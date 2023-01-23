Tarasenko, Krug could be back Tuesday against Sabres

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- It's looking more and more like two additions will be back for the Blues Tuesday when they conclude their season-long seven-game homestand.

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko (91) takes a shot while being defended by Flames center Elias Lindholm earlier this season. Tarasenko is projected to return after missing 10 games with a hand injury. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Torey Krug are each projected to return when the Blues (23-21-3) host the Buffalo Sabres, who are in Dallas Monday, at 7 p.m.

Tarasenko injured his right hand blocking a shot by Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba in the first period of a 5-2 loss on Dec. 31, and Krug was injured blocking a William Karlsson in the closing minute of overtime in a 5-4 shootout loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 23.

Each skater practiced in full again on Monday and skated on regular lines and defensive pairs, along with practicing on the top power-play unit.

Tarasenko, who has missed 10 games, was on a line with Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev, and Krug, who has missed was paired with Tyler Tucker.

Krug ran the point on the top power-play unit and Tarasenko was either at the net front or right flank with Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn.

"I don't know yet, but I think so," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said when asked if each was ready to return. "They practiced today in full again, which is good. Get 'Kruger' in there getting another (practice), 'Vladi's been with us. They both seem good. Kind of wait and see."

The addition of Krug not only adds a veteran to the blue line but should boost the Blues' power play, which actually hasn't been that bad if you just look at the numbers. In his absence, the power play has his at a 22.7 percent clip with him out of the lineup, but having that quarterback that can make quick decisions with the puck can have a trickle-down effect on everyone involved.

"It's huge. I said before, moving that puck quick, one second makes a difference of getting a shot through and good things happen," Berube said. "It's really important to move the puck quick from the top and get that puck into the flanker's hands or get your shot through. Kruger's got four power-play goals this year too. He's using his shot and it's being effective.

"That's one of his specialties for sure is the power play. He's been a good PP guy in the National Hockey League for a long time running it, does things quickly, sees plays ahead, which is important. Vladi's done a good job around the net. We put him around the net this year and he's done a good job there. He's big, hard to handle down there. His hands, he can take pucks to the net and score, hard to move, rebounds, things like that. I like him there. Even back to last year, I know we used him a little bit there too and he produced for us there."

Pavel Buchnevich did not practice on Monday and is questionable on Tuesday due to a lingering lower-body injury.

The forward missed four games in December due to a lower-body issue that Berube said is lingering.

"Not sure yet," Berube said of Buchnevich's availability. "I will not know until later (Monday). It's an issue from before."

Blues defenseman Torey Krug (left) defends Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson for the puck at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 23. Krug suffered a lower-body injury in the game and has missed 13 games. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who has missed seven games with a lower-body injury, was a full participant in practice but not ready to return.

"Getting close," Berube said. "I don't think he's too far away. He participated today, full practice. I don't see any issues with it right now, but I think he needs more practice though."

There's a chance Logan Brown could play for the first time since Dec. 29. The forward, who has only played in nine games due to multiple upper-body injuries, was skating in place of Josh Leivo on the third line at practice.

Asked if he's ready, Berube said, "Yes and no. I would like him to get some more work in practice with us, but I'm not sure. If we have that opportunity, we'll see. We might need him tomorrow."

Defenseman Marco Scandella (hip) got some work in before the team did, and defenseman Scott Perunovich (shoulder) took the ice after practice to get some work in on his own. Captain Ryan O'Reilly (broken foot) is still not skating with the team.