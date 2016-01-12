Ottawa
Senators Senators 12-16-1
5
December 4, 2019 - Final
Edmonton
Oilers Oilers 17-10-3
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Senators 0 3 2 5
Oilers 1 1 0 2
Goals
Anisimov OTT
1
Assists
Tierney OTT
2
Saves
Anderson OTT
24

Ennis has goal, 2 assists as Senators beat Oilers 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) The Ottawa Senators didn't have to wait long to make up for a tough loss one night earlier.

Tyler Ennis had a goal and two assists as the Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Artem Anisimov, Connor Brown, Anthony Duclair and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored to help the Senators snap a five-game losing streak, including a 5-2 loss at Vancouver on Tuesday night. Craig Anderson, returning from a lower-body injury, stopped 24 shots.

''We've been good on back-to-back in the second game for whatever reason this season,'' Ennis said. ''We knew it wasn't good enough in Vancouver. We still didn't come out with our best in the first, but we stuck with it and got the win.''

Jujhar Khaira and Oscar Klefbom had goals for the Oilers, losers of three of their last four. Mikko Koskinen gave up three goals on 12 shots before leaving in the second period. Mike Smith finished with 11 saves.

''We just stopped playing the right way, and cheated for offence,'' Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. ''It doesn't really matter who you play, if you play that way you're not going to win many games.''

Edmonton started the scoring with just under six minutes to play in the first period. Draisaitl made a nice backhand feed in front to Khaira, who scored his sixth of the season. Ottawa challenged the play, believing Sam Gagner was offside, but the goal was confirmed.

The Senators surged into the lead with two goals 12 seconds apart early in the second period.

Ottawa tied it shortly after a power play expired when Anisimov tucked a shot from in tight past Koskinen at 5:15. Then Brown beat Koskinen through the legs with a wrist shot for his first goal in 17 games at 5:27.

Ottawa made it 3-1 on a nice pass from Brown through to Ennis, who scored his eighth of the season with 8:18 remaining in the middle period. The goal chased Koskinen and brought on Smith.

''We needed to man up. We were in the midst of a five-game losing streak and I didn't think it was a great effort, but back-to-back that's a good hockey game,'' Senators coach D.J. Smith said. ''We scored on our chances in the second period and it gave us some life.''

Klefbom beat Anderson on a long power-play shot with 2:23 left to pull the Oilers within one.

The Senators made it 4-2 just 90 seconds into the third as Duclair picked up a wide shot behind the net and tucked it into the net for his 11th.

Ottawa kept the pressure on and was rewarded again with 8:13 left as Namestnikov was left alone in front to score his seventh.

NOTES: Ottawa has won its last six trips to Edmonton. ... Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk played in his 100th NHL game. ... Out with injuries for the Oilers were Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (hand), Zack Kassian (back) and Matt Benning (head), while the Senators were without Cody Goloubef (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (head) and Christian Wolanin (upper body).

UP NEXT

Senators: At Philadelphia on Saturday to finish a five-game trip.

Oilers: Host Los Angeles on Friday night in the second of a four-game homestand.

---

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers
@
  • The Senators have won seven of the 10 meetings with the Oilers since the start of the 2014-15 season, but Edmonton has taken points in each of the last three (2-0-1). Ottawa's seven wins against Edmonton are tied for its second most against a Western Conference foe in that span; it has only beaten San Jose (8-2-1) more often.
  • Ottawa lost in Vancouver, 5-2, on Tuesday, its fifth straight loss after winning five of its previous six. The Senators have gone a league-worst 5-13-2 (.300) in the second half of back-to-back sets since the start of last season, including 1-3-0 this season with their lone win came in Montreal on November 20.
  • Edmonton defeated Vancouver, 3-2, on Sunday, improving to 17-9-3 on the season. A win tonight would mark the Oilers' most through 30 games since the Cup-winning 1987-88 season (18-10-2). It would also raise their points total to 39, which would mark their most since tallying 46 in the first 30 games of the 1985-86 season (21-5-4).
  • Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his 15th goal of the season in Tuesday's loss and is now just four goals shy of his career best (19, set in 82 games in 2015-16). 12 of those goals have come since November 4, tied with Boston's David Pastrnak for second most in that span; only Edmonton's Connor McDavid (13) has more.
  • Leon Draisaitl lit the lamp twice in the win for his 49th and 50th points this season (18g, 32a). Draisaitl and teammate Connor McDavid (51 points) have combined for 101 points in just 29 games this season, becoming the fastest duo to reach a combined 100 points since 1995-96, when the Penguins' Mario Lemieux (53 points) and Jaromir Jagr (49) got there in 23 games.

