Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 3-4-0
1
October 17, 2019 - Final
Calgary
Flames Flames 4-3-1
5
Final
1 2 3 T
Red Wings 0 1 0 1
Flames 1 1 3 5
Goals
Mangiapane CGY
1
Assists
Monahan CGY
2
Saves
Howard DET
31

Flames pull away in 3rd, beat Red Wings 5-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) Sam Bennett, Derek Ryan and Mark Giordano scored in a 5:18 span of the third period to break open a close game in the Calgary Flames' 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Bennett gave Calgary a 3-1 lead at 3:29, Ryan connected at 4:57 and Giordano added a power-play goal at 8:47. Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm also scored and David Rittich made 27 saves.

Darren Helm scored for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost three in a row to fall to 3-4-0.

Mangiapane scored midway through the first period and Lindholm made it 2-0 on a power play halfway through the second. Helm struck 28 seconds later for Detroit.

NOTES: Jimmy Howard made 31 saves for the Red Wings. .... The Flames improved to 3-0-1 at home and 4-3-1 overall. ... Giordano also had an assist.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Edmonton on Friday night.

Flames: At Los Angeles on Saturday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames
@
  • The Flames have won seven of the last nine meetings with the Red Wings, including each of the last four in Calgary. The winning team in each of the last four matchups has scored at least five goals, but the Flames only have a 19-18 scoring edge over those four meetings.
  • Detroit fell, 5-1, in Vancouver, allowing three power-play goals after killing 11 of their 13 penalties in the first five games. Since the start of last season, the Red Wings have allowed multiple power-play goals in 16 games, tied with the Oilers for most in the NHL; they've gone 3-12-1 (.219) in those games, the most losses in that span.
  • Calgary beat Philadelphia, 3-1, and has taken points in each of its first three home games this season (2-0-1). The Flames have allowed just three goals in their three home games this season compared to 16 goals in four road games this season.
  • Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal for Detroit in Tuesday's loss, his second goal of the season and 90th of his career. Tuesday was Larkin's 324th career game, making him the fastest Red Wing to reach 90 career goals since Johan Franzen did so in his 304th game on March 11, 2010.
  • Travis Hamonic matched his season high with four blocked shots against the Flyers, his third game with 4+ blocked shots this season, tied for the most in the NHL. His 19 blocks this season are tied for third in the NHL, behind only Toronto's Cody Ceci (21) and Buffalo's Jake McCabe.

