tomorrow when he wakes up."

Needless to say, adding the veteran presence will help stabilize the lineup.

"I think he just builds our game with his direct play and skating," Berube said. "He's on top of things, he does a lot of good things that way, he's an all-situational guy for us too and he really drives that north kind of hockey, forechecking, skating, that type of play.

"He's won, played a lot of good hockey in his career and when he's out, we miss him."

Saad said he is ready to return and help the Blues turn things around.

"I think any time you're sitting out, you always want to get back as quick as possible and help contribute to the team winning games," Saad said. "Obviously it is what it is and I'm just looking forward to coming back and helping the team win. It's day by day, first full skate with the team and that's a step, but it's a step in the right direction. Just keep ramping it up and see how things go. Hopefully as soon as possible.

"... I think the biggest things is improving every day, getting back to our team structure and playing as a team and we'll get back to winning hockey games that way."