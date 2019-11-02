Calgary
Flames Flames 8-6-2
3
November 2, 2019 - Final
Columbus
Blue Jackets Blue Jackets 5-6-3
0
Final
1 2 3 T
Flames 1 1 1 3
Blue Jackets 0 0 0 0
Goals
Bennett CGY
1
Assists
Lindholm CGY
2
Saves
Rittich CGY
43

Rittich stops 43 shots as Flames beat Blue Jackets 3-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Calgary's Sean Monahan ended a personal 13-game scoreless streak with a goal that proved to be the winner.

Monahan, Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk scored, and David Rittich recorded the shutout as the Flames beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 Saturday night.

The Flames (8-6-2) won their second game in two nights and dealt Columbus its fourth straight loss, and second straight at home.

Rittich stopped 43 shots for his seventh victory and second shutout.

''Rittich was dialed in and in control all night long,'' Flames coach Bill Peters said. ''It was a real good effort by him. He's been solid all year.''

Columbus (5-6-3) outshot the Flames 43-29 and goalie Joonas Korpisalo lost his third straight start.

Monahan got the Flames on the board early, beating Korpisalo with a high shot from right in front of the net at 3:44 of the first period. Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau assisted on Monahan's third goal of the season.

It was his first goal since Oct. 5.

''You play in this league a long time, you are going to go through stretches and not find the back of the net,'' Monahan said. ''You've got to focus on the little things. That what I tried to do.''

Calgary led 2-0 after Korpisalo chased a wide shot by Derek Ryan, leaving an open net for Bennett, who buried the puck at 8:20 of the second period for his third goal of the season.

Matthew Tkachuk made it 3-0 with an empty-net goal at 17:21 of the third.

Jackets captain Nick Foligno said letting opposing teams get on the board first has been a challenge for Columbus.

''I think the real tale of this game is honestly our start,'' he said. ''For whatever reason, we have a difficult time setting the tone of how we want to play. I think that's the difference in the game.''

Coach John Tortorella agreed.

''Our start was terrible,'' he said. ''After that, I thought we played hard. Did we make a lot of plays? No. We just didn't execute. It's unacceptable how we started the game.''

NOTES: Sonny Milano's penalty with 27.5 seconds left in the first period was his sixth in 12 games. ,,, With the win, Calgary started its third back-to-back series of the season, while the Jackets finished their fourth. ... Kole Sherwood, a native of New Albany, Ohio, left in the second period after a punch in the face by Milan Lucic, but later returned.

NEXT UP

Flames: At Washington on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: Host Las Vegas on Tuesday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
Calgary Flames at Columbus Blue Jackets
@
  • The Flames won both meetings with the Blue Jackets last season, including a wild 9-6 game in the first meeting on December 4 in Columbus. Calgary had won just two meetings in their previous nine against Columbus dating back to November 2013.
  • Calgary defeated Nashville, 6-5, on Thursday, its first overtime win in three games this season. The win marked the fifth time this season that the Flames have allowed five goals, tied for third most in the NHL; only the Kings (seven) and Red Wings (six) have more.
  • Matthew Tkachuk matched his season high with three points (2g, a) in the win over Nashville, including the overtime game-winner. Tkachuk has four goals and 21 shots on goal over his last four games after going scoreless on 14 shots on goal over his previous eight.
  • Elias Lindholm scored his 100th career goal and added an assist in Thursday's win, his third straight game with a goal and fifth straight with a point. Lindholm has a team-leading nine goals in 15 games this season, matching his total through 15 games last season; prior to that, no Flame had scored 9+ goals in the first 15 team games of the season since Jarome Iginla in 2008-09.

