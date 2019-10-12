Philadelphia
Flyers Flyers 2-0-1
2
October 12, 2019 - Final
Vancouver
Canucks Canucks 2-2-0
3
Final
1 2 3 4 5 T
Flyers 0 1 1 0 1 2
Canucks 1 1 0 0 2 3
Goals
Boeser VAN
1
Assists
Tanev VAN
2
Saves
Markstrom VAN
30

Pearson scores in shootout, Canucks beat Flyers 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson was just looking for some empty space when he sent the puck flying in the shootout Saturday night.

Pearson beat Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart between the pads in the third round of the shootout, leading the Canucks to a 3-2 victory over the Flyers.

''I don't have a go-to move,'' he said after the game. ''I just try to find some net and shoot it there. So luckily that one went in.''

Hart, who stopped 24 shots in the losing effort, said he read the shot ''the whole way'' but made a small and costly mistake.

''I felt like I had it but my stick was a little bit off the ice and it just grazed the bottom of my stick, so I have to make sure I keep my stick on the ice,'' Hart said.

Brock Boeser and Pearson scored for the Canucks in regulation, and Chris Tanev added a pair of assists.

''I think it's just a result of our line playing well, getting pucks deep, going east-west, getting pucks to the net and driving there,'' Boeser said. ''So we've just got to keep doing that,'' the right-winger said.

Carsen Twarynski and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers.

Despite the score in regulation, Hart said most of his work came in extra time.

''They came on in overtime, so it's important you make sure you stay into the game, whether that's little things throughout the game or looking at which way a guy shoots, or who is on the ice, making sure you keep your mind ready,'' Hart said.

The loss was Philadelphia's first of the season.

''Teams push in this league when they're down. And I think young teams, young players, that's a learning experience when you have the lead and you're getting pushed on and leaned on. We'll learn from it,'' Canucks coach Travis Green said.

''I like that we found a way to win a hockey game. The first two periods were a bit of a chess match. I thought both teams were working hard and fighting for space on the ice.''

Jacob Markstrom had 29 saves for Vancouver.

''They started slinging pucks to the net (in the third),'' Pearson said. ''That top line was just throwing everything there, trying to create something. We had to be on our toes but we know we could probably catch some sheen a bit, too.''

The Canucks got on the board just over five minutes in after J.T. Miller picked off the puck behind the Flyers' net. He got it up to Tanev at the blue line and the veteran defenseman fired off a long shot.

Hart made the save but Boeser was there to grab the rebound. His slap shot beat Hart and put Vancouver up 1-0.

The Flyers got the equalizer 3:14 into the second frame.

Justin Braun sent a cross-ice pass to Twarnyski alone in the Canucks' end. The left-winger streaked toward Vancouver's net, sending a shot past Markstrom on the stick side. Braun and Travis Sanheim earned assists.

The Canucks bounced back just over a minute later when Tanev collected the puck near the blue line and sent down a long shot. Pearson deflected it in from down low.

Philly came out strong in the third, peppering Markstrom with a barrage of shots.

One attempt by James van Riemsdyk looked promising, skimming through the crease before Markstrom, flat on his belly, got a piece of it with his glove and directed the puck out of harm's way.

The Flyers outshot the Canucks 9-1 in the first five minutes of the third.

Lindbolm scored Philly's second goal of night on the power play at 14:58 into the frame after Vancouver defenseman Jordie Benn was called for interference.

It was the first power-play goal the Canucks have given up this season.

''After the second we were a little frustrated with how we were playing and knew we could play better but there was no panic, we didn't change our game, we kept the game plan and it was a big goal to tie it up,'' said Flyers right-winger Claude Giroux.

Sanheim rang a shot off the post with about 50 seconds left, but the Flyers couldn't avoid extra time.

Both sides had opportunities in overtime, including a great chance for Vancouver with just over a minute to go when Philly's Sean Couturier lost his stick and Bo Horvat got a bit of a breakaway.

Horvat couldn't burry the puck on the ensuing shot, but Couturier was called for throwing his stick, giving the Canucks a man advantage.

Vancouver still couldn't score, forcing the shootout.

NOTES: The Canucks had 13 giveaways in the contest, compared to just four from Philly. ... Boeser's goal was his first of the year. The right-winger had 26 goals and 30 assists in 69 outings last season.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Canucks: Host Detroit Red Wings Tuesday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks
@
  • The Flyers have won five of the last seven meetings in the series, one of them in a shootout; Philadelphia had dropped its previous three games versus Vancouver by a combined 12-2 score. The teams split two games last season, with the home teams winning both.
  • The Flyers' shutout of New Jersey on Wednesday was just the team's second in its last 62 games. Philadelphia looks to start a season 3-0-0 for the first time since 2011-12, and for just the third time in this century (also 2009-10).
  • After scoring only two times in a pair of road losses to open the season, Vancouver exploded for eight goals in a Wednesday victory over the Kings. It was the most goals scored by the Canucks at home in over 16 years, dating back to an 8-0 whitewash of the Atlanta Thrashers on February 25, 2003.
  • Travis Konecny had three points in the Flyers' season-opening win and added two on Wednesday. In his first three seasons, Konecny had consecutive multi-point games only once, in January 2019. He had never registered as many as five points in a two-game span.
  • J.T. Miller had a goal and three assists on Thursday; in career game No. 438, it was Miller's first-ever four-point night. Since 2016-17, Miller has produced 34 points in 36 games in October (0.94 per game), compared to 0.65 in all other months.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message