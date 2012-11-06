Colorado
Avalanche Avalanche 18-8-2
3
December 5, 2019 - Final
Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 12-11-6
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Avalanche 2 1 0 3
Canadiens 0 1 1 2
Goals
Cousins MON
1
Assists
Domi MON
1
Saves
Francouz COL
38

Landeskog scores in return, Avalanche beat Canadiens 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) Cayden Primeau looked at home on the Bell Centre ice.

The Canadiens goalie stopped 32 shots in his NHL debut, coming up just short in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

The 20-year-old son of former NHL player Keith Primeau did his part to keep a struggling Montreal squad in the game against the league's top-ranked offence.

''It was fun. There are so many words to describe it,'' said Primeau, who was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket this week. ''It's good to get the first one under the belt, at this level and at regular-season pace. ''I tried to give the team the best opportunity to win. You definitely have to step up your game when you're facing guys at this level.''

The young goaltender was playing the first of a back-to-back, with Carey Price set to face the New York Rangers Friday night. Montreal has lost nine of 10 to fall to 12-11-6.

Primeau, the 199th overall draft pick in 2017, came into the encounter with very little professional hockey experience - 12 games with Laval. With his parents watching from the stands, he quickly settled in after a slightly shaky first period.

''He was excellent,'' forward Nick Cousins said about Primeau. ''For his first game, he didn't really show any nerves. That team over there is pretty deep, good off the rush, good on the power play. He held his own and gave us a chance to win.''

Gabriel Landeskog scored in his return from a lower-body injury. Ryan Graves and Matt Calvert also scored and backup goalie Pavel Francouz made 39 saves to help the Avalanche win their fifth straight game and improve to 18-8-2.

''I liked what we did. We put ourselves in a position to win,'' Avs coach Jared Bednar said. ''We got some saves when we needed them. It was a good all-around effort by our team, especially on the road.''

Brendan Gallagher and Cousins scored for Montreal.

Graves opened the scoring at 6:13 of the first period, beating Primeau on a rebound.

Another rush down the right wing led to Colorado's second goal, this time by Landeskog. The Avalanche captain, back in the lineup after missing 16 games, blew past Jeff Petry and beat Primeau blocker side at 12:57.

Calvert made it 3-0 with a short-handed goal at 8:06 of the second.

Gallagher got the Canadiens on the board late in the second, and Cousins scored on a power play early in the third.

NOTES: The Canadiens were down a forward 90 seconds into the game when Jesperi Kotkaniemi fell awkwardly in the corner on a hit by Nikita Zadorov. The 19-year-old centre did not return. ... Canadiens defenseman Otto Leskinen made his NHL debut. ... Avs winger Andre Burakovsky (upper-body injury) returned to the lineup after missing three games. Nazem Kadri (lower-body injury) did not play.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Boston on Saturday night.

Canadiens: At New York Rangers on Friday night.

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens
@
  • Colorado beat the Maple Leafs, 3-1, in Toronto to improve to 6-2-0 (.750) against Canadian teams this season. Among U.S.-based teams, the Avs' six wins are tied with the Blues (6-2-1) and Bruins (6-1-1) for second most; only the Stars (7-1-2) have more wins over opponents from north of the border.
  • Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist for the fourth straight game, the longest streak by an Avs skater since Joe Sakic's four-gamer in March 2001. MacKinnon looks to become the first Colorado player to do so in five straight since Sakic had a six-game streak in October 1997.
  • The home team has won each of the last seven meetings between these teams. Colorado has just one win in its last six trips to Montreal, a 6-1 decision in 2015. The Avs have been outscored in the other five games 26-8.
  • Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders snapped an eight-game losing streak for Montreal, which had been its longest single-season streak since dropping nine straight in the 1939-40 season. The Habs didn't have a power-play opportunity on Tuesday — since last season, they're 5-0-1 when they don't have any power plays.
  • Shea Weber scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's win, giving him 23 points (9g, 14a) this season — 14 of which (7g, 7a) have come in his 15 games since November 1. His 0.82 points per game this season are on pace to be the highest mark of his career.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message