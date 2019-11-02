Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 7-5-2
1
November 2, 2019 - Final
Dallas
Stars Stars 7-8-1
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Canadiens 0 0 1 1
Stars 1 1 2 4
Goals
Gurianov DAL
2
Assists
Faksa DAL
1
Saves
Price MON
36

Gurianov scores on penalty shot, Stars beat Canadiens 4-1

DALLAS (AP) Given his first NHL penalty shot, Denis Gurianov was too tired to make a plan.

''I didn't think about anything because it was after a long shift, so I was a bit gassed,'' Gurianov said. ''I just went there and saw the 5 hole and shot it and scored.''

Gurianov scored twice in fact, including Dallas' first penalty-shot goal in nearly two years, and Ben Bishop made 35 saves to lead the Stars past the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Saturday night.

As Gurianov skated in on a breakaway, Nick Suzuki was called for slashing at 18:49 of the second period. After the stoppage, Gurianov slid the puck between goalie Carey Price's legs.

There was no strategy discussion or even encouragement from Dallas coach Jim Montgomery.

''I didn't say a word. He never came by the bench,'' Montgomery said. ''Great move on a great goalie.''

Gurianov added the Stars' second power-play goal of the game, his fourth goal this season and fifth of his NHL career.

Alexander Radulov scored in the first period and Miro Heiskanen added an empty-netter for Dallas, which has won six of seven.

Montreal's loss ended a three-game winning streak. Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Canadiens with 3:42 to play, and Price stopped 36 shots.

Radulov scored at 15:24 of the first, a second after the Stars' second power play of the period began. Tyler Seguin won the draw in the left circle, with the puck going back to Radulov high in the slot. His shot went in off Price's glove.

''I know it was only one second,'' Montgomery said, ''but that's a play we have. We were trying to get something going on the net in the first five to seven seconds.''

Montreal had the first six shots on goal, but Dallas came back for a 14-13 advantage in the first period. The Stars killed off all three of their penalties, two by Radulov.

Montreal finished 0 for 5 on the power play and is 1 for 15 in its last five games.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien did not blame special teams for the loss.

''That's the easy explanation,'' he said. ''There was no fight in the dog. We lost a lot of battles.

''Our game is based on our speed, our execution, how fast we play. We didn't even get close to that.''

In the second period, Price made the most difficult saves. He stopped close-in shots by Blake Comeau and Seguin early on, then withstood a barrage of five shots in 13 seconds by Gurianov and Joe Pavelski with 3 1/2 minutes remaining. Gurianov had a game-high seven shots on goal.

The Canadiens' best chance in the second came on the only power play of the period, when Bishop made a glove save of Jonathan Drouin's wrist shot from the left circle.

Bishop was removed from his previous start Tuesday after allowing two goals in the first period.

NOTES: Gurianov's penalty-shot goal was the first for Dallas since Radek Faksa scored at Chicago on Nov. 30, 2017. Seguin had the most recent attempt when he was stopped at Washington on Nov. 3, 2018. Travis Moen had been the most recent Stars player with a penalty-shot goal at home, against St. Louis on April 3, 2015. .. Bishop's career record against Montreal is 13-4-4, including one shutout. His most wins against any team are 14 vs. Detroit. ... Dallas was 2 for 4 on the power play. ... Retired Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki returned to the building where he played 18 of his 21 NBA seasons - this time for the ceremonial pregame puck drop for captains Shea Weber of Montreal and Jamie Benn of the Stars. ... Comeau (lower body injury) returned to the lineup for the first time since the season opener. To make room on the roster, the Stars returned RW Nick Caamano to Texas of the AHL. ... Canadiens C Jesperi Kotkaniemi (groin) missed his second straight game. ... Seguin won all four of his faceoffs in the first, when Dallas won 61 percent (11 of 18).

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Return home to play Boston on Tuesday.

Stars: Host the Avalanche on Tuesday to complete a two-game homestand. Dallas won 2-1 at Colorado on Friday, with both goals by Roope Hintz.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Montreal Canadiens at Dallas Stars
@
  • Montreal and Dallas have alternated wins over the last four meetings, with the Canadiens winning the last meeting, 3-2, in Dallas on December 31. The Stars have scored a power-play goal in each of the last three meetings and eight of the last 10 meetings dating back to 2014-15.
  • Montreal won, 5-4, in Vegas on Thursday for its third straight win, outscoring opponents, 14-7, over that streak. The Canadiens have scored at least four goals in eight games this season, tied for the most in the NHL; they've gone 7-0-1 in those games but 0-4-1 when scoring three or fewer.
  • Max Domi scored the overtime game-winner in Vegas on Thursday, Montreal's only shot on goal in overtime and Domi's only shot of the game. It's the second time this season and seventh since joining the Canadiens last year that Domi has scored and had exactly one shot on goal, the sixth-most such games in the NHL since the start of last season.
  • After managing just two assists in his first six games of the season, Shea Weber has seven points (2g, 5a) in his last seven games. Weber has 25 points (10g, 15a) in 42 career games against the Stars; his 10 goals are tied with Roman Josi for the most among active defensemen against Dallas.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message