Columbus
Blue Jackets Blue Jackets 6-7-3
3
November 7, 2019 - Final
Arizona
Coyotes Coyotes 9-5-2
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Blue Jackets 1 1 1 3
Coyotes 1 1 0 2
Goals
Soderberg ARI
1
Assists
Nyquist CLS
2
Saves
Kuemper ARI
30

Blue Jackets end 5-game skid with 3-2 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Columbus had seen the bounces go the other way, watched the other team make the winning plays.

To end a five-game losing streak, the Blue Jackets got the favorable bounce and executed just enough.

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and two assists, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 31 shots and the Blue Jackets held on through a furious late flurry to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Thursday night.

''It's good for them to get a result,'' Columbus coach John Tortorella said. ''There's been some games this year when we didn't.''

The Blue Jackets jumped on the Coyotes with an early goal, stumbled through stretches and pulled it together when they needed to most.

Emil Bemstrom got his first NHL goal in the second period after Arizona took a 2-1 lead. Korpisalo was superb throughout and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored midway through the third period after a bouncing puck skipped past Arizona defenseman Kyle Capobianco's stick.

''Very fortunate because they could be going the other way very quickly,'' Tortorella said.

The Coyotes had a two-man advantage for the final 1:48 after pulling goalie Darcy Kuemper and a Columbus penalty but couldn't get anything past Korpisalo.

Carl Soderberg and Jakob Chychrun scored for the Coyotes, who have lost two straight for the first time since the opening two games of the season. Darcy Kuemper had 30 saves.

''Just a mentally weak,'' Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. ''That's a game you've got to have.''

The Coyotes were coming off an overtime loss to Calgary after blowing a 3-1 third-period lead on two goals 49 seconds apart.

The Blue Jackets needed just 14 seconds to score Thursday. Nyquist got it, redirecting a shot by Seth Jones past Kuemper's glove side.

Soderberg tied it midway through the first period with his fifth goal, punching in a rebound after Korpisalo stopped Lawson Crouse's redirect attempt.

Kuemper made some spectacular saves when Columbus turned up the pressure to start the second period, and Chychrun put Arizona ahead 2-1 by beating Korpisalo with a wrister from the left circle.

Korpisalo also made a couple of difficult saves, including against Michael Grabner on a breakaway, and Bemstrom tied it late in the period on a power play by caroming a shot from behind the goal off Kuemper's skate.

''I don't care how it went in,'' Bemstrom said. ''I'm just glad it went in.''

Korpisalo stopped Grabner on another breakaway early in the third period and made some big saves down the stretch, particularly after the penalty and Arizona pulled Kuemper.

''A lot of times it's the little things that add up at the end of the game, whether it's winning a faceoff or getting a little pick for your D-man so they have extra time to make a play,'' Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz said. ''We've got to do those little things and hopefully they'll add up at the end of the night.''

NOTES: Arizona D Jason Demers did not play due to a lower-body injury. ... Columbus has won five straight in Arizona. ... Coyotes C Brad Richardson and D Jordan Oesterle did not play, but both are close to returning from lower-body injuries.

UP NEXT

Columbus plays at Colorado on Saturday.

Arizona hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Columbus Blue Jackets at Arizona Coyotes
@
  • The Blue Jackets are 7-1-0 against the Coyotes since the start of the 2015-16 season, their second-best record against any opponent over that time frame (8-1-0 vs. Stars). Columbus has won four straight on the road in the series, including a 4-2 victory in February that avenged a 4-1 home loss to Arizona in the teams' first 2018-19 matchup.
  • Arizona has allowed a league-low 1.67 goals per game at home thus far in 2019-20 and is one of two teams (Bruins) to give up 10 goals or fewer through its first six home games in each of the last two seasons. The Coyotes have held opponents to two goals or less in 14 of 20 home outings since Feb. 16 of last season and are 13-1-0 in those contests.
  • The Blue Jackets are attempting to avoid their first six-game losing streak since March 20-April 8, 2017. Columbus has been outscored 20-9 during its current 0-4-1 stretch, its largest negative goal differential over any five-game span since being scored 19-8 from March 5-17, 2016.
  • Arizona owns the second-largest difference in the NHL between home and road penalty-killing percentage (home being better). The Coyotes have killed 16-of-17 power plays (94.1 percent) on home ice and 16-of-21 (72.4 percent) on the road.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois became the fourth player in Columbus history with a goal in five straight road games within the same season when he scored Friday at St. Louis. Of those four players, only Dubois and Rick Nash (2005-06) accomplished the feat at age 21 or younger.

