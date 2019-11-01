Dallas
Stars Stars 6-8-1
2
November 1, 2019 - Final
Colorado
Avalanche Avalanche 8-3-2
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Stars 1 1 0 2
Avalanche 0 1 0 1
Goals
Hintz DAL
2
Assists
Janmark DAL
1
Saves
Khudobin DAL
38

Hintz scores twice, Stars beat Avalanche 2-1

DENVER (AP) Roope Hintz has found his stride. So has Anton Khudobin. So have the Dallas Stars, for that matter.

Hintz scored twice, including a short-handed goal in the second period, and the Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Friday night.

''A great win by everybody, by the team,'' Khudobin said.

Hintz notched his second two-goal game of the season. And Khudobin turned back 38 shots, including one with a second remaining.

Just like that, the Stars have gone 5-1 since a dismal 1-7-1 start.

''I thought we came out and had a lot of purpose and intent to our game,'' Stars coach Jim Montgomery said. ''It was just effort. ... It was a good hockey game and we were able to come away with a victory.''

Nathan MacKinnon scored a second-period goal to give him at least a point in all 13 games. It's the longest stretch to begin a season since Henrik Zetterberg recorded a point in 17 straight for Detroit in 2007-08.

Philipp Grubauer had 27 saves as Colorado finished 0-2-1 on its three-game homestand.

''We move on and we have to make sure we get the next one,'' Grubauer said.

It's a quick turnaround with both teams playing again Saturday - Colorado in Arizona and Dallas hosting Montreal.

''Play the same way we played today,'' Hintz said.

One of Khudobin's top saves in the final period came when his right skate kept out a wrap-around try from J.T. Compher. The Stars clamped down over the final 1:35 after Colorado pulled Grubauer for an extra skater.

Grubauer kept it a one-goal game midway through the third by stopping four rapid shots down low, including three back-hand attempts by Alexander Radulov.

For Colorado coach Jared Bednar, this game got away early with the team's ''lack of focus and execution.''

''We weren't mentally engaged in the game,'' Bednar insisted. ''You're not going to win if you don't play 60 minutes. I don't care who it's against.''

The Stars jumped out a 2-0 lead as they carried over the momentum from a big comeback win. On Tuesday, they scored six straight goals in a 6-3 win over Minnesota.

Hintz got his first goal of the game with 1:54 remaining in the first period when he gathered up his own rebound and lined it through the pads of Grubauer. His short-hander was early in the second as the Avalanche made a sloppy line change.

He has a team-leading nine goals.

''I don't know if I'm doing anything different. Just trying to shoot,'' Hintz said. ''Today, it went in.''

MacKinnon's power-play goal in the second made it 2-1 and arrived moments after a wild sequence. The Avalanche thought they scored when Nazem Kadri dove to knock in a puck. Just before it went in, though, Compher and Andrew Cogliano collided to knock the net off its anchor. The official ruled it a goal, only to overturn the call on replay.

Cogliano was sent to the penalty box for hooking and MacKinnon capitalized. He now has eight goals and 10 assists.

Colorado remains without captain Gabriel Landeskog (out indefinitely with a lower-body injury) and forward Mikko Rantanen (week-to-week with a lower-body ailment). Gone with those two are a combined eight goals and 11 assists.

''It's tough,'' rookie defenseman Cale Makar said. ''At the end of the day, we have so much depth. I don't think anybody's really worried.''

NOTES: Stars D Andrej Sekera missed a second straight game after slamming into the boards behind the net last weekend. ... Avs D Ryan Graves replaced Mark Barberio in the lineup. ... F Colin Wilson (lower body) was a scratch. ... Kadri picked up assist No. 200 in his NHL career. ... Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who's recovering from a torn ACL, was in attendance. ... The Avalanche posted on their Twitter account that Landeskog's wife gave birth to a daughter earlier in the day.

UPCOMING

Stars: Host Montreal on Saturday and Colorado on Tuesday.

Avalanche: First of two road games Saturday in Arizona.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
@
  • The Avalanche won three of four meetings with the Stars last season and are 6-2-0 in the last eight matchups between the teams. Dallas has had little success in Colorado in recent years, having lost in 12 of 15 visits to the Pepsi Center since March 2013 — its lowest winning percentage against any Western Conference team on the road over that period.
  • Colorado has lost two straight for the first time this season following Wednesday's 4-3 overtime defeat to Florida, in which the Avalanche blew a 3-1 lead with eight minutes left in regulation. After yielding only four third-period goals over the season's first 10 games, the Avs have allowed four during their current skid.
  • The Stars rank last in the NHL in goals per game (2.21) despite scoring a season-high six in Tuesday's win over the Wild, while they're 27th overall in power-play percentage (10.0). Dallas is 3-for-34 on the power play in 11 games versus Colorado since Dec. 29, 2016, including a 1-for-14 effort on the road.
  • Nathan MacKinnon has at least one point in all 12 of the Avalanche's games, the longest streak to begin a season since the club moved to Colorado in 1995-96 and the longest in franchise history since Joe Sakic's 12-game run in 1988-89. The last player to open a season on a 13-game point streak was Detroit's Henrik Zetterberg (17) in 2007-08.
  • Roope Hintz leads the Stars with seven goals, tied with Vancouver's Brock Boeser for the second-most this season among players 22 years old or younger (Auston Matthews, 11). Avs rookie Cale Maker's 10 points are tied (with Rasmus Dahlin, Quinn Hughes) for the most among defenseman 21 or younger, while Dallas' Miro Heiskanen ranks fourth on that list with eight points.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message