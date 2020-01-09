Minnesota
Wild Wild 20-18-6
1
January 9, 2020 - Final
Calgary
Flames Flames 24-17-5
2
Final
1 2 3 T
Wild 0 1 0 1
Flames 1 1 0 2
Goals
Zuccarello MIN
1
Assists
Stalock MIN
1
Saves
Talbot CGY
42

Gaudreau, Talbot lead Flames past Wild 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) Cam Talbot prevailed in a goaltending duel and Johnny Gaudreau provided the offense for the Calgary Flames.

Gaudreau's second-period goal was the winner as the Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Thursday night.

Derek Ryan also scored for the Flames, who won their fourth straight.

Talbot made 42 saves and picked up back-to-back wins. He turned back 32 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

''His positioning and his anticipation are very good right now,'' Flames head coach Geoff Ward said. ''I'm sure he sees anything the size of a bee-bee moving across (or) in front of him right now.

''Any time you can hold a pretty good hockey team to one goal against, it's a good thing, you'll take it. The fact we've been able to do it two games in a row is nice.''

Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, who are 1-3-1 in their last five.

Alex Stalock made 35 saves and assisted on Zuccarello's goal

.''There was a lot of action at both ends,'' Talbot said. ''Stalock played a heck of a game as well.

''I thought we could have had a few more (goals), but those games are always fun when the other guy is making a big save and you know have to answer right back.''

Calgary remained tied for third in the Pacific Division with the Edmonton Oilers, who were 4-2 winners in Montreal on Thursday.

The Flames are at home to the Oilers on Saturday.

''We've got four more games before the (all-star) break,'' Talbot said.

''We're trying to separate ourselves from teams below us and catch the teams above us. These games are going to be huge coming up and it's nice to string a few together here.''

Minnesota couldn't solve Talbot even with Stalock pulled for an extra attacker at the end of the game.

''You can't afford to miss as many Grade-A chances as we missed,'' Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. ''Talbot was good, but there were so many we just missed.

''There was no doubt if Talbot could see it, he was making the save, but definitely after the halfway mark of the second period when they took the two to one lead, they had very few chances and we had an awful lot.''

Gaudreau scored the eventual winner at 9:38 of the second period on a give-and-go with Sean Monahan. He controlled Monahan's pass with his right skate blade and beat Stalock with a quick wrist shot from the slot.

Trailing 1-0 and outshot 17-14 after the first period, Zuccarello tied the score 38 seconds into the second.

From behind his own net, Stalock whipped the puck up ice to Zuccarello at Calgary's blue line for a breakaway. Zuccarello beat Talbot with a high wrist shot. Stalock picked up his fourth career assist.

Ryan deflected a slap shot by Noah Hanifin for a power-play goal at 4:39 of the first period.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Flames: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NHL

NHL GAME BULLETS
Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames
@
  • The Wild lost to the Flames, 5-4, in a shootout at home on Sunday. It was their fourth loss of the season when scoring at least four goals, fifth most in the league. They also dropped to 12-6-3 when scoring the first goal of the game, also the fifth worst record in the league.
  • Marcus Foligno scored a pair of goals in the loss to Calgary, giving him back-to-back multi-point games for the first time in his career. It snapped a personal seven-game pointless streak against the Flames — he had registered six points in his first seven career games against them.
  • Calgary has won three of its last five home games against the Wild, but has scored just two goals in four of those five games. Since the 2009-10 season, Minnesota is 9-0-1 in Calgary when scoring at least three goals, and 4-6-1 when scoring two or fewer.
  • The Flames beat the Blackhawks, 2-1, in Chicago on Tuesday, their third win in a row. It was also just their second win this season when scoring two or fewer goals (2-1 over Anaheim on October 20). Only four teams have fewer.
  • Elias Lindholm scored both Calgary goals against Chicago, giving him a team-leading 18 this season. Over his last 17 games, he has six multi-point games (5-0-1), two single-point games (1-1-0), and nine zero-point games (5-4-0).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message