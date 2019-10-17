New York
Islanders Islanders 4-3-0
3
October 17, 2019 - Final
Winnipeg
Jets Jets 4-5-0
1
Final
1 2 3 T
Islanders 0 2 1 3
Jets 1 0 0 1
Goals
Barzal NYI
2
Assists
Pionk WPG
1
Saves
Varlamov NYI
32

Mathew Barzal scores twice in 2nd, Islanders beat Jets 3-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Mathew Barzal said he's still looking for his game. The Winnipeg Jets might disagree.

Barzal scored two second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves in the New York Islanders' 3-1 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday night.

''I'm just trying to play my game,'' Barzal said. ''I've got pretty good linemates, so I'm just trying to feed them a little bit as well. The chemistry has been pretty good. I'm just trying to find my game still, just day by day just trying to get better.''

New York coach Barry Trotz has pressed Barzal to shoot more.

''He's shooting the puck way better,'' Trotz said. ''We talked about it last year, sort of being a dual-threat and not always a pass-first guy. He changed a lot of things this summer and that was one of them.''

Josh Bailey scored into an empty net on a power play with 27 seconds left in the third period to cap New York's third straight victory and seal Winnipeg's third loss in a row.

''We were obviously slow out of the gates and we really relied on (Varlamov) early to keep us in the game,'' Bailey said. ''He made some tough saves, some timely saves and really just gave us a chance to get going and get back into the game and obviously shut them down when we needed it at the end.''

Nikolaj Ehlers had a power-play goal for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

''It's not going for us right now,'' Jets captain Blake Wheeler said. ''Obviously, scoring one goal, you're not going to win many games that way. I thought we did enough offensively to win the game. I thought ninth game in 15 days, I still thought we carried most of the play and were the better team. It just wasn't meant to be.''

The Islanders didn't get their sixth shot until 7:41 of the second period - and it was a power-play goal by Barzal that tied it 16 seconds after Dmitry Kulikov went to the penalty box for tripping.

Barzal broke the tie with 17 seconds remaining in the second period.

Ehlers scored in the first period.

''Listen, we're not sitting back in these games,'' Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said. ''We're not defending a 1-0 lead from the second period on. It's not a function of us not having a killer instinct.''

NOTES: The Jets have at least one power-play goal in four straight games. ... Barzal has three goals this season.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Columbus on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Edmonton on Sunday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
@
  • The Islanders have won their last two games against the Jets, including a 4-1 win in New York on October 6. New York has taken points in nine of their 10 trips to Winnipeg since the Jets moved there for the 2011-12 season, going 8-1-1 over that span (lone regulation loss: December 29, 2017).
  • New York defeated St. Louis, 3-2, for its second straight win after losing three of the first four games this season. The Islanders have scored 3+ goals in both of their non-shootout wins this season and are 39-2-2 (.930) since the start of last season when scoring 3+ goals, the best record in the NHL in such games.
  • Winnipeg lost to Arizona, 4-2, allowing the Coyotes to go 2-for-2 on the power play. The Jets have not allowed more than two power-play opportunities in any of their last nine games dating back to the final game of last season, the longest streak in franchise history.
  • Anders Lee has 17 points (12g, 5a) in 13 career games against the Jets, including a goal in each of his last eight games vs. Winnipeg, the longest active streak by a skater against a single opponent. Only one skater has ever scored in nine straight games against the Jets/Thrashers franchise — Phil Kessel, who did so in 10 straight from February 2011 to April 2014.
  • Mark Scheifele scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's loss to Arizona, tying Patrik Laine for the team lead with 12 points (4g, 8a). The duo are the first Jets/Thrashers skaters to score 12+ points in the first eight team games of a season since Marian Hossa had 13 to start the 2006-07 season.

