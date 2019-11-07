Washington
Capitals Capitals 12-2-3
5
November 7, 2019 - Final
Florida
Panthers Panthers 7-3-5
4
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Capitals 1 2 1 1 5
Panthers 2 2 0 0 4
Goals
Ovechkin WAS
2
Assists
Kuznetsov WAS
3
Saves
Holtby WAS
32

Wilson scores in OT to lift Capitals over Panthers 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Playing away from home has been no problem for the Washington Capitals this season.

Tom Wilson scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and the Capitals beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

After coming back from a two-goal deficit, Washington has won nine of 10 and is 8-1-1 on the road.

''Obviously, the record is outstanding, but evaluating early in the year is difficult,'' coach Todd Reirden said. ''You look for a response from your team and never quitting until the end.''

Alex Ovechkin also scored twice and added an assist for the Capitals. John Carlson had a goal and Evgeny Kuznetsov contributed two assists. Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots.

Holtby made a pad save on a point-blank shot by Aaron Ekblad before Wilson's shot beat Bobrovsky 17 seconds into the extra period.

''Holts made an amazing save. When I realized I had to get going the other way, we had a chance. We had an odd-man rush,'' Wilson said. ''That's how 3-on-3 works. Your guy comes up big for you and then you can try to capitalize at the other end.''

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist for Florida. Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly and Frank Vatrano also scored, and Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

The Panthers have earned at least one point in 10 of their past 11 games.

''We'll take points, but when you've got a two-goal lead at home, you're in a really good spot, playing the right way as good as we played against a good hockey team,'' Florida coach Joel Quenneville said. ''I think we got a little out of our game when we started losing pucks and were trying to do too much.''

Washington tied it at 4 on Wilson's goal 44 seconds into the third period. Wilson got his stick on a pass from Kuznetsov and flipped the puck past Bobrovsky.

Dadonov broke a 3-all tie on his power-play goal with 61 seconds left in the second. He took a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau in front of the crease and pushed the puck past Holtby.

Florida stretched its lead to 3-1 when Barkov's one-timer from the high slot beat Holtby 27 seconds into the second.

''We're disappointed,'' Barkov said. ''We feel like we could have won this game, but a couple of mistakes, a couple of lucky bounces for them and they won the game.''

The Capitals closed to 3-2 on Ovechkin's first goal, which came on the power play. Kuznetsov sent a cross-ice pass to a wide-open Ovechkin in the left circle and he fired it in at 6:13 of the second.

''Great move (by Kuznetsov). Fake shot and, to be honest, I didn't see the puck,'' Ovechkin said. ''I saw the puck at the last second. It's a good thing that hit the net.''

Ovechkin's second goal tied the game at 3 and came with a little help from a Panthers defenseman. Ovechkin's shot from above the left circle deflected off the stick of MacKenzie Weegar and into the net at 12:14 of the second.

The Capitals made it 1-0 just 25 seconds in on the goal by Carlson, who redirected a pass from Michal Kempny through the legs of Bobrovsky.

Florida quickly tied it when Vatrano got past a defender who slipped on the ice and put the puck between Holtby's legs.

Connolly made it 2-1 when he scored against his former team. Connolly, who signed a four-year contract with the Panthers on July 1, redirected a shot by Anton Stralman from the point between Holtby's pads with 5:34 left in the first.

NOTES: It was Ovechkin's fourth multi-goal game this season and the 136th of his career, seventh-most in NHL history. ... Panthers C Colton Sceviour played in his 400th NHL game. ... F Dominic Toninato played his first game after being recalled from AHL Springfield. ... D Mike Matheson returned after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Panthers: Visit the New York Islanders on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers
@
  • The Panthers have won four straight games in the series; it is their longest winning streak over the Capitals since a five-game run in the second half of the 2006-07 campaign. The four-game streak features three one-goal wins, including one in OT and one in a shootout.
  • The Caps have earned points in nine straight contests (8-0-1), outscoring their opponents by a combined 41-26. Washington's 7-1-1 road record is the best in the NHL; last season, the Capitals were only 4-4-1 in their first nine games away from home.
  • Florida is 6-0-2 when allowing three goals or fewer, compared to 1-3-2 when surrendering at least four goals. The Panthers have played six games that have gone beyond regulation, going 2-0-4 in those contests — they are 5-3-0 in games decided in regulation.
  • John Carlson ranks third in the league with 23 points — that total is seven more than the next-highest figure among defensemen. Carlson has two multi-goal games this season and three in the 2019 calendar year; he finished 2018 with two multi-games in his career.
  • Jonathan Huberdeau's nine goals and 18 points are his highest totals through 14 games in any season of his eight-year career. In 2013-14, Huberdeau managed only nine points over the entire season, skating in 69 games.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message