Vancouver
Canucks Canucks 9-5-3
1
November 8, 2019 - Final
Winnipeg
Jets Jets 9-7-1
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Canucks 0 1 0 1
Jets 0 2 2 4
Goals
Roslovic WPG
1
Assists
Connor WPG
1
Saves
Hellebuyck WPG
32

Kyle Connor has goal and assist, Jets beat Canucks 4-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Friday night.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for his ninth consecutive victory over the Canucks. Jack Roslovic, Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry also scored to help the Jets improve to 3-0-1 in their last four games.

''I thought we had a spark, good jump,'' Hellebuyck said. ''We were working together as a team, there was no one man trying to do it all himself.''

J.T. Miller scored his team-leading eighth goal and Thatcher Demko stopped 31 shots for Vancouver, coming off a 5-2 loss at Chicago on Thursday night. The Canucks are 0-2-1 in their past three games.

''I liked our game a lot more than I did (against Chicago),'' Canucks coach Travis Green said. ''I liked our first period a lot. We get the lead. It was a good hockey game. Their power play, give them credit, they got a lot of momentum off that power play.''

Winnipeg made changes to its top two lines because of Bryan Little's injury Tuesday night a loss to New Jersey. The puck from a one-timer shot by teammate Nikolaj Ehlers hit Little near his left ear, perforating his eardrum. Right winger Blake Wheeler played center on the second line between Ehlers and Roslovic, while Scheifele was in the middle of Connor and Patrik Laine.

Miller opened the scoring for Vancouver at 6:53 of the third period.

Roslovic tied it on a power play at 11:54 of the second, and Scheifele put the Jets ahead with 3:06 left in the period.

Connor scored with 6:25 left in the third, and Lowry added an empty-netter.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host New Jersey on Sunday.

Jets: Host Dallas on Sunday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets
@
  • The Jets have won eight consecutive meetings with Vancouver, matching the longest winning streak in franchise history against a single opponent (Stars, 2016-18). Winnipeg is 11-1-0 against the Canucks since the start of the 2015-16 season and has allowed 16 goals in those contests, the fewest in any 12-game span against the same opponent in team history.
  • Vancouver comes in off Thursday's 5-2 loss at Chicago and is just 15-24-0 (.385) in the second game of a back-to-back since 2016-17, the lowest winning percentage in the league over that time frame. The Canucks are 2-0-0 in those instances this season, however.
  • The Jets rank last in the NHL in goals per game at home (1.88) and their 15 goals on home ice are the fewest over a season's first eight home games in franchise history. Including the Oct. 26 Heritage Classic in Regina, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg has scored two goals or fewer in seven straight home games, tying the franchise's longest streak (previously done by the Thrashers, Feb. 16-March 22, 2000).
  • Winnipeg has been whistled for a league-low 36 penalties, the fewest for any NHL team through 16 games of a season in the last three decades. Through their first 16 games of 2018-19, the Jets led the league in penalty minutes per game (13:56).
  • Vancouver has four skaters with six or more goals this season — Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, and Elias Pettersson. Washington (5), Carolina (4), and Florida (4) are the only other teams with at least four such players. Winnipeg has just one player (Nikolaj Ehlers — 7) with at least six goals.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message