Thomas appears set to return Thursday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- The Blues avoided a major scare with Robert Thomas. Now the center iceman appears set to return after missing only one game.

Robert Thomas

Thomas missed Monday's 4-1 loss against the Dallas Stars with a lower-body injury, suffered in last Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Florida Panthers. The injury occurred with roughly 11 minutes remaining when he either slipped or toe-picked against the corner boards trying to make a cutback with the puck. He took a faceoff with 5:11 remaining but never saw the ice again after that.

"It was kind of a weird play," Thomas said. "Tried to cut it really quickly and sometimes you just catch an edge and go into the boards."

Initially, the thinking was that there may be something serious there, but Thomas skated for roughly 15-20 minutes during an optional on Tuesday and practiced in full Wednesday between Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko.

"It went really well," Thomas said. "I felt pretty good out there so hoping to be back tomorrow. ... I felt a lot better than I thought I was going to, so that's a positive. I feel pretty good. Hoping to get back tomorrow.

"It wasn't too promising right away, but the last couple days felt a lot better. I think I got pretty lucky and very fortunate for that."

Coach Craig Berube said he wanted to see Thomas get through a full practice before deeming him available.

"He got through practice, he looked good out there," Berube said. "I didn't see him really have any issues, which is good."

Thomas' teammates breathed a sigh of relief.

"We were worried there," defenseman Torey Krug said. "I think he was as well, so for him to come out of it and only miss a game, we're obviously lucky to have him as a player and as a teammate. It'll be good to get him back in the fold tomorrow."