Detroit
Red Wings Red Wings 3-5-0
1
October 18, 2019 - Final
Edmonton
Oilers Oilers 7-1-0
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Red Wings 0 1 0 1
Oilers 0 2 0 2
Goals
Bear EDM
1
Assists
Nurse EDM
2
Saves
Bernier DET
35

Oilers beat Red Wings 2-1 to regain NHL lead

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) Ethan Bear is off to a solid start with the surprising Edmonton Oilers.

Bear and James Neal scored, Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves and the Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Friday night to regain sole possession of the overall NHL lead.

Darnell Nurse had a pair of assists for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-0.

Bear scored for the second time in as many games, playing in just his 26th career NHL game. The defenseman is helping make up for the loss of Adam Larsson, who is sidelined by a fractured right fibula.

''The goals are nice, but he is playing a lot of really hard minutes,'' coach Dave Tippett said. ''He is giving us real quality minutes on both sides of the puck. We need him right now with Larsson out. He has come in and really filled the void for us. He was a surprise in camp and now he is a good NHL player right now.''

Mike Green scored for Detroit. Coming off a 5-1 loss at Calgary on Thursday night, the Red Wings have lost four in a row to drop to 3-5-0.

''I thought we played pretty good today, just some chances didn't go in, we hit the crossbar at the end,'' Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi said. ''We had a good third and we tried our hardest. We dug in, got it deep and played simple in the third, we just didn't get rewarded.''

Neal scored his NHL-leading ninth goal of the season eight minutes into the second period when a long rebound came out to him. Neal has already surpassed the seven goals he had last season with the Calgary Flames.

Bear connected on a point shot 4 minutes after Neal's goal.

Edmonton also got a solid performance from Koskinen, who improved to 4-0 this season.

''The main thing for myself is I put everything out there this summer and that builds confidence,'' Koskinen said.

Green scored late in the second. Jonathan Bernier stopped 35 shots for Detroit.

NOTES: Oilers general manager Ken Holland faced his longtime former team for the first time since being hired by Edmonton on May 7. ... The Oilers wore their new third jerseys for the first time.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Oilers: Visit Winnipeg on Sunday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers
@
  • The Red Wings and Oilers split two meetings in 2018-19, with Detroit posting a 3-2 victory on the road on January 22. The Red Wings have earned at least one point in 16 of 18 visits to Edmonton since the start of the 2006-07 season, going 11-2-5 over that span.
  • Edmonton is attempting to win seven of its first eight games in a season for the fourth time in franchise history, having previously done so in 1983-84, 1985-86 and 2016-17. The 1983-84 team finished as Stanley Cup champions, while the Oilers reached the conference final in the other two seasons.
  • The Red Wings have lost three straight since a 3-1-0 start and have given up five goals in each of those defeats. Detroit hasn't allowed five or more goals in four consecutive games within a season since doing so in five straight from Nov. 19-27, 1992.
  • With a goal and a career-high four assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia, Connor McDavid became the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 to produce 17 points over his team's first seven games of a season. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the first pair of teammates with 15 points through seven games of a season since Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr did so for the Penguins in 1995-96.
  • Anthony Mantha recorded an assist in Detroit's 5-1 loss at Calgary on Thursday, making him the first Red Wings player since Brendan Shanahan in 2001-02 with at least 10 points and 10 penalty minutes through a season's first seven games.

