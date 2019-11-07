Minnesota
Wild Wild 5-10-1
5
November 7, 2019 - Final
San Jose
Sharks Sharks 6-10-1
6
Final
1 2 3 T
Wild 0 2 3 5
Sharks 4 2 0 6
Goals
Donato MIN
1
Assists
Couture SJ
3
Saves
Jones SJ
21

Sharks withstand late surge by Wild in 6-5 victory

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) After a troubling lapse in the third period, the San Jose Sharks felt fortunate it didn't cost them.

Logan Couture had a goal and three assists, Evander Kane scored his team-leading 10th of the season and the Sharks held off the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Thursday night.

Minnesota trailed 6-2 midway through the third before scoring three straight goals - the first two in a span of 74 seconds.

''We didn't forecheck, we didn't sustain any time in their end. We didn't get back to what we did at the start,'' Couture said. ''Just sloppy, sloppy play really.''

Tomas Hertl added a goal and two assists for the Sharks in their second consecutive win after dropping five straight and seven of eight.

Eric Staal had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Brad Hunt got his fifth goal and Ryan Donato his first for the Wild. Justin Zucker's fifth with 4:35 left cut it to 6-5.

''You see leads 3-0, 4-0, all the time evaporate - or at least close down,'' Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. ''It's tough. It's human nature to kind of sit and take a deep breath at that point, and that's not just us. That's everyone in the league. And the other team's embarrassed and (ticked) off and they're going to come out and push and I think it was a combination of those things.''

Sharks goalie Martin Jones made 21 saves, highlighted by a terrific stop of a potential tying goal with just under 2:30 left, when he got his pad on Zach Parise's shot in front.

Ryan Hartman was assessed a five-minute major penalty for slashing Kane, who fell to the ice and needed help getting back to the bench with an apparent left leg injury with just under 10 minutes left in a 6-4 game.

Kane said he was hit in the back of the knee.

''Didn't feel good at all,'' he said.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau, however, wasn't buying it.

''Kane did a great job of selling it,'' Boudreau said. ''Because he went off limping, everybody thought he had a broken ankle and all he missed was one shift. So, you go figure it out. But it was a good job by him to change the momentum.''

Couture scored the game's first goal, his second of the season, 52 seconds in. Timo Meier got his fourth early in the first period to make it 2-0.

The Sharks took a 4-0 lead into the first intermission after Marcus Sorensen's third goal and Radim Simek's first.

Simek was playing his second game since March 12, when the defenseman tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee.

Minnesota closed to 4-1 on Luke Kunin's third goal at 15:51 of the second - the first of four goals the teams combined to score in less than 3 1/2 minutes.

After Hertl got his sixth on a power play to give San Jose a 5-1 lead, Staal scored his sixth goal for Minnesota, extending his point streak to six games.

Kane scored in the last minute of the second to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games and his point streak to four. He also had an assist on Couture's goal.

Devan Dubnyk made 17 saves in the final two periods for Minnesota after replacing Alex Stalock. The former Sharks goalie gave up four goals.

''There are some situations we need to learn to handle better, but I'm not going to get picky,'' DeBoer said. ''Wins have been hard to come by and we did enough to win a game and we'll move on to the next one.''

NOTES: Wild forward Mats Zuccarello had an assist to extend his point streak to five games. ... Dubnyk played his 500th game. ... Sharks C Dylan Gambrell was back in the lineup after missing the previous three games with a hand injury. ... D Dalton Prout (upper body) and D Jacob Middleton (shoulder) wore non-contact jerseys during the morning skate. ... Melker Karlsson (upper body) is day to day. ... Kane needs one assist to reach 200.

UP NEXT

Wild: At the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Sharks: Host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks
@
  • San Jose swept its 2018-19 season series with Minnesota and outscored the Wild by an 11-3 margin in its three wins. The Sharks' 4-3 victory in the Wild's lone visit to San Jose last season snapped a run of six consecutive Minnesota wins in the series, including three straight on the road.
  • The Sharks lead the NHL in penalty killing percentage (90.2) and have allowed just one power-play goal in 24 chances on home ice this season. San Jose's six power-play goals allowed through 16 games are the second-fewest in franchise history (4, 2016-17).
  • Minnesota has allowed eight first-period goals, tied with Pittsburgh for the fewest in the NHL, but has been outscored by a 42-26 margin in the second and third periods. The Wild's minus-18 goal differential on the road this season is tied for 29th in the league, surpassed only by Detroit (-20).
  • After going eight straight games without a goal to begin this season, Mats Zuccarello has one in each of the Wild's last three contests to match the longest streak of his career. Zuccarello has nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in six meetings with San Jose since the start of the 2016-17 season.
  • Patrick Marleau skated in his 800th consecutive career game Tuesday, becoming the sixth player in NHL history to reach the milestone, and scored a goal in the Sharks' 4-2 win over the Blackhawks. The goal was the 40-year-old's 271st at SAP Center but first there since March 12, 2017.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message