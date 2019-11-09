Carolina
Hurricanes Hurricanes 9-7-1
1
November 9, 2019 - Final
Ottawa
Senators Senators 6-9-1
4
Final
1 2 3 T
Hurricanes 0 1 0 1
Senators 3 0 1 4
Goals
Svechnikov CAR
1
Assists
Teravainen CAR
1
Saves
Nilsson OTT
38

Nilsson makes 38 saves, Senators beat Hurricanes 4-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) The Ottawa Senators are enjoying their success, even while in the midst of a rebuild.

Anders Nilsson made 38 saves and the Senators scored three first-period goals and beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night.

Filip Chlapik, Vladislav Namestnikov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the first as the Senators (6-9-1) won their second straight game and third in their last four. Brady Tkachuk also scored in the third period.

''I think we've just shown that we can beat some top teams in the league and that gives you confidence. Everyone is hungry and everyone wants to win and it's really fun right now,'' Chlapik said.

Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes (9-7-1), who lost their fourth straight game. James Reimer made 26 saves.

The Senators led 3-1 at the start of the third period and it stayed that way until Tkachuk scored at 15:53. Ottawa improved to 5-4-0 at home.

''At the start (of the season) we were playing good hockey but not a full 60 minutes,'' Tkachuk said. ''Recently we're starting to string them together and it's just more of us working hard every single shift and playing our game which is fast and physical.

''We're still learning, but we're certainly being rewarded with some bounces.''

Chlapik gave the Senators a 1-0 lead just shy of the halfway mark in the first when he scored on a backhand off a rebound. Jonathan Davidson and J.C. Beaudin collected assists and their first NHL points.

Beaudin came close to getting his first NHL goal in the third period but his shot hit the crossbar.

The Senators set a franchise record for fastest two goals when Namestnikov and Pageau scored four seconds apart late in the first period to take a 3-0 lead.

Namestnikov had a shot by Tyler Ennis hit him in front of the net and get past Reimer at 16:47. On the ensuing faceoff Pageau chased the puck down in the Carolina zone and beat Reimer from just inside the top of the face-off circle at 16:51.

''Not the way we wanted to start and not the way we wanted to play,'' Reimer said.

''For me too, you want to stop pucks and you don't want to let them in. It was a frustrating way to start but we settled more into our game, but you can't spot a team three goals in this league.''

The Hurricanes came close to getting on the board late in the period, but Nilsson made a great pad save on Warren Foegele as time expired.

Late in the second, Nilsson made another great save in tight on Teuvo Teravainen. That came after Svechnikov beat him on the power play at 10:58, cutting the Senators' lead to 3-1.

''We're having a tough time scoring, and when you give away opportunities it makes it impossible. We've got to hunker down and not give them any opportunities, but that's not what happened,'' Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

''It's soul search time for our group and we're better than what we're showing right now, for sure, but tonight, that was unacceptable.''

NOTES: Bobby Ryan, Cody Goloubef and Mikkel Boedker were scratches for the Senators, while Hayden Fleury and Erik Haula were scratches for the Hurricanes. ... The Senators recalled forward Colin White from the Belleville Senators for Saturday's game. ... The Hurricanes were 22-7-6 in their last 34 games against the Senators heading into Saturday.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

Senators: At Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night.

---

NHL GAME BULLETS
Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators
@
  • The Hurricanes have won six of the last seven meetings with the Senators, including each of their last three trips to Ottawa. Carolina went 4-for-8 on the power play in the three meetings last season, while Ottawa has scored just one power-play goal in the last 11 meetings (1-for-22).
  • Carolina lost to the Rangers, 4-2, on Thursday for its third straight regulation loss after taking points in each of the previous four games. The Hurricanes outshot the Rangers, 47-18, in the loss, just the fifth time since the club moved to Carolina in 1997-98 that they have outshot an opponent by 28+ and lost.
  • Ottawa beat Los Angeles, 3-2, on Thursday for its third win in its last four home games. Since the start of last season, the Senators have an even goal differential at home (149-149) but a -67 goal differential on the road, the second-largest difference in the NHL (Devils, +4 at home, -70 on road).
  • Dougie Hamilton scored a goal and fired a season-high seven shots on goal in the loss to New York. The goal was his 25th with Carolina in 98 games since he joined the team at the start of last season. He joins Mark Howe (75 games) as the only defensemen in Whalers/Hurricanes history to reach 25 career goals in fewer than 100 games with the club.
  • Martin Necas recorded an assist in Thursday's loss, his fourth straight game with a point. He looks to join Sebastian Aho in 2016-17 and Jeff Skinner in 2010-11 as the only Carolina rookies since the 2004-05 lockout to record a five-game point streak.

