Ottawa
Senators Senators 16-22-5
1
January 7, 2020 - Final
Washington
Capitals Capitals 30-9-5
6
Final
1 2 3 T
Senators 1 0 0 1
Capitals 0 3 3 6
Goals
Ovechkin WAS
2
Assists
Wilson WAS
2
Saves
Samsonov WAS
26

Ovechkin, Oshie's two-goal nights give Capitals 6-1 win.

WASHINGTON (AP) As Alex Ovechkin's sterling career continues, the records continue to accumulate. Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each scored two goals in the Washington Capitals' 6-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin's second goal, his 26th of the season, was the 684th of his career, tying him for 11th place with Teemu Selanne for 11th place on the NHL's all-time goals list. Ovechkin has six multi-goal games this season.

Ovechkin could move up several more spots this season. Mario Lemieux (690), Steve Yzerman (692) and Mark Messier(694) aren't far away.

“It means a lot,” Ovechkin said. “There are pretty big names up there, but it is still long way to go. You know, like I just have to do my job.”

Ovechkin's first goal gave Washington a 3-1 lead after two periods, and his second at 16:19 of the third period was the Capitals' sixth straight. They trailed 1-0 after one.

It was Washington's second straight comeback win and third straight overall. On Sunday, they won a wild game against San Jose with Oshie scoring the tying goal.

“I think we played a much better game today than we played against San Jose,” Ovechkin said. "Our line, we stayed in the zone a little longer, we control the puck and you know, we create some chances and if we are going to play like that, the goals are going to be there. Not only for me, but all of us."

Capitals coach Todd Reirden continues to marvel at his star.

“Happy for him, obviously it's amazing," Reirden said. "We're fortunate, I say it all the time, in D.C. here to be able to watch a guy like this play for the Capitals is such a privilege for people around here, a legend in goal-scoring and what he's done. It's fun to watch and watch him climb the ladder.

Lars Eller's goal, which came at 2:08 of the third period, was the Capitals' fifth straight and ended the net for Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson, who allowed five goals in 30 shots.

“Five was enough," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "I thought the fifth one, we left the guy alone and let him tap it in the net. It’s not fair to him.”

Ottawa has lost five straight, its second five-game skid of the season.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots to bring his record to 12-2-1.

Anderson was pulled after Lars Eller's goal at 2:08 of the third period.Marcus Hogberg replaced him and allowed Ovechkin's second goal while stopping 10 shots.

Artem Anisimov scored Ottawa's only goal at 5:40 of the firt. Oshie's tying goal came at 1:19 of the second. Radko Gudas gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 18:32 and Ovechkin's 25th goal of the season, made it 3-1 at 17:15.

Oshie's second goal, his third two-goal game of the season, at 41 seconds of the third period, made it 4-1. It was his 18th of the season. Eller's 11th goal was Washington's fifth straight goal.

Eller scored the game-winning goal is Sunday's comeback win.

NOTES: The Capitals are 13-8-2 when they alllow the game's first goal. ... Ottawa D Dylan DeMelo returned after missing 10 games with a broken finger. ... LW Anthony Duclair returned after missing a game with a foot injury. ... Washington D Christian Djoos did not dress due to a lower body injury. ... In his third game this season, Senators LW Rudolfs Balcers assisted on Ottawa's goal, his first point. ... C Evgeny Kuznetsov assisted on Gudas' goal. He has scored in six games-four goals, four assists. ... Washington F Tom Wilson and D John Carlson each had two assists. ... Ottawa LW Nick Paul left with a lower-body injury, and Smith said he expected him to miss at least a few weeks while D Christian Jaros left with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT:

Senators: Visit Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Capitals: Visit Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals
@
  • The Capitals have won their last seven games against the Senators in Washington while holding Ottawa to two goals or fewer in each game. That is tied for the longest active home winning streak against any opponent in which the opponent has not scored three goals in any game (four other active streaks).
  • The Senators fell to the Lightning, 5-3, at home on Saturday, their third straight loss and third straight game allowing five or more goals. Ottawa has not allowed five or more goals in four straight games since a seven-game streak in March 1994.
  • The Capitals defeated the Sharks, 5-4 in overtime, at home on Sunday. Washington scored two goals in the last 47 seconds to tie the game at 4-4. That was the latest two-goal comeback win by any team since Detroit scored two goals with 39 seconds left at Chicago on December 23, 2005 (3-2 win in OT).
  • Jean-Gabriel Pageau equaled his career high when he scored his 19th goal of the season in the loss to the Lightning. It was also his first power-play goal of the season. Of the 58 skaters with 15 or more goals this season, Pageau has the third-fewest power-play goals (Brendan Gallagher, Mon and Jakub Vrana, Was each have zero).
  • Lars Eller scored the overtime game-winner against the Sharks, his 10th goal and 25th point of the season. The Capitals are tied with the Avalanche for the most 10-goal scorers this season (seven) and tied with the Lightning for the most skaters with 25 or more points (eight).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message