Tampa Bay
Lightning Lightning 23-13-4
5
January 4, 2020 - Final
Ottawa
Senators Senators 16-21-5
3
Final
1 2 3 T
Lightning 0 2 3 5
Senators 0 3 0 3
Goals
Johnson TB
1
Assists
Hedman TB
2
Saves
McElhinney TB
25

Johnson helps Lightning beat Senators 5-3 for 6th straight

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) After giving up the go-ahead goal in the closing seconds of the second period, the Tampa Bay Lightning were fired up during the second intermission. They used that anger to fuel a strong third period to keep their winning streak going.

Tyler Johnson scored with 1:30 left in regulation, and the Lightning scored three times in the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

Mark Borowiecki gave the Senators the 3-2 lead with 9 seconds remaining in the second as he fired a slap shot past Lightning goalie Curtis McElhinney.

''We were pretty lethargic the first two periods and it was a little deflating to get that goal scored with (eight seconds left,'' Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ''We weren't really getting momentum from anything, not even our power play, so we needed to regroup. We're walking in there pissed off they scored, but it was probably the best thing for us.''

Carter Verhaeghe, Kevin Shattenkirk, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay. Curtis McElhinney stopped 25 shots.

Chris Tierney and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators, and Craig Anderson finished with 23 saves. Ottawa has lost four straight while being outscored 20-11.

''I thought we played really well,'' Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. ''I thought we probably out-chanced them. I thought we skated the best we've skated in a couple weeks. We were on pucks, we had some chances and they just found a way to win.''

After Johnson's tiebreaking goal, the final minute of play had the home fans on their feet as many believed the Senators had tied the score again, but the goal was called off because Colin White deliberately head-butted the puck past McElhinney.

''In the moment I didn't know the rule so just thought I would try that instead,'' White said. ''Rule's a rule so I can't complain, but I tried it and obviously it didn't work out for a goal, but I'll know for the future.''

Killorn sealed the win with an empty-netter with 7 seconds remaining.

Borowiecki's goal capped a wild second period that saw the teams combine for five goals after a scoreless first.

''We knew we hadn't played our best game yet,'' Shattenkirk said. ''Obviously going down by a goal we knew if we got back to our principles, we would get our chances. We were patient with it.''

Point tied it at 8:37 of the third as he showed some patience to handcuff Borowiecki and fire a shot past Anderson.

''A team like that has so much firepower up front and the back end, too, and they start coming in waves in the third and pushing, it's tough,'' Borowiecki said. ''They've got guys who can make plays and make things happen and unfortunately we weren't tight enough in the third and they made us pay.''

Tierney missed a great chance in the final minute of play in the first period, but made up for it by scoring short-handed in the first minute of the second to open the scoring. On an odd-man rush, Tierney deflected a shot off Victor Hedman's stick and in at 46 seconds. It was the Senators' eighth short-handed goal of the season.

The Lightning scored twice in 65 seconds to take the lead. First, Hedman found Verhaeghe in the slot and he buried the puck into an empty cage at 2:40. Then, just over a minute later, a trailing Shattenkirk picked up a loose puck and fired it past Anderson.

Pageau matched his career-high with his 19th on a one-timer that beat McElhinney blocker side to tie it 2-2. It was also his first power-play goal of the season.

NOTES: D Mike Reilly, acquired from Montreal on Thursday, made his debut for the Senators. ... Ottawa's Anthony Duclair is day-to-day after blocking a shot in Thursday's game against Florida. ... Scott Sabourin was a healthy scratch for the Senators as Mikkel Boedker entered the lineup for the first time since Nov. 25. ... Ottawa lost for just the second time in 14 games when leading after two periods. ... The Lightning won for just the fourth time in 13 games in which they trailed after two periods. ... Tampa Bay has now allowed seven short-handed goals. ... The Lightning lost D Ryan McDonagh with an undisclosed injury after the first period. Cooper said McDonagh is doubtful for Sunday's game against Carolina.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Carolina on Sunday to wrap up a four-game trip.

Senators: At Washington on Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

NHL GAME BULLETS
Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators
@
  • The Lightning have earned wins in six of their last eight visits to Ottawa but were dealt a 4-2 loss there on Oct. 12. Tampa Bay returned the favor with a 4-3 overtime victory at home over the Senators on Dec. 17, the ninth time in the series' last 10 meetings that the winning team has scored at least four goals.
  • Tampa Bay extended its season-high winning streak to five games with Thursday's 2-1 win at Montreal, which moved the Lightning to 13-0-0 against the Atlantic Division since their Oct. 12 loss at Ottawa. The last team to win 14 straight games against its own division was the 2013-14 Blues (15).
  • Ottawa fell to 0-2-1 in its last three games with Thursday's 6-3 defeat to Florida, in which the Senators went 0-for-3 on the power play and allowed two power-play goals. Ottawa is last in the NHL in power-play goals (14) and its -14 power-play goal differential is tied with Detroit for the worst in the league.
  • The Lightning went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill against Montreal and lead the NHL in that category since Nov. 1 at 87.3 percent. Tampa Bay ranked 29th in the league in penalty killing (71.1 percent) in October.
  • Eight Tampa Bay defensemen have at least one goal this season, tied with Anaheim, Chicago and Pittsburgh for the most in the NHL, while the Senators have a league-low three blueliners with one or more goals. Ottawa also ranks last in the NHL with nine goals from defensemen.

