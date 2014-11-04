Ottawa
Senators Senators 11-16-1
2
December 3, 2019 - Final
Vancouver
Canucks Canucks 14-11-4
5
Final
1 2 3 T
Senators 0 1 1 2
Canucks 4 0 1 5
Goals
Ennis OTT
1
Assists
Tanev VAN
2
Saves
Demko VAN
40

Roussel scores in return, Canucks beat Senators 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) It took Antoine Roussel less than two minutes to make an impact.

Roussel scored on his first shift after missing eight months following knee surgery, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The goal came just 1:50 into the first period after Roussel took a pass from Adam Gaudette and scored on a backhand.

''I couldn't have written it better,'' said Roussel, who underwent ACL surgery on his right knee last March. ''It was awesome.

''It takes a lot of pressure off my shoulders. I still have a long road to play perfect hockey. It's a step in the right direction.''

Roussel celebrated the goal by patting his heart and then pointing to the spot in Rogers Arena where former Vancouver forward Alex Burrows had been inducted into the Canucks Ring of Honor during a pregame ceremony.

''I thought if I scored, I would give a little respect to my idol,'' Roussel said.

Canucks coach Travis Green was thrilled for Roussel.

''That was awesome,'' Green said. ''I couldn't help but smile on the bench when he scored. It's a long haul for guys when they come back from injury like that.

''Just to see him play, we were happy. To see him score like that, you couldn't script it any better.''

Zack MacEwen, with his first NHL goal, Tanner Pearson, Elias Pettersson and Oscar Fantenberg also scored for Vancouver (14-11-4). Chris Tanev and Gaudette each had two assists for the Canucks, who are 5-8-2 in their last 15 games.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Tyler Ennis scored for the Senators (11-16-1), who lost their fifth consecutive game.

MacEwen's goal came in his 11th career game with the Canucks.

''It's a huge weight off the shoulders for sure,'' the 23-year-old said. ''Just to get the first one, it feels amazing.''

MacEwen said the puck will find its way back to the East Coast.

''I'm sure my parents will be able to find a spot for it maybe until I get a house,'' he said.

The Canucks scored goals 2:28 apart for a quick 2-0 lead and led 4-0 after the first period.

The Senators were reeling but refused to quit. They outshot the Canucks 42-29 and forced Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko to make some big saves.

''You can't give them four goals in the first period,'' Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. ''We were certainly flat, they capitalized on every chance. We had a lot of chances in the first period.

''That's losing hockey when you spot them four and then you turn it on after that. This team doesn't have success unless we play hard and the first period we were watching.''

Two of Demko's best saves came in the second when he stopped Connor Brown on a breakaway and denied Pageau, who was left alone in the slot.

''I had to weather it,'' Demko said.

Green thought his team got away from its game.

''We have a young group,'' he said. ''You're up 4-0. The way we play, and the way we need to play to have success, we have to have urgency in our game. When you have urgency in your game you skate hard, you get to places, you go through bodies when you need to.

''When you slip a little bit and your urgency level isn't quite as high, you start reaching, you don't skate quite as hard. It's such a fine line between playing well and not playing well. It can change fast.''

Ennis said the game was closer than the score indicated.

''We weren't ready, they pop four on us and it's an uphill climb from there,'' he said. ''We were good for two periods, but the start dictated the whole game.''

Ottawa starting goalie Anders Nilsson lasted just one period, allowing four goals on 15 shots. Marcus Hogberg finished with 13 saves.

NOTES: The Canucks placed defenseman Alex Edler on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Green said Edler will be evaluated in two weeks. . Pettersson played his 100th NHL game. . Vancouver G Jacob Markstrom is expected back Saturday after being granted a leave of absence to attend his father's funeral in Sweden. . Ottawa G Craig Anderson could return from injury Wednesday in Edmonton.

UP NEXT

Senators: At the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Canucks: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks
@
  • The Senators fell to the Flames, 3-1, in Calgary on Saturday, and have now lost four in a row, scoring a combined four goals in those games. They had scored multiple goals in each of their previous nine games (7-2-0).
  • Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his 14th goal of the season in the loss to Calgary, already tied for the second most of his career (had 19 in 2015-16). It was just the second time this season that the Senators did not earn at least a point in a game in which Pageau found the net (now 8-2-1 in such games).
  • Vancouver has won the last three meetings between these teams following a three-game winning streak by the Senators. The Canucks had at least one power-play goal in all three of those wins, and failed to score with the man advantage in each of the three losses.
  • The Canucks fell to the Oilers, 3-2, at home on Sunday, their first home game following a six-game road trip. They've lost three straight home games (0-2-1), and have allowed multiple goals in every home game this season except a 5-1 win over Detroit on October 15.
  • Bo Horvat had an assist on Sunday, extending his assist streak to four games, a new career best. He has six assists in those four games, and his 16 assists this season are tied for third most on the team. He had two goals and an assist against Ottawa in March, the last time these teams met.

