Carolina
Hurricanes Hurricanes 16-11-1
0
December 3, 2019 - Final
Boston
Bruins Bruins 20-3-5
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Hurricanes 0 0 0 0
Bruins 0 0 2 2
Goals
Coyle BOS
1
Assists
McAvoy BOS
1
Saves
Reimer CAR
32

Coyle, Krejci score for Bruins in 2-0 win over Hurricanes

BOSTON (AP) Jaroslav Halak celebrated his 500th career game with a shutout and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to eight in a row.

Halak stopped 24 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Bruins scored twice late in the third period to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Tuesday night.

''In my opinion, he's a No. 1 goalie in this league. He's proven that,'' Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said of Halak. ''He plays great for us and gives us a chance to win every night.''

Charlie Coyle broke a scoreless tie with 4:05 remaining in the third and David Krejci scored again for Boston just 1:08 later. It was more than enough offense for Halak, who faced only six shots in the third period as Boston controlled much of the final 20 minutes.

''We kept plugging away and got a big goal by Chuckie (Coyle) and after that it was a little bit easier,'' Krejci said.

James Reimer finished with 32 saves for the Hurricanes, who lost for the third time in four games.

''Tough lesson again. Unfortunately, we've had a few too many of those this year,'' Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said

Both goalies took shutouts deep into the third before Coyle redirected a pass from Brad Marchand past Reimer.

Boston struck again quickly when Krejci tipped in McAvoy's shot from the point as the Bruins extended their longest winning streak of the season and improved to 9-0-3 in their last 12 games.

''It definitely wasn't easy, but it's good to know that we can win different ways,'' Krejci said.

Danton Heinen had an assist on Coyle's goal. McAvoy and David Pastrnak picked up assists on the goal by Krejci, who centered Boston's top line with Patrice Bergeron out of the lineup.

The Bruins haven't lost since falling at Detroit 4-2 on Nov. 8.

Jacob Slavin appeared to score for Carolina on a backhand with 2:08 left in the second, but the goal was waved off following a challenge by the Bruins. Halak skated straight for the referees, arguing that the puck slipped under the goal when he bumped it. Replays showed Halak was correct and the game remained scoreless.

Halak said after the game the puck may have slipped through a hole in the side of the net.

''I was shocked because I sealed the post really well. In my head, I'm like there's no way that went in,'' Halak said.

Carolina had another great chance a few minutes earlier when Nino Niederreiter hit the post on a backhand from in front of Halak, who got his 49th career shutout.

''These ones sting. These ones are the ones that are hard to come back from, so we're going to have to pick the pieces up tomorrow,'' Brind'Amour said.

NOTES: Krejci's goal was the 200th of his career. ''I didn't really think about it. It's just a number,'' Krejci said. . It was the first meeting between Boston and Carolina since the Bruins swept the Hurricanes 4-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. ... Bergeron was out for the seventh time in nine games with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host San Jose on Thursday night.

Bruins: Host Chicago on Thursday night.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins
@
  • These teams are meeting for the first time since the Bruins' four-game sweep of Carolina during last season's Eastern Conference finals. Including that series, Boston has won six straight at home against the Hurricanes and has earned at least one point in 21-of-22 matchups (16-1-5) since 2013-14.
  • The Bruins will be aiming for their first eight-game winning streak since a 12-game run in March 2014 and moved to 11-0-4 at home with Sunday's 3-1 victory over Montreal. The 15-game point streak is the second-longest in franchise history at home to begin a season (21, 1973-74), and the longest by any team to start a season since the Ducks went 20-0-2 at home to open the 2013-14 campaign.
  • Carolina scored three unanswered goals in the first period en route to Saturday's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay that stopped a two-game losing streak. The Hurricanes' 9-0-1 record when leading after one period is tied with Colorado for the best in the NHL, and their 12-2-0 mark when scoring first trails only the Blues (12-0-4) for the top winning percentage in the league.
  • David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 25th goal in Boston's win over Montreal. Pastrnak is the first player since Pittsburgh's Jaromir Jagr in 1995-96 to reach 25 goals in a season in 27 team games or fewer, and the first since Mario Lemieux in 1992-93 with 25 or more goals by December 1.
  • Sebastian Aho's 10 goals in November were the most by any member of the Hurricanes franchise for that month since Geoff Sanderson's 10 for the Whalers in 1996-97. Aho's eight goals in his last seven regular-season meetings with the Bruins are the most by any Boston opponent in a seven-game span since Buffalo's Drew Stafford had eight from 2010-12.

