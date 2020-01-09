Winnipeg
Jets Jets 24-17-4
4
January 9, 2020 - Final
Boston
Bruins Bruins 26-8-11
5
Final
1 2 3 T
Jets 1 2 1 4
Bruins 1 2 2 5
Goals
Pastrnak BOS
3
Assists
Ehlers WPG
2
Saves
Brossoit WPG
31

Pastrnak hat trick helps Bruins hold off Jets 5-4

BOSTON (AP) The Bruins used a barrage of different scorers to snap a three-game losing streak at Nashville earlier this week. Goals from two of their youngest stars were sufficient to help them get past the Jets.

David Pastrnak had a hat trick to extend his point streak to 12 games and Jake DeBrusk added two goals, including the go-ahead score in the third period, and Boston held off Winnipeg 5-4 on Thursday night.

It was Pastrnak's third hat trick this season and eighth of his career. He has nine goals and 10 assists during his current point streak, and his 35 goals overall lead the NHL.

''The last few games, I feel like we had a little trouble scoring,'' Pastrnak said. ''It's good to finally be able to put together two games.''

It comes a perfect time for Boston, which plays its next three on the road, beginning Saturday against the New York Islanders.

''We've got to keep it moving heading out to the road trip,'' Pastrnak said.

Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Neal Pionk and Mark Scheifele had goals for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers added a pair of assists. The loss stops the Jets' win streak at two. They end their four-game road trip 2-2.

''We were about 10 minutes away from it being a great road trip,'' Copp said. ''Kind of a sour taste right now. I feel like we let one get away.''

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck rested on the second night of the Jets' back-to-back. Backup Laurent Brossoit, who hadn't started since Dec. 23, finished with 31 saves.

''It was a good game all the way throughout,'' Brossoit said. ''A lot of good things on both sides. They just outscored us.''

Backup Jaroslav Halak also got the start for the Bruins. He stopped 17 shots.

Winnipeg took a 4-3 lead in the third when Schiefele bounced a shot off the pad of Halak and into the net. But Pastrnak completed his scoring just minutes later, tying it on a shot just in front of the net off assists by David Krejci and DeBrusk.

Just 30 seconds, later DeBrusk tipped in Charlie McAvoy's shot out of a face off to put Boston in front with 8:14 left.

The Bruins edged in front 3-2 with just over a minute to play in the second when DeBrusk forced a turnover near center ice, sped ahead on a breakaway and pushed his shot into to the top of the net.

But after an interference penalty was called on Boston's Matt Grzelcyk, the Jets capitalized and tied it with 7.5 seconds left in the period on a long goal by Pionk from just inside the blue line.

Penalties also played a role in the early goals.

The Bruins were hit with a penalty for too many men with 15:37 left in the second. The Jets then took a 2-1 lead with 23 seconds left in their ensuing power play on Copp's tip-in of Josh Morrissey's hard shot from the high slot.

The goal came after Winnipeg, which entered with a league-worst 73% penalty kill percentage, held during a Bruins power play following Luca Sbisa's penalty for tripping Brad Marchand.

The Jets paid the price for a penalty less than four minutes later when Blake Wheeler was whistled for tripping David Krejci. Pastrnak scored his second goal of the night just 5 seconds later, assisted by Torey Krug and Marchand.

It was Boston's 40th power-play goal of the season.

The teams traded goals in the first period.

Connor got free on a 2-on-1 break up the left side, cut inside defender Krug and flicked a backhanded shot past Halak for his 22nd goal of the season to give the Jets a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins tied it with 2:46 left in the period after Joakim Nordstrom spun away from a scrum behind the net and fed Pastrnak at the top of the slot for his 33rd goal of the season.

NOTES: Pastrnak's last hat trick was Nov. 26 at Montreal in an 8-1 win. ... Copp's power play goal was his 100th NHL point. ... Winnipeg's Patrik Laine recorded his 100th NHL assist. ... Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara was inactive because of what coach Bruce Cassidy said was soreness in his jaw from surgery he had on it during the playoffs last season. Cassidy is hopeful Chara can travel on the road trip. The 42-year-old missed just his second game of the season.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins
@
  • This will be the first of two January meetings for these teams after the Jets swept the 2018-19 season series to push their win streak over the Bruins to three games. Winnipeg's 4-3 shootout win at Boston last January 29 was the franchise's second victory in 17 games (2-11-4) there since 2007-08.
  • The Bruins snapped a three-game skid with Tuesday's 6-2 win at Nashville, with Patrice Bergeron scoring on the power play to extend Boston's consecutive games streak with a power-play goal to 11. This is the Bruins' longest single-season streak since a 12-game run from December 31, 1987-January 23, 1988
  • David Pastrnak scored his team-leading 32nd goal 1:36 into the first period Tuesday to stake Boston to a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Since December 16, the Bruins are outscoring the opposition 11-1 in the first period.
  • Pastrnak has 15 first-period goals this season — no other skater has more than nine. He has scored in three straight games and his point streak is at 11 — two shy of the longest of his career.
  • The Jets edged the Maple Leafs, 4-3, in a shootout Wednesday to improve to 2-0-1 heading into the finale of a four-game trip. Winnipeg has a .128 higher winning percentage on the road (14-7-2) than at home (10-9-2) for the second-biggest difference in the NHL behind Arizona at .151 (road being better).

