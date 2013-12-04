Toronto
Maple Leafs Maple Leafs 13-12-4
1
December 3, 2019 - Final
Philadelphia
Flyers Flyers 16-7-5
6
Final
1 2 3 T
Maple Leafs 0 0 1 1
Flyers 0 1 5 6
Goals
Konecny PHI
1
Assists
Myers PHI
3
Saves
Hart PHI
27

Giroux, Flyers beat Maple Leafs 6-1 for 5th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Philadelphia Flyers built on their strong November with another win to begin the new month.

Claude Giroux scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Flyers had three goals in the final 2:06 to get their fifth straight win, 6-1 over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia, which has earned points in seven straight games (6-0-1). The Flyers had an NHL-best 24 points in November, going 10-2-4 to tie a franchise record for most points in a month. Carter Hart finished with 27 saves.

''Carter had some big saves to make in the first,'' Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. ''After that, defensively and offensively, I thought we were really good. We did a lot of things the right way and that's why we won.''

Scott Laughton, Joel Farabee, Shayne Gostisbehere and James van Riemsdyk also scored.

Giroux fired a wrist shot past Frederik Andersen from close range after Travis Konecny's backhand pass from behind the net.

Konecny finished a 2-on-1 with a hard wrist shot through Andersen's legs with 3:28 remaining. Farabee notched empty-netter 1:22 later before Gostisbehere's slap shot and van Riemsdyk's goal from in close finally ended the scoring.

Travis Dermott scored for Toronto, which lost for just the second time in six games since Sheldon Keefe replaced the fired Mike Babcock as head coach on Nov. 20.

Keefe was displeased with the team's finish and immediately addressed the players in the locker room, something he said normally he wouldn't do after a defeat.

''It leaves a different taste in your mouth,'' Keefe said. ''We're right there throughout and we let it get away for us at the end. We talked. I felt it was important to address that situation. We left our goalie completely out to dry and stopped playing.''

Dermott tied the score at 1-all 8:38 into the third when his wrist shot from the point went off Hart's blocker, over his head and into the goal.

That was the only shot the Leafs could get past Hart. The 21-year-old was particularly strong in the first period when he made 15 saves. He made a pair of strong stops on a Toronto power play with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first, snagging a shot by Auston Matthews with his glove and then stopping a slap shot by William Nylander. He denied Justin Holl's backhand try with 1 1/2 left in the first that left Holl shaking his head.

Laughton opened the scoring with 11:11 left in the second period with his third of the season. Kevin Hayes skated hard to the net and set up Laughton, who beat Andersen on the blocker side from right in front of the crease.

NOTES: Philadelphia took the three-game season series 2-1. The Flyers won 4-3 in a shootout in Philadelphia on Nov. 2 while the Leafs earned a 4-3 shootout win at home on Nov. 9. ... Flyers LW Michael Raffl broke his right pinky finger in the second period and didn't return. He is expected to miss a month. ... Philadelphia D Philippe Myers had three assists. . The Flyers have just one regulation loss at home, where they are 9-1-4.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Colorado on Wednesday night.

Flyers: Host Arizona on Thursday night.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers
@
  • The teams split a pair of shootout decisions last month, with each team winning on the other's home ice. Last season, the home team won all three games in the series, outscoring the visitors by a combined 17-10. The year prior, Philadelphia swept the three-game season series, with one win coming in OT.
  • Toronto is 4-1-0 since Sheldon Keefe replaced Mike Babcock as the team's head coach, scoring 20 goals and allowing 11, and killing nine of 10 opponent power plays. In the Leafs' last five games under Babcock, they were 0-5-0, were outscored 24-13, and yielded six goals in 13 times shorthanded.
  • The Flyers have won four straight games — three one-goal victories and a 6-1 rout of the Red Wings on Friday. Philadelphia earned its 15th victory on November 30 at Montreal, in its 27th game; last year's team needed 35 games to get win No. 15, reaching that mark on December 23.
  • In the Maple Leafs' five games under Sheldon Keefe, John Tavares leads the club in goals (four) and points (six) — all of them coming in the last three contests. Tavares went four straight games without a point between November 16 and November 23.
  • Ivan Provorov won Saturday afternoon's game in Montreal with the first overtime goal of his four-year career. It was his sixth goal this season, one shy of Provorov's total from the entire 2018-19 campaign. He has six point in his last eight games and is a plus-5 in the team's last two contests.

