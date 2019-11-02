Chicago
Blackhawks Blackhawks 3-6-3
3
November 2, 2019 - Final
Los Angeles
Kings Kings 5-9-0
4
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Blackhawks 2 0 1 0 3
Kings 2 0 1 1 4
Goals
Kampf CHI
1
Assists
Toffoli LA
2
Saves
Crawford CHI
40

Doughty's overtime goal gives Kings 4-3 win over Blackhawks

LOS ANGELES (AP) Drew Doughty scored with 16.6 remaining in overtime and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Michael Amadio, Kyle Clifford and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Jack Campbell made 24 saves.

David Kampf had a goal and Dominik Kubalik scored on the power play for the Blackhawks, who are 1-4-2 in their past seven games. Corey Crawford made 40 saves.

Crawford stopped the initial shot during a 2-on-1 break late in overtime, but the puck trickled free from under the Blackhawks goalie. Doughty was able to tap in the loose puck for his fourth goal of the season.

Amadio got to the back post to backhand in a pass by Dustin Brown at 12:37 of the third to put the Kings up 3-2. Jonathan Toews tied it at 3-3 with a wrist shot from the left circle with 1:39 remaining.

The Kings went up 2-0 early in the first period on goals by Clifford at 2:50 and Roy at 4:29. The Blackhawks cut it to 2-1 on a power-play goal by Kubalik at 8:25. Kampf tied it at 2-all when Campbell misplayed the puck under pressure from Kubalik, giving Kampf a shot into an open net for his second goal of the season at 17:23.

Crawford came out of the game and went back to the dressing room after Roy's goal, but returned with 10:13 left in the period. Crawford had taken a puck to the mask on a shot by Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid at 2:41.

NOTES: Brown had two assists. . Blackhawks D Adam Boqvist, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft, made his NHL debut. . Kubalik's goal ended an 0-for-21 drought on the power play dating to Oct. 18 against Columbus.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Kings: Open a three-game trip at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings
@
  • The Kings have taken nine of the last 12 matchups with the Blackhawks, including five of the last six in Los Angeles. The Blackhawks won the first meeting this season, 5-1, on October 27 in Chicago, setting the club's season high in goals scored.
  • Chicago lost, 3-0, in Nashville on Tuesday, its second shutout loss in three games. The Blackhawks have gone 0-for-20 on the power play in their last six games and their 9.1 power-play percentage this season is second worst in the NHL (Senators, 5.4 percent).
  • Los Angeles lost to Vancouver, 5-3, on Wednesday, its fourth straight loss. The Kings have allowed exactly five goals in each of those losses, their first time allowing five or more goals in four straight games since February 3-13, 1993.
  • Dylan Strome scored two goals and added an assist in last Sunday's win over the Kings, recording three of his seven points this season. Strome has scored all seven points in Chicago's eight home games this season, and has yet to score in three road games, managing just three shots on goal.
  • Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each have 37 points against the Kings in 39 and 40 career games, respectively. Among active skaters with at least 20 career games against Los Angeles, Toews' 0.95 points per game ranks fourth, while Kane's 0.93 ranks fifth, behind Marian Gaborik (1.03), Johnny Gaudreau (1.00), and Mikko Koivu (0.98).

