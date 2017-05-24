Edmonton
Oilers Oilers 24-17-5
4
January 9, 2020 - Final
Montreal
Canadiens Canadiens 18-20-7
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Oilers 0 1 3 4
Canadiens 1 1 0 2
Goals
Sheahan EDM
1
Assists
Draisaitl EDM
2
Saves
Smith EDM
35

Chiasson scores go-ahead goal, Oilers beat Canadiens 4-2

MONTREAL (AP) Alex Chiasson won't forget his goal that capped a comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Chiasson delivered the go-ahead score in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers extended their winning streak to three games, rallying to beat the Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night.

The Oilers winger grew up in Laval, Quebec, a short drive from Montreal, and idolized the Canadiens as a boy.

''I've always dreamed of getting one here,'' Chiasson said of Bell Centre. ''I grew up a Habs fan. My mom and dad used to bring my sister and me to games here. It's always special coming into this building.''

Riley Sheahan, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Josh Archibald also scored for the Oilers, who trailed 2-0 in the second period. Mike Smith had 35 saves in his fourth consecutive start.

Phillip Danault and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for the Canadiens, who have dropped eight straight games for the second time this season. Montreal also lost eight straight (0-5-3) from Nov. 16-Dec. 1.

Carey Price stopped 22 shots and fell to 3-9-1 against Edmonton in his career.

''We can't give up,'' Montreal coach Claude Julien said. ''We can't hang our heads. We're paid to do a job and we have to keep doing it. We're running out of answers.

''We haven't thrown the towel in as individuals or as a team. We show up every game and compete. A mistake here and there ends up in our net. An opportunity we should have buried doesn't go in. Those are the challenges we have.''

Edmonton overcame a two-goal deficit by scoring four unanswered goals, including three in the third period.

After the Oilers won a battle for the puck, Sheahan sent a high shot past Price to make it 2-1 at 7:16 of the second.

Edmonton's top-ranked power play got to work in the third period when Danault took a hooking penalty. Thirty-nine seconds in, Connor McDavid fed Nugent-Hopkins, who was alone in the slot and scored between the pads at 2:16.

The Oilers took their first lead at 9:40 of the third when Chiasson redirected Oscar Klefbom's shot off the post and in, just out of Price's reach.

Archibald added the empty-net goal with 34 seconds remaining.

The Oilers improved to 3-0-1 on their five-game trip.

''Play harder and execute harder - when we started doing that, we gave ourselves a chance,'' Edmonton coach Dave Tippett said. ''Before that, they were a desperate team, they were a quicker team. They were on loose pucks and executing and we weren't.

''We had to play better if we were going to win. We played better in the third period and gave ourselves a chance.''

The Canadiens have been good at creating offense on the rush this season, and it led to the game's first goal.

Tomas Tatar crossed the Edmonton blue line and dropped the puck to Danault. He fired a shot off Smith's pad before scoring on the rebound at 12:35 of the first.

Another fast break led to Montreal's second goal. Artturi Lehkonen entered the zone and found an unmarked Kotkaniemi, who beat Smith with a wrist shot at 2:24 of the second. It was Lehkonen's fourth point in four games.

Montreal nearly took a 3-1 lead late in the second when Brendan Gallagher fought off three Oilers before springing Nate Thompson on a breakaway. Thompson went from his forehand to his backhand, but his shot clanged off the post.

NOTES: McDavid leads the league with 70 points. . Chiarot missed the game with a lower-body injury. . Ilya Kovalchuk played his 900th career NHL game. . The Oilers defeated Montreal 4-3 on Dec. 23. ... Gallagher was back in the lineup for the Canadiens after missing the last four games with a concussion. The right winger was injured on Dec. 31, when he collided with teammate Ben Chiarot.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Canadiens: At Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens
@
  • The Oilers are looking to sweep the season series from the Canadiens after defeating them 4-3 on December 21. Edmonton is 15-4-4 against Montreal since 2005-06, its best record against any team in this span.
  • The Oilers scored their 40th power-play goal in Monday's 6-4 win at Toronto, tied with the Lightning and Canucks for the league lead. At the 45-game mark, this is the earliest Edmonton has reached 40 power-play goals since the 2005-06 season, when it had 55 goals with the man advantage after 45 games.
  • Connor McDavid had an electrifying goal and three assists Monday, for his 19th multi-point game of the season to tie for the NHL lead with Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl. McDavid had a goal and assist against the Habs last month, and has three goals and seven assists in his last five games against them.
  • Draisaitl, who had a goal and assist against the Leafs, has four goals and seven assists during a five-game point streak against Montreal. He has recorded at least two points in each of his last four games vs. the Habs, his longest active streak of multi-point games against any team.
  • Montreal coughed up three third-period goals in losing to Detroit, 4-3, on Tuesday for its seventh consecutive loss. Already having an eight-game skid from November 16-December 1, this is the first time in franchise history it has had two losing streaks of at least seven games in a single season.

