WASHINGTON (AP) As Alex Ovechkin's sterling career continues, the records continue to accumulate. Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each scored two goals in the Washington Capitals' 6-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin's second goal, his 26th of the season, was the 684th of his career, tying him for 11th place with Teemu Selanne for 11th place on the NHL's all-time goals list. Ovechkin has six multi-goal games this season.

Ovechkin could move up several more spots this season. Mario Lemieux (690), Steve Yzerman (692) and Mark Messier(694) aren't far away.

“It means a lot,” Ovechkin said. “There are pretty big names up there, but it is still long way to go. You know, like I just have to do my job.”

Ovechkin's first goal gave Washington a 3-1 lead after two periods, and his second at 16:19 of the third period was the Capitals' sixth straight. They trailed 1-0 after one.

It was Washington's second straight comeback win and third straight overall. On Sunday, they won a wild game against San Jose with Oshie scoring the tying goal.

“I think we played a much better game today than we played against San Jose,” Ovechkin said. "Our line, we stayed in the zone a little longer, we control the puck and you know, we create some chances and if we are going to play like that, the goals are going to be there. Not only for me, but all of us."

Capitals coach Todd Reirden continues to marvel at his star.

“Happy for him, obviously it's amazing," Reirden said. "We're fortunate, I say it all the time, in D.C. here to be able to watch a guy like this play for the Capitals is such a privilege for people around here, a legend in goal-scoring and what he's done. It's fun to watch and watch him climb the ladder.

Lars Eller's goal, which came at 2:08 of the third period, was the Capitals' fifth straight and ended the net for Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson, who allowed five goals in 30 shots.

“Five was enough," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "I thought the fifth one, we left the guy alone and let him tap it in the net. It’s not fair to him.”

Ottawa has lost five straight, its second five-game skid of the season.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots to bring his record to 12-2-1.

Anderson was pulled after Lars Eller's goal at 2:08 of the third period.Marcus Hogberg replaced him and allowed Ovechkin's second goal while stopping 10 shots.

Artem Anisimov scored Ottawa's only goal at 5:40 of the firt. Oshie's tying goal came at 1:19 of the second. Radko Gudas gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 18:32 and Ovechkin's 25th goal of the season, made it 3-1 at 17:15.

Oshie's second goal, his third two-goal game of the season, at 41 seconds of the third period, made it 4-1. It was his 18th of the season. Eller's 11th goal was Washington's fifth straight goal.

Eller scored the game-winning goal is Sunday's comeback win.

NOTES: The Capitals are 13-8-2 when they alllow the game's first goal. ... Ottawa D Dylan DeMelo returned after missing 10 games with a broken finger. ... LW Anthony Duclair returned after missing a game with a foot injury. ... Washington D Christian Djoos did not dress due to a lower body injury. ... In his third game this season, Senators LW Rudolfs Balcers assisted on Ottawa's goal, his first point. ... C Evgeny Kuznetsov assisted on Gudas' goal. He has scored in six games-four goals, four assists. ... Washington F Tom Wilson and D John Carlson each had two assists. ... Ottawa LW Nick Paul left with a lower-body injury, and Smith said he expected him to miss at least a few weeks while D Christian Jaros left with an undisclosed injury.

UP NEXT:

Senators: Visit Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Capitals: Visit Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

