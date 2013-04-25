Colorado
Avalanche Avalanche 25-13-4
5
January 4, 2020 - Final
New Jersey
Devils Devils 15-20-6
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Avalanche 0 2 3 5
Devils 0 0 2 2
Goals
Rantanen COL
3
Assists
MacKinnon COL
2
Saves
Blackwood NJ
29

Rantanen's hat trick helps Avs cool streaking Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Mikko Ratanen made the most of a chance to play on Colorado Avalanche's top line with Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon.

Rantanen scored three goals after being moved to the top line in the second period and the Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 Saturday night.

''He was great tonight,'' Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. ''Right away, early on the forecheck, getting up and getting physical and stripping pucks back and checking pucks back in the offensive zone.''

Bednar felt Rantanen gave MacKinnon's line a boost when he was moved into Joonas Donskoi's spot on the right wing.

''The MacKinnon line was just average in the first so we flipped the lines there and put Ratanen with them and they scored a couple goals in that period right away,'' Bednar said. ''I thought Mikko was a driving force to our offense tonight for sure.''

The hat trick was Rantanen's second. He had one against Montreal on Feb. 7, 2017.

''I had some offensive struggles, but I got the bounces today,'' he said. ''You just have to keep grinding and when you get chances you know it's going to come at some point and tonight was the night.''

Ian Cole and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare each had a goal and an assist for Colorado. Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves in posting his fourth win over the Devils in four tries.

Blake Coleman and Jesper Boqvist scored in the third period for the Devils, who ended a season-best three-game winning streak. Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves.

''They were the better team,'' Devils interim coach Alain Nasreddine said. ''For some reason tonight we did not have it or get to our style of play. We never really gave us a chance, Blackie did.'''

After a scoreless first period, the Avalanche posted a two-goal second period and a goal in the opening seconds of the third.

Rantanen, who has 10 goals in 17 games since returning from an injury that sidelined him more than a month, opened the scoring at 11:23 of the second period. MacKinnon made the play, making a spin move and finding the Finn for a shot from the right dot.

Cole doubled the margin with 4:26 left in the period with a shot from the point shortly after Bellemare won a faceoff.

Rantanen got his second of the game 8 seconds into the final period when he was set up in front by rookie defenseman Cale Makar. The third was put into an empty net with 16 seconds to play.

Coleman made it 3-1 at 6:36, but Bellemare scored a disputed goal at 13:49. Matt Calvert inadvertently tripped Blackwood behind the cage and Bellemare ripped a shot into a open net. The Devils challenged, but the ruling on the ice was not changed.

''It's a tough call to make, every play is different,'' Devils forward Kyle Palmieri said.

Blackwood felt he was tripped but added the call didn't cost the Devils the game.

The Avs had a goal waved off in the first period when Donskoi used a high stick to knock a rebound out of the air past Blackwood.

NOTES: Avs C Nazem Kadri played in his 600th NHL game. ... Makar has 23 assists and 32 points this season. ... Avs D Samuel Girard has eight assists in the last three games. ... No. 1 overall draft pick Jack Hughes missed his second straight game with upper-body injury. ... F Jesper Bratt out with lower-body injury. .... Devils recalled F Ben Street from Binghamton (AHL).

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Islanders on Monday night in the second game of New York area tour.

Devils: Home against Islanders on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils
@
  • Colorado beat New Jersey in December, 3-1, and the Avalanche have gone 13-3-1 against the Devils since the 2009-10 season. Colorado has only been better against Buffalo in this span (12-3-0), while NJ has only been worse against Calgary (3-10-3) and St. Louis (1-11-3) in this span.
  • The Devils have taken points in five straight games, the longest streak for the franchise since an eight-game streak in March-April 2018. NJ has scored 19 goals over these five games, tied for its most in any five-game span this season.
  • Colorado has scored five power-play goals in its last two games, the most for the franchise over any two games since November 2018. Colorado has also taken 40+ shots on goal in four straight games, tied with Carolina (in December) for the longest streak in the NHL this season.
  • Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists on Thursday, and in his last two games he now has three goals, three assists, and 15 shots on goal. The last players to meet each of those marks over any two-game span were Johnny Gaudreau (in March 2019) and Evgeni Malkin (in March 2012).
  • Nico Hischier has three goals and three assists over his active four-game point streak, and these three goals over his last four games are the same number he had in his previous 14 games. Hischier had a goal and an assist last time these teams met in New Jersey (in October 2018).

