Tarasenko could be back sooner than projected for Blues

Forward could return on current homestand, perhaps as early as Thursday, after initial prognosis of being reevaluated in four weeks due to hand injury

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Could there be a surprise returnee for the Blues on the horizon? It's looking like it.

Vladimir Tarasenko could return for the Blues sooner than originally projected from a hand injury after practicing in full on Sunday morning at Centene Community Ice Center.

The forward injured his right hand blocking a shot off the stick of defenseman Matt Dumba in the first period of a 5-2 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 31.

The Blues originally said Tarasenko would be reevaluated in four weeks but he practiced on Sunday after skating the past few days on his own, rotating in on a line with Brayden Schenn and Brandon Saad.

"It was really good, he looked really good," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. "He was skating well and shooting a little bit, which is a good sign."

Tarasenko, who has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 34 games this season, will not play Monday in the fourth game of a season-long seven-game homestand against the Ottawa Senators (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, SN, RDS2, ESPN+, SN NOW) but could return as early as Thursday against the Nashville Predators.

"He's closer than we're thinking," Berube said. "He looks good. ... He looked really good skating out there. He's not going to have an issue with that.

"We'll see. I don't know. He's got to keep practicing with us and then he'll let us know when he's ready. ... It'll be good for sure to get him back."

Tarasenko and captain Ryan O'Reilly, who broke his foot in the same game, have not played the past seven games. The Blues are 4-3-0 without them, losing two straight.