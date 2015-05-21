Florida
Panthers Panthers 21-15-5
2
January 4, 2020 - Final
Buffalo
Sabres Sabres 19-17-7
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Panthers 0 0 2 2
Sabres 1 2 0 3
Goals
Sheary BUF
1
Assists
Johansson BUF
2
Saves
Ullmark BUF
32

Reinhart leads Sabres in 3-2 win over Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) After making moves to bolster their injury-depleted forward group, the Buffalo Sabres found some sorely needed secondary scoring.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and Buffalo beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Saturday.

Conor Sheary and Henri Jokiharju also scored for the Sabres in their second straight win. Marcus Johansson had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 32 saves.

''Creating layers of offense is what a good team does when top scorers drop out,'' coach Ralph Krueger said. ''I am happy with secondary scoring of late. We need to continue to develop at least three lines that can chip in here.''

Florida lost for the second time in three games. Mike Matheson and Evgenii Dadonov scored for the Panthers, and Chris Driedger stopped all 11 shots he faced after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period.

''We did a good job of limiting their chances,'' Matheson said. ''It's kind of one of those games where you look back and you feel like you played a decent game. But if a couple of those shots had gone in, we'd be feeling much different.''

Buffalo center Jack Eichel also had an assist, but the Sabres were able to generate offense without the All-Star in the decisive second period.

Eichel went to the dressing room late in the second after getting hit in the face with a stick, but he was able to return at the start of the third. A high-sticking penalty on Florida's Josh Brown also forced Buffalo's Kyle Okposo to briefly leave the game in the second.

The Sabres' depth at forward and ability to score without Eichel have been season-long issues.

And that was before second-leading scorer Victor Olofsson was sidelined with a lower-body injury after he got hurt during Buffalo's 3-2 overtime win over Edmonton on Thursday. The NHL's rookie scoring leader is expected to miss between five and six weeks.

The Sabres are also without forward Jeff Skinner, who is expected to miss another three weeks with an upper-body injury.

''Guys have been filling roles very nicely,'' Reinhart said.

Buffalo added a veteran forward Thursday when it acquired Michael Frolik from Calgary in exchange for a fourth-round pick that it received in a separate trade sending defenseman Marco Scandella to Montreal. Frolik was not in the lineup Saturday, but he is expected to join the team next week.

Reinhart staked the Sabres a 3-0 lead and chased Bobrovsky 5:42 into the second period. It was Buffalo's first power-play goal in seven games, ending an 0-for-16 skid.

''Not only Sam's goal, also on the ensuing power play, there was a hunger to shoot that we haven't seen for a while,'' Krueger said.

Jokiharju finished a feed from Reinhart to score Buffalo's first goal 13 minutes into the first period. Johansson set up Sheary's goal that made it 2-0 in the early stages of the second.

Dadonov got Florida within one when he scored with an extra attacker on the ice with 1:10 remaining, but Ullmark and the Sabres closed out the win.

Ullmark had a shutout streak of 105:40 before Matheson scored 12:40 into the third.

''As soon as we got a goal, I felt like we had a chance to get something out of this game,'' Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. ''Certainly a game that was there for the taking. And I don't think we were ready to do everything it took to evaluate the importance of the game.''

NOTES: Florida went scoreless on three power plays after entering the game 9 for 29 over their previous nine games. ... Panthers D MacKenzie Weegar sat out his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Around 30 players from Buffalo's 1990s teams were honored in a pregame ceremony as part of the Sabres' 50th anniversary season celebration. Former captain Michael Peca received the loudest cheers when he removed his Sabres sweater to reveal a Buffalo Bills jersey.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Finish four-game road trip at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Sabres: At St. Louis on Thursday.

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres
@
  • The Sabres have won both matchups with the Panthers this season after winning only one of the previous nine. Buffalo hasn't won three in a row over Florida since February 10-October 20, 2011.
  • The Panthers have won six of eight while scoring 36 goals, the most they've scored in an eight-game span in franchise history. Florida has scored at least six goals in four of those eight games, including Thursday's 6-2 win in Ottawa, after scoring 6+ goals in just two of its first 32 games of the season.
  • Buffalo had the league's second-best power play in October at 29.8 percent (Boston, 31.0) but has since had the league's second-worst power play at 10.0 percent (San Jose, 9.2). The Sabres are 0-for-16 with the man advantage in their last six games.
  • Jonathan Huberdeau has 18 points (6g, 12a) during Florida's current 6-2-0 stretch, the most he's ever had in an eight-game span. His assist Thursday made him the fourth player to collect 100 assists since the start of last season, joining Connor McDavid (117), Nikita Kucherov (115) and Brad Marchand (103).
  • Jack Eichel scored for the second straight game on Thursday and now has 26 goals on the season, two shy of his career-high total from last season. Eichel's 35 points since November 15 are one shy of Nathan MacKinnon for the most in the NHL.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message