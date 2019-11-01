Winnipeg
Jets Jets 7-7-0
3
November 1, 2019 - Final
San Jose
Sharks Sharks 4-9-1
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Jets 1 1 1 3
Sharks 0 1 1 2
Goals
Hertl SJ
1
Assists
Connor WPG
2
Saves
Hellebuyck WPG
51

Hellebuyck's 51 saves lead Jets past Sharks 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) The slumping San Jose Sharks outplayed the Winnipeg Jets everywhere but in goal.

Connor Hellebuyck made 51 saves to hold off a furious San Jose attack and Nikolaj Ehlers scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:24 left to send the Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Sharks on Friday night.

''There was a stretch there where I was praying a little bit but the guys were great about letting me see things and we scored three, so I did my job,'' said Hellebuyck, who had the most saves in a game for the Jets since the team moved to Winnipeg in 2011-12. ''This is the result of the pucks going my way.''

Blake Wheeler and Gabriel Bourque also scored for the Jets, but Hellebuyck was the biggest star with Winnipeg spending much of the game hemmed into its own zone.

''They punched themselves out,'' Wheeler said. ''In the third period, we did a lot of standing and watching them shoot it. And I suppose that takes a toll on a team after a while.''

Tomas Hertl and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks, who lost their fourth straight game. Martin Jones made 16 saves.

''This one stings, but I thought we played pretty good,'' Sharks captain Logan Couture said.

After getting outscored 14-4 in losing the final three games of a road trip, Sharks coach Peter DeBoer called his team ''soft'' before the game.

They responded with perhaps their best game of the season, but it wasn't enough thanks to Hellebuyck and the late goal from Ehlers.

''I don't think there's a worse word you can be called,'' DeBoer said. ''But that's the reality of it. We've got it turned in the right direction tonight. We had the appropriate amount of battle and grit and fight to our game. We've got to continue to have that.''

The Sharks scored the equalizer 48 seconds into the third period when they had an extra skater on the ice because of a delayed penalty. Kevin Labanc got the puck to Evander Kane, who sent a shot toward the net that Hertl redirected past Hellebuyck.

But they couldn't get another one past Hellebuyck and lost it at the end.

Jack Roslovic set up Ehlers after the Sharks turned the puck over in their own zone, and he beat Jones with a one-timer for the improbable game-winner.

''We let them hang around and those one or two mistakes you make come back to haunt you,'' Sharks forward Evander Kane said. ''That's what happened tonight.''

There was a big momentum turn midway through the second period. The Sharks appeared to take a 2-1 lead when Kane played the puck in front from behind the net. It bounced around and Kane ended up with it, knocking it in to the delight of the crowd.

But Jets coach Paul Maurice challenged the play for goaltender interference, and the goal was wiped off because Kevin Labanc hit Hellebuyck's pad with his stick right before Kane scored.

Making matters worse for the Sharks was the fact that the Jets scored at the other end 31 seconds later, when Mark Scheifele found Wheeler alone in transition.

The Sharks put on heavy pressure the rest of the period but couldn't score even on a power play when Wheeler was hampered for much of the time with a broken stick.

San Jose had a 28-9 edge in shots in the second but could only manage one goal early in the period when Goodrow completed a quick transition play started by Marc-Edouard Vlasic by scoring his fourth goal of the season.

The Jets opened the scoring in the first following a turnover near the boards by Brent Burns. Kyle Connor got the puck to Bourque in the slot, who beat Jones for his first goal of the season.

NOTES: San Jose's 28 shots in the second period were one shy of the franchise record for any period of 29 in the third period against Florida on March 18, 2014. ... Jets F Patrik Laine (lower body) missed his second straight game and F C.J. Suess was called up from the minors to make his NHL debut.

UP NEXT

Jets: Visit Vegas on Saturday night.

Sharks: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks
@
  • The Sharks lost the first meeting last season to the Jets but Joe Pavelski (now with Dallas) scored the winning goal in one-goal victories on February 5 and March 12. Winnipeg has won two straight and four of its last six visits to San Jose.
  • The Jets allowed seven goals for the second time this season in a 7-4 loss at Anaheim on Tuesday. It was the fifth loss in seven games following a three-game winning streak for Winnipeg, which ranks last in the NHL with a 65.4 penalty-kill percentage (9-for-26).
  • San Jose capped an Eastern Conference trip with a 1-3-1 mark following a 5-1 loss at Boston on Tuesday. The Sharks were outscored 14-4 in the final three games and are 0-6-0 when trailing after the first period. San Jose's nine points through 13 games is its lowest total since the 1998-99 team had 8 points (2-7-4).
  • Patrik Laine has been limited to three goals in his first 12 games, matching the lowest total at this point of his four NHL seasons. He has never scored a goal against the Sharks, one of two teams he's yet to find the back of the net against (Columbus).
  • Martin Jones is 0-3-1 with a 4.01 goals-against average in his last four starts and is 4-12-1 with a 3.58 goals-against in his past 18 starts dating to last season. Those four wins are tied with Corey Crawford for the fewest during that span (minimum 15 starts) and his 3.58 GAA is second-worst (Jonathan Quick — 4.22).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message