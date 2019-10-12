Winnipeg
Jets Jets 4-2-0
3
October 12, 2019 - Final
Chicago
Blackhawks Blackhawks 0-2-1
2
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Jets 0 1 1 1 3
Blackhawks 2 0 0 0 2
Goals
Saad CHI
1
Assists
Kubalik CHI
1
Saves
Lehner CHI
30

Scheifele scores in OT, Jets beat winless Blackhawks 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) After being kept off the scoresheet in regulation, Mark Scheifele finally broke through when it really counted.

Scheifele scored 47 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Scheifele beat Robin Lehner from high in the slot with a shot that sailed past the goalie's outstretched glove after taking a pass from Blake Wheeler. Scheifele has a goal and five assists in his last three games.

''A nice pass by Wheels and I put her home.'' Scheifele said. ''We were able to battle back and we just played solid. A lot of room to grow and that's what we did.''

Wheeler joked that Scheifele's shot on the game-winner was ''his offspeed.'' Lehner thought it looked more like a funky breaking pitch.

''It just dove on me,'' Lehner said. ''He missed his shot. It's unfortunate.''

Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, which trailed 2-0 in the first period. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.

''The first period, you've got to credit them,'' Wheeler said. ''They were obviously quicker than us and made it difficult for us to play our game.''

Brandon Saad scored short-handed and Brent Seabrook had a power-play for Chicago. Lehner, a Vezina Trophy finalist with the New York Islanders last season and signed to a one-year contract during the summer, finished with 30 saves in his Blackhawks debut as they fell to 0-3-0.

''I thought I made some good saves and felt comfortable,'' Lehner said. ''We got a point, which is something, but should've got a win today.''

Copp's easy tap-in goal tied it at 2 with 8:16 left in the third. He was alone at the left edge of the crease and redirected Kyle Connor's feed from the right side of the net before Lehner could react.

Ehlers pulled Winnipeg to 2-1 with a one-timer on a power play at 7:05 of the second period.

Defenseman Calvin de Haan also made his debut with Chicago after being sidelined with a groin injury and was on the ice when Copp got open to tie it. The 28-year-old also had offseason shoulder surgery and was acquired from Carolina in a multiplayer trade in June.

The Blackhawks eventually couldn't stop Scheifele and Wheeler, but they did keep their linemate, Patrik Laine, off the board. The 21-year-old Laine entered with 10 points - tied for the league lead - in his first five games after signing a two-year, $13.5 million deal as a restricted free agent less than a week before the start of the season.

Saad opened the scoring with a short-handed goal 4:02 in as he redirected Ryan Carpenter's pass between Hellebuyck's pads to complete a 2-on-1 break.

Seabrook's power-play goal with 7:23 left in the opening period made it 2-0. After Hellebuyck stopped Duncan Keith's shot from the left point, Seabrook cut to the slot and fired in a loose luck from a scramble in the crease.

Lehner robbed Scheifele with a sprawling point-blank left pad save with 1:44 left in the second to keep Chicago ahead as the Jets pushed back. Scheifele was alone at the low edge of the left circle when he took a pinpoint cross-ice pass from Wheeler.

''We had a number of Grade-As that we're used to finding net on,'' Wheeler said. ''Their goalie was outstanding.''

NOTES: Chicago LW Brendan Perlini played after sitting out the first two games as coach Jeremy Colliton shook up his lineup and line combinations after two losses. ... Blackhawks LW Alexander Nylander and D Slater Koekkoek didn't dress. ... Winnipeg has opened wthe season with five road games in its first six games.

UP NEXT

Jets: host Pittsburgh on Sunday in the opener of a six-game homestand.

Blackhawks: Host Edmonton on Monday.

---

NHL GAME BULLETS
Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks
@
  • After taking all four meetings last season, the Jets have won five consecutive games against the Blackhawks for the first time in the series' history. Winnipeg is 9-4-0 at the United Center since January 2014, though Chicago has earned at least one point (2-0-2) in four home matchups with the Jets since the start of the 2018-19 season.
  • The Blackhawks will attempt to avoid opening a season with three consecutive losses since going 0-2-1 to begin the 2008-09 campaign. The last time Chicago started out with three straight regulation defeats was 1997-98, when it went 0-7-0 out of the gate.
  • Winnipeg has posted three wins despite being one of two teams, along with San Jose, to allow the first goal in each of its first five games. The Jets registered 21 victories when allowing the first goal last season, second only to Tampa Bay (23).
  • Andrew Shaw scored twice in Chicago's 5-4 loss to San Jose on Thursday, giving him four goals and five assists over a five-game point streak in home games dating back to his tenure with the Canadiens last season. Shaw spent his first five NHL seasons with the Blackhawks and is the franchise's only player since 2006-07 with 20 goals and 75 penalty minutes in a season (2013-14).
  • With two goals and two assists in Winnipeg's 5-2 win over Minnesota on Thursday, Patrik Laine became the first player in franchise history with 10 points over a season's first five games. Laine and Mark Scheifele are also the first in franchise history with seven assists in a five-game span to begin a season.

