Minnesota
Wild Wild 1-6-0
0
October 17, 2019 - Final
Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 3-2-2
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Wild 0 0 0 0
Canadiens 3 0 1 4
Goals
Mete MON
1
Assists
Weber MON
1
Saves
Stalock MIN
29

Carey Price makes 17 saves, Canadiens beat Wild 4-0

MONTREAL (AP) It sounded like an overtime goal in the playoffs.

The Bell Centre erupted in a deafening roar when defenseman Victor Mete scored his first NHL goal in his 127th game - the longest goal drought to start a career in Canadiens history.

Montreal went on to beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 on Thursday night, with Nick Suzuki also scoring his first NHL goal and Carey Price making 17 saves for his first shutout of the season and 45th overall.

''It feels good to finally get that out of the way,'' Mete said. ''That was pretty cool. The crowd was going pretty nuts. It was ear-piercing. Everybody's wanted me to score for quite a while so to see everyone get as excited as they did, it's pretty special. It means a lot.''

He ended the longest goal drought to start a career in Canadiens history, a mark previously held by Mike Komisarek at 122 games. It also ended the longest active drought in the league.

''The fans saw him score his first goal and they made sure to show him their support,'' coach Claude Julien said. ''No doubt, it's going to be engraved in his mind. Definitely a special night for him.''

Mete's goal was the first of three for Montreal in a 4:46 span last in the first period.

The 21-year-old Mete found space in the slot, took a backhand pass from Nick Cousins from behind the net and beat Alex Stalock glove side with 5:23 left in the period.

''I heard Mete yell for it so I just kind of whipped it out front and he was nice enough to bury it,'' said Cousins, who was making his Canadiens debut. ''I didn't know it was his first goal. That's exciting for him. I like my steak medium rare. We'll have to figure that out tomorrow for dinner. He's buying for sure.''

Joel Armia and Brendan Gallagher also scored to help Montreal improve to 3-2-2.

Stalock stopped 28 shots for the reeling Wild. They dropped to 1-6-0.

Armia connected on a 5-on-3 power play with 2:28 left in the first. He leads Montreal with four goal.

Suzuki scored with 37 seconds remaining in the period. A whiffed shot from Jeff Petry landed right on Suzuki's backhand before Stalock could cover the right post.

Gallagher put a fourth past Stalock at 12:40 of the third period.

NOTES: The Canadiens beat Minnesota for the first time since Nov. 8, 2014, snapping a streak of nine losses. ... Mete and Suzuki are the first Canadiens to score their first NHL goals in the same game since 2005, when Chris Higgins and Alexander Perezhogin did it against the New York Rangers.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Montreal on Sunday.

Canadiens: At St. Louis on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens
@
  • The Wild swept the two-game season series from the Canadiens for the fourth year in a row in 2018-19 and pushed their overall win streak in the series to nine dating to 2014. This is Minnesota's longest active winning streak against a single opponent and tied for its longest ever, along with a nine-game run against Chicago and Arizona, both spanning from 2006-08.
  • Alex Stalock is slated to be between the pipes after stopping all 26 shots he faced in his only start of the season, a 2-0 win at Ottawa on Monday. He became the first Wild goalie to earn a shutout in his first start of the season since Darcy Kuemper in 2014. Minnesota's other goalie Devan Dubnyk has surrendered 20 goals, the most ever by a Wild netminder through five games.
  • In Tuesday's 4-2 loss at Toronto, the Wild allowed all four goals in the second period while scoring none. Minnesota has been outscored 10-2 in the second period in its last four games and its minus-7 goal differential in the second period this season is tied with Columbus for the worst in the league.
  • The Canadiens permitted another power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning, and have allowed at least one in each of their first six games of a season for the first time since 1995-96.
  • Max Domi had an assist Tuesday to give him six points on the season (3 goals, 3 assists), his most through six games in his five-year career. In his last eight games against the Wild, Domi has three assists.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message