Los Angeles
Kings Kings 1-1-0
4
October 8, 2019 - Final
Calgary
Flames Flames 1-1-1
3
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Kings 2 1 0 1 4
Flames 0 2 1 0 3
Goals
Tkachuk CGY
2
Assists
Doughty LA
2
Saves
Rittich CGY
36

Doughty's OT winner gives Kings 4-3 win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) Drew Doughty and Matthew Tkachuk lived up to the hype around their rivalry.

Doughty scored a power-play goal 50 seconds into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Tkachuk scored twice, including the tying goal with 64 seconds left in regulation, and had an assist for Calgary.

The tension between Doughty and Tkachuk dates back to the latter elbowing the former in the face in 2017 during Tkachuk's rookie season.

The Flames winger and the Kings defenseman have taken the odd verbal jab at each other off ice in the media. The men bring out the competitor in the other on the ice.

Doughty said before Tuesday's game: ''I think we both know who the better player is.''

He was more conciliatory in victory and downplayed the friction between the two players.

''You guys make a bigger deal of it than we do,'' Doughty told reporters. ''He's just trying to play a good game.

''As much as he doesn't want to say it, he knows I'm a really good player and he's trying to get me off my game. But really, he's just feeding into my game.

''We're both good players. We just want to win games. That's it.''

Said Tkachuk: ''I'm excited for round two in two weeks in L.A.''

The Kings picked up their first win after falling 6-5 in their season opener to the host Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, with Sean Walker and Ilya Kovalchuk also scoring for Los Angeles (1-1-0). Jack Campbell made 26 saves.

Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary (1-1-1). David Rittich turned away 36 shots.

With Rittich pulled for an extra attacker, Tkachuk's second goal of the game pulled the Flames even with 64 seconds remaining. The winger tipped the puck in the air on a rebound and batted it by Campbell.

The Kings took a man advantage into overtime with Calgary's Sam Bennett serving a tripping minor.

Calgary trailed 3-0 midway through the second period when Tkachuk and Backlund scored within a three-minute span.

Campbell squeezed his pads too late on Hanifin's backhand at 13:33 to pull the hosts within a goal.

Tkachuk scored off a broken play in the offensive zone, beating Campbell low stick side at 10:51 of the second period.

Kovalchuk batted a rebound in the air by Rittich at 3:46 of the second period. The Kings' third goal was allowed to stand upon review.

Flames forward Milan Lucic and Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid fought after Kovalchuk's goal.

The flat-footed Flames were outshot 20-3 in the opening period and failed to register a shot on net during a first-period power play.

Walker's sharp-angled wrister from the boards fooled Rittich at 17:26.

A scramble for a rebound from Doughty's shot squirted out to Toffoli, who beat Rittich glove side at 2:53.

Fans in the Saddledome booed Doughty whenever he had the puck.

The Flames gave their fans little to cheer about for half a game until Tkachuk's goal sparked the home club.

''The personal rivalry between the two . . . the intensity that both of them bring, when you buy a ticket you're going to watch those two closely,'' Kings coach Todd McLellan said.

''Nobody went home disappointed I'm sure with Tkachuk's or Doughty's performances tonight.''

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Los Angeles Kings at Calgary Flames
@
  • Calgary has gone 8-3-1 in its last 12 games against LA, including a 7-2 victory in the last meeting, which was the most goals either team had scored in this series since the Kings scored seven on February 23, 2000. The Flames, though, are 3-for-40 (7.5 percent) on the power play over these 12 games.
  • In their first game of the season, the Kings scored five goals in a regulation loss for the first time since October 12, 2007. It was the franchise's first time losing in any fashion when scoring at least five goals since January 3, 2015, an overtime loss to Nashville.
  • The Flames have scored exactly three goals in each of their first two games. Last season, the Flames were 15-24-6 when scoring three goals or fewer, tied for eighth in the NHL. When scoring over three goals, Calgary was 35-1-1, third best in the NHL.
  • Johnny Gaudreau has scored a goal and added at least one assist in each of the first two games of the season, and has at least a point in eight straight games, the second-longest active point streak in the NHL (Nathan MacKinnon, nine). He looks to join Sean Monahan (2018-19), David Moss (2006-07), and Gary Roberts (five straight in 1989-90) as the only Flames skaters in the last 30 seasons to score a goal and an assist in the first three team games of the season.
  • Jonathan Quick posted a 3.38 GAA and an .888 save percentage last season, both his worst marks since posting a 3.84 GAA and an .855 save percentage in three appearances during his first season in 2007-08. Quick enters the season with 309 career wins, fourth most among U.S.-born goaltenders behind Ryan Miller (378), John Vanbiesbrouck (374), and Tom Barrasso (369).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message