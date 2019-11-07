Los Angeles
Kings Kings 5-10-1
2
November 7, 2019 - Final
Ottawa
Senators Senators 5-9-1
3
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Kings 0 1 1 0 2
Senators 0 1 1 1 3
Goals
Anisimov OTT
1
Assists
Ennis OTT
1
Saves
Campbell LA
30

Pageau lifts Senators past Kings in OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) The Ottawa Senators overcame a late tying goal for an encouraging victory.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 3:12 into overtime to give Ottawa a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

After Tyler Toffoli tied it for Los Angeles with 8 seconds left in regulation, Pageau scored off his own rebound for his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

''We're starting to build something here,'' Pageau said. ''I think we played a solid game overall. Slow start at the beginning but after that I think we took over.''

Anthony Duclair and Artem Anisimov also scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson made 30 saves.

''We found a way to win, so I'm happy,'' Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said.

Dustin Brown also scored for the Kings, and Jack Campbell made 25 saves.

''I don't think anybody in this room wants to be playing to lose,'' Toffoli said. ''We're playing to win games and we're frustrated,'' he said. ''We want to be winning games and that's a big point we all wish we could have had.''

NOTES: Jonathan Davidsson made his NHL debut for Ottawa after being called up from the AHL's Belleville Senators. ... Trevor Lewis left the game for the Kings midway through the second with a lower-body injury. He didn't return. ... Ottawa said before the game that forward Colin White has been assigned to Belleville after being out since Oct. 23. He'll be on a conditioning stint while recovering from a hip flexor/groin injury. ... The attendance was 9,929.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Senators: Host Carolina on Saturday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Los Angeles Kings at Ottawa Senators
@
  • The Kings lost to the Maple Leafs, 3-1, in Toronto on Tuesday, dropping to 1-5-0 in their last six games. They've been outscored 26-12 in those six games, and have allowed eight power-play goals while scoring just two of their own.
  • Anze Kopitar had an assist on LA's only goal on Tuesday, giving him 14 points (4g, 10a) in 15 games this season. He's been one of few bright spots for the Kings, as he looks to bounce back from a 60-point season last year, the second-lowest total of his career (excluding the shortened 2012-13 season).
  • Ottawa has dominated this matchup recently, going 6-1-2 in the last nine meetings. The Senators allowed one goal in both of last season's matchups, getting a 5-1 win at home in October and a 4-1 win in LA in January. The +7 scoring margin was the highest by either team in a season in this matchup all-time.
  • The Senators lost to the Islanders, 4-1, in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and have now alternated wins and losses in their last seven games. They've allowed 2+ goals in all 14 games this season, their longest streak to start a season since a franchise-record 17 games in 1996-97. They haven't won this year when allowing 3+ goals.
  • Jean-Gabriel Pageau opened the scoring against New York on Tuesday with a shorthanded goal, his second of the season and the 12th of his career, all coming since the 2014-15 season. Since then, only Brad Marchand (13) has more.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message