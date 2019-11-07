Vegas
Golden Knights Golden Knights 9-5-3
1
November 7, 2019 - Final
Toronto
Maple Leafs Maple Leafs 9-5-3
2
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Golden Knights 0 0 1 0 1
Maple Leafs 0 0 1 1 2
Goals
Matthews TOR
1
Assists
Rielly TOR
1
Saves
Andersen TOR
37

John Tavares scores in OT, Maple Leafs top Golden Knights

TORONTO (AP) John Tavares spoiled Malcolm Subban's homecoming.

Tavares beat Subban at 2:33 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

Playing his second game after missing seven with a broken finger, Tavares took a pass from Mitch Marner on a 2-on-1 and scored his fourth goal of the season, beating Subban with a high shot.

''I'm just trying to get available and make the (passing) lane as easy as I can,'' Tavares said. ''Just tried to reward a good play.''

Subban made 35 saves in his first NHL start in his hometown.

''It would have been nice to get the win,'' said Subban, the younger brother of New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban. ''But it was great to finally play here.''

Auston Matthews also scored and Frederik Andersen made 37 saves to help Toronto win its third straight game. ''By far our best player,'' Matthews said about Andersen. ''He just kept us in it.''

Max Pacioretty opened the scoring for Vegas at 4:08 of the third period on a gift from Toronto defenseman Cody Ceci. Nick Holden's point shot rattled around the slot and fell to Ceci, who tried to clear the puck, but instead swept it right to Pacioretty.

Toronto's power play was 0 for 5 and on an ugly 2-for-32 stretch, but got its sixth opportunity of the night a few minutes later and finally made it count when Matthews wheeled off the boards and fired his 13th over Subban's shoulder and off the crossbar at 8:14.

''We pretty much said, `What do we have to lose? Let's move around, let's get the penalty kill thinking more,''' Matthews said. ''We did a really good job of that, different guys going to different areas and just reacting. We came together as a five-man group, outlined a couple things and just went from there.''

NOTES: Toronto's Mike Babcock became the eighth coach in NHL history to reach 700 victories. ... Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault played his 300th regular-season game.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Washington on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Philadelphia on Saturday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Vegas Golden Knights at Toronto Maple Leafs
@
  • The Maple Leafs have won three of the four all-time meetings with the Golden Knights, including both games in Toronto. Toronto swept last season's two-game series, outscoring Vegas by a total score of 9-4.
  • Vegas beat Columbus, 2-1, on Tuesday, extending its season-long point streak to four games. The Golden Knights killed all four Columbus power plays in the win and have posted a 92.6 penalty-kill percentage on the road this season, the best mark in the NHL.
  • Toronto beat Los Angeles, 3-1, on Tuesday despite managing a season-low 23 shots on goal. The Leafs are 5-1-0 (.833) this season when held to fewer than 30 shots on goal, tied for second best in the NHL; only the Panthers (3-0-1, .875) are better.
  • Reilly Smith scored both Vegas goals in Tuesday's win, including his second shorthanded goal of the season for the game-winner. Smith's three shorthanded points this season are tied with Anaheim's Rickard Rakell for second most in the NHL; Smith's teammate William Karlsson leads with four.
  • Auston Matthews notched his 100th career assist in Tuesday's win over the Kings, his 228th career game. Only four active skaters reached the milestone in fewer games — Alex Ovechkin (167), Evgeni Malkin (210), Steven Stamkos (216), and Sidney Crosby (219).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message