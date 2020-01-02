Edmonton
Oilers Oilers 21-17-5
2
January 2, 2020 - Final
Buffalo
Sabres Sabres 18-17-7
3
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Oilers 2 0 0 0 2
Sabres 1 0 1 1 3
Goals
Sheahan EDM
1
Assists
Larsson EDM
1
Saves
Ullmark BUF
25

Eichel's penalty-shot goal seals Sabres 3-2 win over Oilers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Sabres captain Jack Eichel deflected the credit, saying this was hardly his best game despite sealing Buffalo's 3-2 overtime victory over the Oilers by scoring on a penalty shot Thursday night.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, on the other hand, was hardly in a talkative mood following an outcome in which he was one of two Oilers beaten by Eichel on the play leading to the decisive goal.

The two players forever linked after being selected first (McDavid) and second (Eichel) in the 2015 draft were once again center stage in their ninth NHL meeting.

''By no means is it me beating him,'' Eichel said, of splitting McDavid and defenseman Oscar Klefbom at the Oilers blue line, before being hooked by Klefbom on his way to the net. ''I wasn't very good tonight. I don't know if you noticed. But our team played a great game.''

McDavid simply shrugged during a brief appearance in the Oilers' locker room.

''I don't know. He's a good player. Makes a good play,'' McDavid said. ''I'm trying to defend it. Ref makes a call and that's the way it goes.''

Eichel then secured the win 1:09 into overtime by breaking up the left side and sneaking a shot inside the far post behind Mike Smith. It was Eichel's 26th goal of the season - two short of matching a career-best already - and seventh career overtime goal to break the franchise record he shared with Thomas Vanek and Derek Roy.

Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar also scored for Buffalo, which snapped a four-game skid and improved to 2-6-1 in its past nine.

Frustration set in with the Oilers, who came up short in a game Riley Sheahan and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins staked them to a 2-0 lead seven minutes in.

''Not too sure,'' McDavid said of Edmonton's collapse, which came two days after the Oilers nearly blew a 6-0 lead in a 7-5 win over the New York Rangers.

''It's kind of the same story. We've got to find a way to defend a lead better,'' he said. ''It's frustrating.''

Oilers coach Dave Tippett didn't question the officials' decision to issue Eichel a penalty shot, by saying Klefbom got in too tight on the Sabres' captain.

Tippett was more unhappy with how Edmonton didn't build on a fast start in which the Oilers were out-shooting the Sabres 9-1 before Lazar scored from the top of the crease 8:39 into the game.

''Decent start but our coverage in front of the net was not adequate tonight,'' Tippett said. ''The game just kind of went along and we didn't grab it.''

Smith stopped 23 shots and dropped to 0-4-1 in his past seven appearances.

The Sabres bounced back from a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay, in which Buffalo squandered a 4-1 lead.

The outcome, coupled with Buffalo's slump, led to general manager Jason Botterill shaking up the lineup by completing two separate trades within 45 minutes of the puck drop.

First he relieved a logjam at the blue line and freed up salary-cap space by trading defenseman Marco Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens for a fourth-round draft pick. Botterill then sent the newly acquired selection to acquire veteran forward Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames.

Botterill is counting on Frolik's addition to improve Buffalo's secondary scoring and its struggling special teams.

''We haven't been very happy with the results at all,'' Botterill said. ''I would say since coming back from the break I think our team's performed fairly well, but we haven't gotten results. So, you're always looking to try and find a fix.''

The only real setback for the Sabres was rookie forward Victor Oloffson limping off after helping set up Reinhart's tying goal scored 3:53 into the third period. Oloffson, who began the day leading NHL rookies with 16 goals and 34 points, was alone and appeared to hit a rut in the ice behind the Oilers' net.

Coach Ralph Krueger didn't have an update on Oloffson status following the game.

NOTES: Sabres placed LW Dalton Smith on waivers for demotion to the minors after he made his NHL debut on Tuesday. ... Oilers C Sam Gagner sat out for the fourth time in five games. ... Botterill said Frolik isn't expected to join the team until this weekend due to visa-related paperwork that must be completed.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Continue five-game road trip at Boston on Saturday.

Sabres: Host Florida Panthers on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres
@
  • The Sabres earned a 3-2 overtime win in Edmonton on Dec. 8 and will be attempting to sweep the season series from the Oilers for the third time in four years, though Edmonton won both 2018-19 meetings. The Oilers are 4-1-1 in Buffalo since the start of the 2013-14 season, with five of those six matchups decided by one goal.
  • Edmonton leads the NHL in power-play percentage (30.2) and went 3-of-6 with the man advantage in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers. Buffalo, on the other hand, is 30th in power-play percentage (10.3) since Nov. 1 after ranking second in the league with a 29.8 percent success rate in October.
  • The Sabres posted a 2.46 goals-against average in October but have a 3.50 GAA since, the largest increase (+1.04) in the NHL from Nov. 1 on compared to October. The Oilers rank second in that category (+0.89) with a 3.46 combined GAA in November and December after a 2.57 GAA in October.
  • Connor McDavid had 122 points in 2019 to lead the NHL in that statistic for a second straight calendar year, the first player to do so since Jaromir Jagr in 1998 and 1999. McDavid also joined Wayne Gretzky as the only players in NHL history to lead the league in points in multiple calendar years before age 23.
  • James Neal had a hat trick against the Rangers and recorded a four-goal game against the Islanders earlier this season. Neal is the fifth player in Oilers history and the first since 1980-81 (Jari Kurri, Glenn Anderson) to register multiple hat tricks in his first season with the franchise.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message