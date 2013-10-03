Minnesota
Wild Wild 14-11-4
5
December 5, 2019 - Final
Tampa Bay
Lightning Lightning 13-10-3
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Wild 3 1 1 5
Lightning 2 1 1 4
Goals
Sergachev TB
1
Assists
Brodin MIN
2
Saves
Stalock MIN
30

Zuccarello leads streaking Wild to 5-4 win over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) The Minnesota Wild kept rolling along with a pair of lightning-quick responses against Tampa Bay.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists as the Wild won their fifth consecutive game, 5-4 over the Lightning on Thursday night.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Jason Zucker, Carson Soucy and Victor Rask also scored for the Wild, who have an 11-game point streak (8-0-3). Alex Stalock stopped 30 shots.

''It seems when we got opportunities we were very opportunistic and put them in,'' Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau said. ''They've dug deep and are really playing for each other. When you do that good things happen.''

Tampa Bay, which is 1-3-1 over its last five games, got goals from Erik Cernak, Mikhail Sergachev, Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves.

''The pride we're taking in our (defensive) zone is unacceptable right now,'' Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ''Giving up goals like this in this league, you've got no chance. There has to be some urgency here defending and not trying to score your way to wins.''

The Lightning, who tied an NHL record with 62 wins during the 2018-19 regular season before getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by Columbus, dropped to 13-10-3.

Zuccarello put the Wild up 5-4 from the right circle at 4:08 of the third period, just eight seconds after Killorn's goal.

''They were coming hard and we managed to get it back from them,'' Zuccarello said. ''It was great.''

Hedman helped the Lightning rally from a two-goal deficit to tie it 3-all on his 100th goal during a power play at 18:47 of the second. However, Rask's rebound goal put Minnesota back ahead with 36.4 seconds left in the period.

''I think it's the belief in them right at this point,'' Boudreau said. ''Instead of saying, 'Oh, woe is me' they're saying, `Let's go, let's get these guys right away.' It doesn't work all the time. When you're winning and things are going good, it works.''

Nikita Kucherov assisted on Hedman's goal and has nine assists and 13 points during a seven-game point streak.

After Cernak stopped his 21-game goal drought 1:52 into the first, Eriksson started a three-goal Wild surge at 9:33 that also saw Zucker and Soucy score during a 1:41 span.

Zucker worked a nifty give-and-go with Eric Staal, who has 74 points (33 goals, 41 assists) in 74 games against Tampa Bay.

Sergachev made it 3-2 with 4:03 to go in the first.

NOTES: Lightning star Steve Stamkos has a six-game goal drought and was minus-3. He is minus-11 on the season. ... Ek entered without a goal in his previous 17 games. ... Hedman's first goal came exactly 10 years ago. ... Wild D Jared Spurgeon (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss two weeks. C Mikko Koivu (lower body) also didn't play. ... Killorn (lower body) returned after sitting out two games.

UP NEXT

Wild: Complete a three-game road trip Saturday night at Carolina.

Lightning: Host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Minnesota Wild at Tampa Bay Lightning
@
  • Following a loss to the Kings on November 12, the Wild had just 13 points, tied for the fewest in the league. Since then, they're 7-0-3, including a 4-2 win over the Panthers in Sunrise on Tuesday. Since November 13, only the Bruins (9-0-1) have a better record.
  • Jason Zucker scored Minnesota's first goal against Florida, his 10th of the season, five of which have come during the 10-game point streak. He also added an assist, giving him his fourth multi-point game of the season. Three of those four have come on the road.
  • Minnesota has won each of the last three meeting between these teams, including a 3-0 win in Tampa last season. It was one of two shutout losses at home for the Lightning last year — the other was a 1-0 overtime loss to the Blues.
  • The Lightning beat the Predators, 3-2, in overtime in Nashville on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). It was just the eighth time this season that they've allowed two or fewer goals — only the Red Wings (7) and Devils (6) have fewer such games.
  • Nikita Kucherov had the overtime winner and an assist against Nashville, extending his point streak to six games (4-8-12 during streak). It was his first game-winning goal of the season — he was tied for fifth in the league with eight such goals last year.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message