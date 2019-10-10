Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 3-1-0
4
October 10, 2019 - Final
Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 1-1-2
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Red Wings 2 1 1 4
Canadiens 1 1 0 2
Goals
Helm DET
1
Assists
DeKeyser DET
2
Saves
Bernier DET
33

Red Wing end 9-game skid against Montreal with 4-2 win

MONTREAL (AP) Claude Julien feels his Montreal Canadiens have simply not been sharp enough to start the season.

The Canadiens lost 4-2 to the Detroit Red Wings in their home opener on Thursday night, Montreal's third defeat in a week.

The Canadiens were coming off a 5-4 overtime loss in Buffalo on Wednesday.

''We have to find that sharpness if we're going to win some hockey games,'' Julien said. ''Physically, we need a break. Mentally, we need to sharpen up. We'll do a little bit of video tomorrow and see if we can't sharpen the guys up a little bit.

''They (Detroit) forced errors and took advantage of them. We're making a lot of mistakes and they're costing us.''

Anthony Mantha scored his sixth goal of the season and Detroit snapped a nine-game losing streak against Montreal.

''Just my confidence right now,'' said Mantha, trying to explain his early-season success. ''My linemates are feeding me properly and right now it's going in so I just need to keep shooting.

''Obviously they had our number,'' said Mantha, who is the grandson of Canadiens great Andre Pronovost. ''We came out strong and Bernier played unreal in net. We're happy about our performance.''

Darren Helm, Tyler Bertuzzi and Luke Glendenning also scored for the Red Wings, who have three wins in four games this season.

Defenseman Danny Dekeyser had two assists and Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves on 35 shots.

Joel Armia and Max Domi scored for the Canadiens, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back following a 5-4 overtime loss in Buffalo. Carey Price stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Detroit had not won in regulation time in Montreal since 2007.

With the score tied 2-2 in the second period, Mantha scored the eventual winner on the power play at 15:38.

Helm nearly doubled Detroit's lead with three minutes left in the game, but Price stopped him on the breakaway. Glendenning put the contest away with an empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining.

The Canadiens struggled to clear their own crease for much of the game and it cost them.

Helm opened the scoring with his first goal of the season at 13:33 of the first. After Price misplayed the puck behind his net, Helm scored on a rebound to give Detroit the lead.

A faceoff win by Phillip Danault in the offensive zone led to Armia's equalizer with 53 seconds left in the period. The Finnish winger has three goals in his last two games.

The Red Wings regained the lead 30 seconds later when Bertuzzi scored his third of the year on a nice feed from Dylan Larkin behind the red line.

Mantha and Bertuzzi have combined for 10 of Detroit's 14 goals this season.

The teams traded power-play goals in the second period.

The Canadiens tied the score at 4:34 when Jeff Petry's shot bounced off the end boards, back over the net and into the crease where Domi batted it in. Mantha scored with the man advantage 11 minutes later.

NOTES: Jonathan Drouin registered one point in all four games this season. ... It was the first of a four-game homestand for the Canadiens. ... Montreal defensemen Cale Fleur and Brett Kulak were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Canadiens: Home against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens
@
  • Montreal has won nine straight over Detroit, the longest win streak by either team in a series that dates back to 1926-27. The Canadiens have outscored the Red Wings, 24-7, over the last four meetings in Montreal.
  • Detroit fell to Anaheim, 3-1, on Tuesday for its first loss of the season after allowing all three goals to score in the third period. It marked the 20th time since the 2016-17 season that the Red Wings have lost when leading at the second intermission, the most such losses in the NHL in that span.
  • Montreal lost at Buffalo, 5-4 in overtime, to close out the road trip with a 1-0-2 record. The Canadiens have gone to overtime/shootout in each of their first three games, the first time in franchise history that has happened; they look to join last season's Chicago Blackhawks as the only teams in the last 20 seasons to play four consecutive overtime games to start a season.
  • Filip Hronek scored the lone Detroit goal on Tuesday, his first of the season. He will be playing in his 50th career game tonight — his 26 career points are the most by a Wings blueliner in his first 50 games since Nicklas Lidstrom had 43 in 1991-92.
  • Joel Armia had three points against the Sabres on Wednesday, scoring a shorthanded goal to get Montreal on the board followed by a power-play goal later in the first period. He joins Max Pacioretty (1st period on March 12, 2015) and Robert Lang (3rd period on January 7, 2009) as the only Canadiens in the last 10 seasons to score a shorthanded and power-play goal in the same period.

