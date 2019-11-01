Columbus
November 1, 2019 - Final
Blues Blues 8-3-3
1 2 3 4 T
Blue Jackets 1 2 0 0 3
Blues 1 2 0 1 4
Goals
Schenn STL
1
Assists
Pietrangelo STL
1
Saves
Binnington STL
27

David Perron scores in OT, Blues beat Blue Jackets 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) When the St. Louis Blues headed into overtime, the focus turned to David Perron. The winger some are calling Mr. Overtime didn't disappoint.

Perron scored eight seconds into the extra session to give the Blues a 4-3 comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

''He's got a great shot,'' Blues winger Oskar Sundqvist said. ''It seems like he loves overtime, so it's good for us.''

After the Blues overcame a two-goal deficit to force overtime, Perron scored off a pass from Alex Pietrangelo at the moment St. Louis' power play from Sonny Milano's hooking penalty expired.

''I don't think too much,'' Perron said. ''I kind of got caught in between because we also had a breakout in case it went a little deeper there. I kind of just went back for a second and I went back in the (offensive) zone and (Pietrangelo) found me with a nice pass. We were able to get two points here tonight, which is big.''

When it came to the Mr. Overtime moniker, Perron was less enthused.

''I don't know if it's taken,'' Perron said, ''but I'd rather do Mr. Overtime for playoffs or something like that''

Brayden Schenn, Sundqvist and Robert Thomas also scored and Jordan Binnington made 27 saves to improve to 7-2-3. The defending champion Blues have won three straight games and five of six.

''They came out quick and hard on us like we thought,'' Blues coach Craig Berube said. ''That's a young, hard-working team and I thought they jumped on us early and created some chances. Our goalie made saves, big saves, at the right time.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Milano and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves as Columbus lost its third straight.

I thought the second half of the third, we probably sat back a little more than we should have,'' Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones said. ''They started to take it to us late in the game, but we held in there pretty good.

Schenn pulled St. Louis to 3-2 on a power play with 7:53 left in the second, roofing a shot over Merzlikins for his team-leading 10th goal. Sundqvist corralled his own rebound and beat Merzlikins to tie it 26 seconds later.

''We know we can play better,'' Schenn said. ''We're grinding out wins right now, letting teams hang around. Columbus is a good team, but we feel like we didn't play our best hockey tonight.''

With the Colorado Avalanche losing and Nashville Predators idle, St. Louis moved into first place in the Central Division with 19 points.

NOTES:

Schenn has five goals and an assist in his last five games. ... Perron's assist on Schenn's goal was the 300th of his career. ... Dubois extended his points streak (3 goals, 3 assists) to five games. ... Columbus recalled LW Markus Hannikainen from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Thursday. He was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT:

Blue Jackets: Host Calgary on Saturday night.

Blues: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
Columbus Blue Jackets at St. Louis Blues
@
  • The Blues have won five of seven against the Blue Jackets, including wins in three of the past four meetings at home. Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 road victory over the Blue Jackets on February 2, 2019 and has seven points in his last seven matchups.
  • Columbus lost its second straight following a 4-0-2 stretch with Wednesday's 4-1 defeat to Edmonton. The Blue Jackets scored a power-play goal for just the second time in their last nine games, a stretch during which they are 2-for-29.
  • Jordan Binnington's 35 saves lifted the Blues to a 2-1 win over the Wild on Wednesday. It was the fourth win in five games following a four-game skid (0-2-2) and the third straight home victory for St. Louis. The Blues are 6-for-20 on the power play in their last five games after a season-opening 3-for-15 stretch.
  • Alex Pietrangelo scored the tiebreaking goal Wednesday, his fifth of the season. He joined Al MacInnis (7 in 1997 and 6 in 1998) and Phil Housley (5 in 1993) as the only defensemen in franchise history with five or more goals in October.
  • Zach Werenski scored his 41st career goal in the loss to the Oilers to tie Rostislav Klesla's franchise record for defensemen. Werenski's current teammate, Seth Jones, is tied for third on that list with 40 career goals.

