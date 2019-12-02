New York
Islanders Islanders 18-5-2
4
December 2, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 7-20-3
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Islanders 2 1 1 4
Red Wings 0 1 0 1
Goals
Eberle NYI
2
Assists
Pulock NYI
2
Saves
Varlamov NYI
30

Eberle scores twice, Islanders handle Red Wings 4-1

DETROIT (AP) With no goals in his first 14 games this season, Jordan Eberle was understandably frustrated.

''Ever since the ankle injury, I've come back and had a ton of chances,'' he said. ''Sometimes they don't go in.''

Eberle finally ended that drought with two goals Monday night, and Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves to lift the New York Islanders over Detroit 4-1, extending the Red Wings' winless streak to 10 games.

''It's funny how it works,'' Eberle said. ''You don't score for a while and then you score two.''

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who were outshot 31-25 but never trailed in the game. Dylan Larkin had the only goal for Detroit.

New York has alternated starting goalies for its first 25 games this season, a franchise record. Monday was Varlamov's turn, although he actually played in the team's previous game - a 2-0 win over Columbus on Saturday - after starter Thomas Greiss had to exit in the first period. The Islanders nearly pulled off a second straight shutout against the struggling Red Wings.

''We got to clean up a few things, but they're playing desperate,'' New York coach Barry Trotz said. ''They threw a lot of pucks - they had 56 attempts, I think. I thought we did a pretty good job.''

New York scored twice in the first period. Lee beat goalie Jonathan Bernier from point-blank range off a pass from Mathew Barzal. Then the Islanders scored again immediately after killing off a penalty. Beauvillier came out of the penalty box, took a pass from Josh Bailey and skated in on a breakaway to make it 2-0.

Larkin's power-play goal made it 2-1 in the second, but the Islanders also struck with the man advantage in that period. New York actually had a two-man advantage for 88 seconds, and immediately after the first penalty expired, the puck bounced to Eberle to the right of the net. Bernier was too late lunging over, and the Islanders had a two-goal lead again.

''The 5-on-3 guys ... they did a great job - great sticks, broke up plays,'' Larkin said. ''Just a bad bounce.''

Eberle's second goal came with 6:36 left in the third. He knocked the puck in during a goalmouth scramble, and although an official initially waived off the goal, it was eventually allowed to stand.

''I think Jordan's played pretty well. I've been saying, `Just stay with it, get yourself closer to the net,''' Trotz said. ''I think today both those goals, he was probably within a few feet of the net.''

Detroit is 0-8-2 during this winless stretch, and the last eight games were regulation losses. The Red Wings have been outscored 28-5 over their last six.

''We've played pretty well the last number of games, with the exception of a terrible game against Toronto, and we've gotten no results whatsoever to show for it,'' Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. ''The scoresheet looks terrible. I get all that. But I'm just telling you, our guys have done lots of good stuff, so let's just keep building on those things.''

NOTES: The Islanders are 15-0-1 this season when scoring at least three goals, and 53-2-3 since Trotz took over last season.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
New York Islanders at Detroit Red Wings
@
  • The Islanders have won four of the last five meetings against the Red Wings, but the Wings took the last meeting, 2-1, in Detroit on March 16 last season. However, Detroit has taken points in five of its last seven home games against New York dating back to January 2015 (4-2-1).
  • New York blanked Columbus, 2-0, on Saturday to snap its season-long three-game losing streak. The Islanders won despite not having a power play opportunity, their second such game this season (also October 19 vs. Columbus) — they join the Maple Leafs and Jets as the only teams with multiple such games.
  • Detroit finished November with a 3-11-2 (.250) record, its worst in a single month since going 2-10-1 (.192) in November 1989 (min. 10 games). The Red Wings enter December riding a nine-game losing streak, tied for the fourth-longest single-season losing streak in franchise history — they last lost 10 games within a single season in February/March 2018.
  • Semyon Varlamov stopped all 30 shots he faced in relief of Thomas Greiss on Saturday, who left in the first period due to illness. The win marked the first combined shutout for the Islanders since April 4, 1998, when Wade Flaherty and Tommy Salo combined to blank the Rangers.
  • Mathew Barzal scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season in Saturday's win, also notching his 12th assist — tied with Brock Nelson for the most on the team. His 10 goals this season are tied for the third fewest by a team leader (Anaheim and New Jersey, multiple players with 9 each).

