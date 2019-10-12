St. Louis
Blues Blues 3-1-1
3
October 12, 2019 - Final
Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 2-1-2
6
Final
1 2 3 T
Blues 1 2 0 3
Canadiens 2 1 3 6
Goals
Drouin MON
1
Assists
Gallagher MON
2
Saves
Binnington STL
32

Gallagher leads Canadiens past Blues 6-3

MONTREAL (AP) Despite playing their third game in four nights, the Montreal Canadiens were good enough to beat the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Brendan Gallagher had a goal and two assists and the Canadiens beat the Blues 6-3.

Tomas Tatar, Jonathan Drouin, Philip Danault, Arturri Lehkonen, and Max Domi also scored for Montreal.

''We had a good game today,'' Danault said. ''We had the Stanley Cup champions so it was a good challenge for us,''

Drouin was awarded his team's player of the game award, a sword replica from the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie ''Conan the Barbarian.''

''Last year we had the cape. This year it's the sword. It's a new tradition,'' Drouin said.

Brayden Schenn, Samuel Blais, and Vince Dunn scored for St. Louis, which absorbed its first regulation loss of the season.

''They played better, they played harder than us,'' Blues head coach Craig Berube said.

Montreal goalie Carey Price made 26 saves. Jordan Binnington stopped 31 shots for the Blues.

The Canadiens earned their first regulation victory of the season.

Montreal head coach Claude Julien gave his players the day off from skating Friday but had his players watch video to prepare for the Blues.

''We're fortunate enough that two (of our games) were at home,'' Julien said. ''These guys use a lot of energy night after night. They get on the plane, they get back home at one in the morning. They've got to play the next night. It's not easy, but you have to manage it,''

Tatar tipped a bouncing puck past Binnington in the first-period to open the scoring. It was his second goal of the season.

Schenn tied the game 1-1 with 2:03 left in the period, firing a shot that banked off the inside post past Price.

Less than a minute later, Drouin responded with a goal of his own. He skated into the offensive zone and fired a shot past Binnington as two Blues defenders closed in. Drouin has at least a point in each game he's played this season.

The Blues tied the game in the second period when Blais scored a goal off a tight angle.

Dunn made it 3-2 by scoring a power-play goal 11 minutes later.

St. Louis' advantage lasted less than three minutes. Danault tied it at 15:35 of the second period.

Lehkonen scored the eventual winner for Montreal at 7:30 of the third period. He wrapped around Binnington and jammed the puck underneath the goalie's left pad, stabbing at it until it went in the net.

Gallagher and Domi added insurance goals in the third.

''We had it 3-3 going into the third,'' Schenn said. ''Didn't bring out our best effort in the third. We turned over pucks and they just wanted it more than us in the third period.''

UP NEXT

Blues: At Nassau Coliseum to face the New York Islanders on Monday.

Canadiens: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
St. Louis Blues at Montreal Canadiens
@
  • St. Louis has won six of its last seven games over Montreal and has gone 8-4-0 in Montreal over the last 20 seasons. These teams have gone a combined 9-for-89 (10.1 percent) on the power play in the last 14 meetings against one another.
  • The Blues beat the Senators on Thursday, 6-4, and since the 2016-17 season, St. Louis is 34-0-0 when scoring at least five goals — the Blues are one of four teams in the NHL with a perfect record in such games over that span (Lightning, Wild, and Golden Knights).
  • Both the Canadiens and their opponents have scored on the power play in each of their four games this season, the first team to start its season with such a streak since 2009-10, when both the Red Wings and Lightning had such streaks (five games apiece).
  • Ryan O'Reilly had four points (1g, 3a) on Thursday for just the second time in his career, with the other coming on October 16, 2016. O'Reilly has tallied 84 points in 86 career regular-season games with the Blues (0.98 per game) — he averaged 0.65 points with all other teams in his career.
  • Joel Armia scored his team-leading third goal of the season on Thursday. He and Mika Zibanejad are the only two players in the NHL with a goal at even strength, a power-play goal, and a short-handed goal.

