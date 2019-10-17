Vancouver
Canucks Canucks 4-2-0
4
October 17, 2019 - Final
St. Louis
Blues Blues 3-1-3
3
Final
1 2 3 4 5 T
Canucks 0 2 1 0 1 4
Blues 1 2 0 0 0 3
Goals
Miller VAN
1
Assists
Pettersson VAN
1
Saves
Demko VAN
34

Canucks down Blues in shootout, get 1st road win

ST. LOUIS (AP) Thatcher Demko is making the most of his time in the Vancouver Canucks' starting lineup.

Demko made 34 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped all six shots in a shootout to help the Canucks to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Vancouver won its fourth in a row - its longest streak since winning four straight from March 25-31, 2018.

''I'm just glad we were able to get the win,'' Demko said. ''It's not about me really.''

Josh Leivo scored the lone shootout goal, which came at the end of the sixth round.

Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller and Micheal Ferland scored for the Canucks, who won for the first time on the road in three tries this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo and Robby Fabbri scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who have dropped three straight.

Demko is replacing regular starter Jacob Markstrom, who has missed the last two games due to a family emergency.

The San Diego-born Demko stopped 26 shots in a 5-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday in his first start of the season.

He made a pair of impressive stops in the shootout, including pad saves on Brayden Schenn and Alexander Steen.

''I think he's a composed guy,'' Vancouver coach Travis Green said of Demko. ''He's ultra-competitive. That's a hell of a hockey team over there and he had to make some tough saves.''

Leivo lifted a shot over Jordan Binnington after the first 11 shooters came up empty.

Horvat jammed the puck in off a scramble in front of the net to tie the game at 3-3 with 7:55 left in the third period.

''It's feeling good right now, guys are confident,'' Horvat said. ''But at the same time, it should push us to win more.''

Tarasenko and Pietrangelo scored 47 seconds apart in the second period to give the Blues a 3-1 lead.

Pietrangelo ripped a one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle off a pass from Oskar Sundqvist at 2:47. Tarasenko then jumped on the rebound of a shot from Jaden Schwartz for his second goal in as many games.

Ferland tied the game 1-1 on the rebound of shot by Brandon Sutter early in the second period. Miller cut the deficit to 3-2 with his third goal in two games.

The Blues have points in six of seven games this season, but have blown two-goal leads in all three extra time losses.

''We can do a better job of closing teams out,'' Pietrangelo said. ''Once we start closing out teams, we can be pushing things in the right direction.''

NOTES: The Blues visited the White House on Tuesday. Since 2007, teams are 7-2-2 in their first game after visiting the White House. ... Vancouver G Jakob Markstrom is not with the team because of a family emergency. He has missed the last two games. ... St. Louis C Brayden Schenn had a five-game goal streak snapped. ... Blues RW Robert Thomas returned to the lineup after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury that was not related to his left wrist injury that required offseason surgery. ... St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina were in attendance, two days after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Washington Nationals.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Face New Jersey on Saturday in the second game of a four-game trip.

Blues: Host Montreal on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

  • The Blues have won six of the last eight meetings with the Canucks, including a 3-2 shootout win on the final day of the 2018-19 regular season. Despite the lopsided results, the Blues only have a 23-22 goal advantage in that span, as the Canucks won the first two meetings last season, 6-1 and 5-1.
  • Vancouver defeated Detroit, 5-1, on Tuesday for its third straight win after dropping the first two games of the year. The Canucks have killed 15 of 16 opponent power plays this season for an NHL-best 93.8 percent penalty-kill rate, the highest by the club through five games since they killed all 18 penalties in their first five games of the 2013-14 season.
  • St. Louis fell in overtime to the Islanders, 3-2, on Monday, losing consecutive games after winning three straight earlier this year. The Blues have blocked 20+ shots in each of the last two games; they have not done so in three straight since the 2013-14 season.
  • J.T. Miller scored twice in the win over Detroit, his second and third goals of the season. Miller has seven points (3g, 4a) in five games this season, joining Elias Pettersson as the only skaters in the last 20 seasons with 3+ goals and 3+ assists in their first five career games with Vancouver.
  • Brayden Schenn lit the lamp against the Islanders, extending his goal streak to a career-high five games, the longest active streak in the NHL. Since the 2004-05 lockout, only four Blues have scored in six or more games: Jaden Schwartz (six in December 2013), Alexander Steen (six in October/November 2013), Keith Tkachuk (six in October 2008), and Mike Sillinger (seven in January 2006).

