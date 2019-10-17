Buffalo
Sabres Sabres 6-1-1
3
October 17, 2019 - Final
Los Angeles
Kings Kings 2-5-0
0
Final
1 2 3 T
Sabres 2 1 0 3
Kings 0 0 0 0
Goals
Mittelstadt BUF
2
Assists
Vesey BUF
1
Saves
Hutton BUF
47

Hutton notches 2nd straight shutout, Sabres beat Kings 3-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton keeps stopping shots. The Los Angeles Kings can't seem to score.

Put the teams together and the result is predictable.

Hutton set a Buffalo record for saves in a shutout with 47 and recorded his second straight shutout in a 3-0 win over the Kings on Thursday night.

''I think the main thing is he's just so calm all the time no matter what's going on,'' Sabres center Casey Mittelstad said of Hutton. ''The game can be chaos, and you look back and he's always calm and relaxed, and he does a great job.''

Mittelstadt scored twice and Conor Sheary also scored for the Sabres, who bounced back from their first regulation loss of the season at Anaheim on Wednesday.

Jack Campbell made 21 saves for the Kings, who were shut out in the second straight game and have lost three straight.

The Sabres took a 1-0 lead at 2:36 of the first period on Mittelstadt's first goal of the season, a one-timer in the left circle on a pass from Jimmy Vesey.

Sheary pushed the lead to 2-0 at 5:20 on another one-timer, his coming in the right circle from Mittelstadt. Sheary had missed the previous four games because of an upper-body injury.

''We were pretty due,'' Mittelstadt said of his line with Vesey and Sheary. ''The last few games we had quite a few chances, especially the last couple, even though Shears was out. But played with him enough that it's pretty easy to pick up where we left off. I think we've done a lot of good things, and it was good to see a few go in.''

Buffalo made it 3-0 at 2:32 of the second period when Mittelstadt scored on the power play for his first career multi-goal game. He got positioning in front of Kings defenseman Alec Martinez in the crease and put away a pass from Rasmus Ristolainen.

The goal gave Mittelstadt his first three-point game in three NHL seasons.

That was plenty of support for Hutton, who stopped 25 shots in a 4-0 win against Dallas on Monday. He improved to 5-0-0 and has not allowed a goal in his past 128:36 of game action.

Hutton's biggest save came when the Kings had a two-man advantage for 1:32 late in the second period and to start the third. He denied a tap-in by Jeff Carter from close range 1:12 into the third period, allowing the Sabres to regain their composure after a frantic second period.

''You can't really let your guard down,'' said Hutton, who broke Chad Johnson's previous Sabres record of 44 saves in a shut out of Anaheim on Dec. 17, 2015. ''You never think you're unbeatable by any means, right. They had a lot of chances and stuff.''

Kings coach Todd McLellan was optimistic his team will be able to break a scoreless streak of 135:36 soon enough. The more pressing concern to the first-year coach were the numerous breakdowns that seemed to center around veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk, who was on the ice for both even-strength goals and committed all three Los Angeles penalties.

McLellan took Kovalchuk to task for missing two slap shots on the power play and was even more frustrated with his defensive play.

''You think you're going to (score) 25 and giving up 30, it's not going to work that way,'' McLellan said.

NOTES: The Sabres won their third straight game against the Kings, something they had not done since winning three in a row Oct. 23, 2003-Jan. 14, 2006. Buffalo has also won consecutive games in Los Angeles for the first time since March 12, 1994, and March 13, 1996. ... Kings forward Tyler Toffoli played in his 200th consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in the finale of their three-game trip.

Kings: Host the Calgary Flames on Saturday to wrap up their five-game homestand.

---

NHL GAME BULLETS
Buffalo Sabres at Los Angeles Kings
@
  • The Sabres won each of their 2018-19 meetings with the Kings and snapped a five-game road losing streak in the series with a 5-1 victory last October, their first in Los Angeles since January 2010. The last time Buffalo defeated the Kings three straight times was from Oct. 23, 2003-Jan. 14, 2006.
  • The Kings have recorded 30 shots on goal or more in each of their first six games, their longest streak to begin a season since a seven-game stretch to start the 1993-94 campaign. Los Angeles leads the NHL with a +41 shot differential in the first period, though it's outscored opponents by only an 8-7 margin.
  • Victor Olofsson scored his sixth power-play goal in Buffalo's 5-2 loss at Anaheim on Wednesday, making him the first NHL player to record his first eight career goals with his team having a man advantage. Olofsson, along with Edmonton's James Neal, are the first players with six power-play goals over a season's first seven games since the Rangers' Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06.
  • The Kings are 0-for-14 on the power play over their last four games, continuing their recent history of starting slow in those situations. Since 2016-17, Los Angeles ranks last in the NHL in power-play percentage (13.6) in October.
  • Carter Hutton moved to 4-0-0 with a 1.74 goals-against average this season with his 25-save shutout of the Stars on Monday. Hutton joins Jhonas Enroth (2011-12) and Ryan Miller (2008-09) as Sabres goaltenders within the last 30 years to start a season with four straight wins and a GAA under 2.00.

