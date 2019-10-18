Colorado
Avalanche Avalanche 6-0-1
5
October 18, 2019 - Final
Florida
Panthers Panthers 2-2-3
4
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Avalanche 1 3 0 1 5
Panthers 3 1 0 0 4
Goals
Burakovsky COL
2
Assists
Donskoi COL
2
Saves
Grubauer COL
40

Nathan MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche beat Panthers 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Nathan MacKinnon didn't let an injury keep him off the ice.

MacKinnon scored 3:03 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche their sixth victory in seven games this season, 5-4 over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

MacKinnon played after sustaining a leg injury Wednesday night in an overtime loss to Pittsburgh and missing the morning skate on Friday.

''I knew I was going to play the whole day,'' MacKinnon said. ''It's great. It just shows the resilience our team has. We're a very calm group and confident group. Luckily, I finished it in OT.''

MacKinnon's shot from the high slot and beat Sergei Bobrovsky to the glove side.

Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Joonas Donskoi had a goal and two assists, Matt Nieto also scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 40 shots for Colorado.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice for Florida, Brett Connolly and Frank Vatrano added goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves.

Connolly gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead with 5:55 left in the second, and Burakovsky tied it 16 seconds later when he banged in a rebound.

''We had a complete first period, turning in the right direction for sixty and we let off the gas there, pursuing the puck or keeping it,'' Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. ''We got slow as that period progressed. We scored a big goal, then gave up one simultaneously. That can't happen.''

Colorado scored twice in a 32-second span midway through the second period to tie it a 3.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare passed from behind the net to Nieto and he beat Bobrovsky to make it 3-2. Burakovsky's first goal, a shot from the top of the right circle, tied it with 8:05 left in the period.

''In previous games, we've been struggling in the second,'' Burakovsky said. ''I think we turned that around today and we were strong in the second and third.''

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the first on goals by Huberdeau and Vatrano.

''Loose. That's what it was. It was loose. They (Panthers) came out firing on all cylinders,'' Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. ''Early on I didn't like it, and then the second period starts to come around.''

NOTES: The Avalanche are the only NHL team left without a regulation loss. ... Vatrano scored short-handed. ... Colorado defenseman Nikita Zadorov returned after being a healthy scratch Wednesday.

UP NEXT:

Avalanche: At Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Panthers: At Nashville on Saturday night.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers
@
  • The Avalanche had won three straight against the Panthers before Aaron Ekblad scored in overtime to lift Florida to a 4-3 win on February 25. During that 3-0-1 stretch, Colorado has totaled 17 goals despite going 0-for-12 on the power play.
  • Colorado failed in a bid to open a season with six consecutive wins for the first time since 2013-14, falling 3-2 in overtime at Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The Avalanche, who were held under three goals for the first time this season, are tied for second in the NHL with 4.0 goals per game (Nashville — 4.2).
  • This will be a rare home game for the Panthers, who play 12 of their first 18 games on the road. They lost their only home game this season, 6-3, to Carolina on October 8 and are coming off a 1-0-2 road stretch capped by a 6-4 victory at New Jersey on Monday.
  • Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen have both recorded at least one point in all six games this season. MacKinnon's nine points through the first six games is the best total of his career and Rantanen's 10 points through six games is also the most of his career.
  • Keith Yandle played in his 803rd consecutive game Monday to extend the longest active streak in the league. He ranks seventh among active defensemen with 530 points and leads all active defensemen with 209 power-play assists.

