Toronto
Maple Leafs Maple Leafs 23-14-5
6
January 2, 2020 - Final
Winnipeg
Jets Jets 22-16-3
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Maple Leafs 2 3 1 6
Jets 0 3 0 3
Goals
Nylander TOR
2
Assists
Kerfoot TOR
2
Saves
Andersen TOR
45

Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs power past Jets 6-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) William Nylander is on a scoring binge, much to his teammates’ delight.

Nylander had two goals and an assist - pushing his goal-scoring streak to five games - as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 on Thursday night to extend their point streak to nine games.

"He's finding open spots, the puck is coming to him and he's not missing," Toronto forward Mitch Marner said. "So that's big for our team, it helps us a lot. He's a big part of this team so it's good for everyone."

Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and assist, and Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall and Marner also scored for the Leafs, who are 8-0-1 during their streak. Frederik Andersen stopped 45 shots.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, and Patrik Laine also scored.

"We just made a couple of mistakes that cost us a couple of goals, but other than that I think we had some really good chances, put up a lot of shots so we could easily had a couple more but three wasn't enough tonight," Laine said.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 12 of 17 shots for the Jets before being replaced by Laurent Brossoit, who made 10 saves on 11 shots in the third period.

The Jets have one win in their last five games (1-3-1) and have lost five straight (0-4-1) at home.

The Leafs led 2-0 after the first period, and each team scored three in the second.

Nylander's 18th goal of the season at 3:24 of the first period got the Maple Leafs on the scoreboard.

"His linemates have been good around him and he's been making plays to them and they've been making plays to him," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He's putting himself in good spots. ... He's feeling it and he's making good on his chances. It's been fun to watch him here."

Jets defenseman Luca Sbisa couldn't control the puck inside Winnipeg's blue line and Kapanen was right there to scoop it up and score on Hellebuyck at the nine-minute mark to make it 2-0.

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said giveaways played a role in the Jets’ loss.

"I think after two (periods) we're at 12 (giveaways), they're at 11," Maurice said. "Whether you trust that stat or not, we forced them into a bunch, they forced us into a bunch. They made more of what we gave them."

Winnipeg had a power play midway through the opening period, but Andersen stopped Laine three times, including a snapping glove save.

Winnipeg went on the power play early in the second after Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza was sent off for delay of game. Connor used the man advantage to record his team-leading 21st goal of the season with a wrist shot on Andersen's stick side at 3:45.

Laine tied it 2-2 at 7:44 with a sharp-angled shot from near the goal line.

The Maple Leafs were being outshot 11-0 in the period when Laine notched his 15th goal of the season, but they capitalized on their first two shots of the period.

Dermott poked in a loose puck in the crease at 9:02 and Engvall scored 35 seconds later to make it 4-2.

Scheifele notched his 19th of the season at 12:48 to pull Winnipeg within one again, but Marner fired a one-timer on the power play and the puck bounced off Hellebuyck's arm into the net to restore Toronto's two-goal lead.

"We were being sloppy and giving them a lot of easy entries into our zone and easy shots, so once they caught up there we kind of knew what we had to do and I think we came out and played well in the third," Nylander said.

Nylander scored his second goal of the game at 3:24 of the third when he beat Brossoit from the side of the net.

NOTES: Connor has seven goals in his past five games. ... Laine has four goals and three assists in his past six games. ... Nylander has six goals and five assists in his five-game point streak.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday to open a three-game homestand.

Jets: At Minnesota to open a four-game trip.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
Toronto Maple Leafs at Winnipeg Jets
@
  • The Maple Leafs have won four of the last five meetings with the Jets, including both of last season's matchups. However, the Jets have five power-play goals in the last six matchups, only failing to score in the October 4, 2017 matchup when they went 0-for-8 with the extra man.
  • Toronto beat Minnesota, 4-1, on Tuesday to extend its point streak to eight games (7-0-1), the club's longest streak since March 2013. The Leafs have scored four goals in each of those games, the longest streak by any team this season and their longest such streak since a nine-gamer in February 1993.
  • Winnipeg beat Colorado, 7-4, on Tuesday, matching its season high for goals scored (also on December 15 vs. Philadelphia). They averaged 3.7 goals per game in December, third best in the NHL — the Maple Leafs ranked first at 4.1 goals per game.
  • Auston Matthews scored his 27th goal of the season in Tuesday's win, two behind David Pastrnak for the NHL lead. Eleven of those goals came in December, tied with Ottawa's Anthony Duclair for the most in the league.
  • William Nylander scored a goal and notched an assist for his third straight multi-point game and fourth straight game with a goal. He has 11 points (6g, 5a) in his last six games after recording just two (2a) in his previous six games.

